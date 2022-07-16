Dodge County real estate transfers

Douglas E. Everett, personal representative of the estate of Lindbergh Louis Everett a/k/a Lindbergh L. Everett, deceased, to Simon Holdings LLC, 1325 N. Garfield St., Fremont, $147,1000.

Fremont Area Land Co. LLC to Eric P. Taylor and Kimberly S. Taylor, 2741 Lauren Lane, Fremont, $68,000.

Timothy G. Luchsinger and Trudy A. Luchsinger to The Ritz Lake LLC, Lot 6, Block 2, Ritz Lake Replat 7, an addition to the City of Fremont.

Robert Klingsporn and Kassidy Klingsporn to Beatriz A. Barcenas Magana and Erick E. Zepeda Alfaro, 2130 N. C St., Fremont, $169,500.

Sharyl L. Bales and Richard L.R.S. Bales Jr., as co-personal representatives for the estate of Delores E. Bales, to Shea Peters, 136 N. Pebble St., Fremont, $100,000.

Russell J. Vering and Tamara L. Vering a/k/a Tamora L. Vering to Rosaura L. Gabriel and Adan Gabriel Cruz, 1475 County Road H Blvd., Scribner, $830,000.

Russell Vering and Tamara Vering a/k/a Tamora Vering to Rosaura L. Gabriel and Adan Gabriel Cruz, a tract of land located in the west half of the southeast quarter of Section 8, Township 19 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $95,000.

Leslie B. Shallberg and Koni M. Shallberg to Derwin Kardell and Lynette Kardell, 1310 N. Nye Ave., Fremont, $555,000.

Breakwater LLC to Hageville LLC, a parcel of land located in the south half of the northeast quarter of Section 2, Township 17 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $282,619.

Elliott Drumright, successor trustee of the Helen A. Drumright Revocable Trust, to Catherine M. Nordahl and Christopher F. Nordahl, 245 W. 20th St., Fremont, $230,000.

House Family 2 LLC to Robert K. Murray, trustee of the Robert K. Murray Revocable Living Trust dated April 14, 2023, and Sandra L. Murray, trustee of the Sandra L. Murray Revocable Living Trust dated April 14, 2003, 630 W. Eighth St., Fremont, $285,000.

WYNAB LLC to NMK Properties LLC, 760 Empire Drive, Fremont, $1,825,000.

Doras A. Lewis to James T. Lewis, Lynora L. Carr, Lesa L. Miller and Doras A. Lewis, 621 W. Eighth St., North Bend.

Lonnie W. Ford and Linda M. Ford to Linda M. Divis, Leander Ford and Lawrence Ford, an undivided one-fourth interest in the west half of the southwest quarter of Section 28, Township 19 North, Range 5 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; and an undivided one-fourth interest in the east half of the northwest quarter of Section 17, Township 18 North, Range 5 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $40,000.

Gladys F. Caskey to Nunya Business LLC, 1760 E. 23rd St., Fremont, $1,000,000.

Rebecka Iwan and Raymond Iwan Jr. a/k/a Rebecca J. Iwan to Dale R. Carlson and Claudia M. Carlson, 86 S. Logan St., Fremont, $212,000.

Robby D. Mumm and Toni S. Mumm to Bradley Benzel, 2544 Nebraska Ave., Fremont, $230,000.

Larry E. Palmer and Sandra K. Palmer to Matea Ortiz de Ramos and Esteia Ramos Ortiz, 1558 E. Dodge St., Fremont, $160,000.

DPA Sunridge LLC to Asheville Homes LLC, 2998 Dawn Dr., Fremont, $43,900.

Scott A. Divis, trustee of the Marcella J. Divis-Michaud Irrevocable Trust, dated April 10, 2015, to Nicholas Rogers and Sara Rogers, 2517 E. 20th St., Fremont, $285,000.

Travis N. Langemeier and Niki L. Timme, successor trustee of the Robert W. Langemeier Living Trust dated May 3, 2017, to Robert Klingsporn and Kassidy Klingsporn, 126 Westgate Drive, Fremont, $160,000.

Rex L. Kuntzelman to Kristal K. Kuntzelman, 1640 E. 19th St., Fremont.

James A. Grassmeyer a/k/a James Grassmeyer to Sakoclus Veterinary Services LLC, 1103 E. Military Ave., Fremont, $210,000.

Daniel H. and Jeannette A. Niewohner to D & J Niewohner Revocable Trust dated June 23, 2002, north half of the northeast quarter of Section 29, Township 20 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; north half of the southwest quarter of Section 20, Township 20 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; southeast quarter of the southeast quarter of Section 19, Township 20 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; southwest quarter of the southwest quarter of Section 21, Township 20 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; south half of the southeast quarter of Section 20, Township 20 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

Liliana E. Shannon to REO Asset Management Company LLC, 312 Whispering Pines Drive, Nickerson, $106,401.

Paul Schlecht and Taylor Schlecht to Starlight Leasing LLC, 405 Eighth St., Scribner, $140,000.

MKC Properties LLC to Bonne Vie International LLC, 733-735 N. H St., Fremont, $430,000.

Marcia C. Wisnieski and Gerald J. Wisnieski to Marcia C. Wisnieski and Gerald J. Wisnieski, west half of the northwest quarter of Section 30, Township 20 North, Range 5 West of the 5th P.M., Dodge County.

James L. Belgum and Donna A. Belgum to Randall E. Metcalf and Renee M. Metcalf, 1539 Highland Circle, Nickerson, $410,000.

Alex C. Johnson and Margaret Johnson f/k/a Margaret Calmus to Cory Sintek and Chris Sintek, 2265 N. Aaron Way, Fremont, $248,000.

Jshon Breeling and Michelle Breeling to Elisabeth A. Mahon and John Soby, 783 County Road 15, Scribner, $175,000.

Winnetoon LLC to Jose G. Pizarro and Erika Martinez, 1406-1410 N. Keene Ave., Fremont, $230,000.

Winnetoon LLC to Efrain Rosas, 1416-1420 N. Keene Ave., Fremont, $230,000.

Rebecca Roberts Harris f/k/a Rebecca L. Roberts to Blake Nelson, 1025 W. 10th St., Fremont, $165,000.

Donna J. Armstrong to Anthony D. Cuyler and Hallie Cornello, 236 N. Cedar St., Dodge, $72,000.

Randall D. Peck, personal representative of the estate of Betty Ann Peck, deceased, to Corey S. Weltikol, 108 N. Spring St., Hooper, $149,500.

Justin Noah to Samantha Berch and Andrew Berch, 1135 E. Fifth St., Fremont, $190,000.

Michael Hansen and Trisha Hansen to Dennis Wilcox, 203 Maple St., Snyder, $46,000.

Bonnie Phillips and Tommy Phillips, James Schauer, Janice Stieren and Randal Stieren, and David Schauer to Dennis Baumert, the north half of the southwest quarter of Section 15, Township 19 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $783,125.