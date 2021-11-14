Dodge County real estate transfers

Erwin T. Steffen to Michelle M. Morgan, Amber L. Morgan, Jason M. Morgan and Ryan J. Morgan, the north half of the south half of the northeast quarter of the southeast quarter of Section 20, Township 17 North, Range 9 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

Sherry A. Reandeau to Victoria R. Appleby and Dylan W. Appleby, 810 W. Military Ave., Fremont, $175,000.

Deer Pointe Corp. to Kalend McCurdy and Whiteney McCurdy, Lot 1, Block 4, Brooks Hollow Second Addition, Fremont, $66,900.

Jeannine E. Shanahan, trustee of the Jeannine E. Shanahan Revocable Trust UTA executed Aug. 25, 2004, to Brian J. Watson, 1408 Stanford Ave., Fremont, $297,000.

Erwin T. Steffen to Zerreyna L. Zahid and Zheeanna Z. Zahid, the south half of the south half of the northeast quarter of the southeast quarter of Section 20, Township 17 North, Range 9 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

Josef M. Nebuda and Maggie R. Nebuda to Kelsey K. Hagen and Steven M. Hagen Jr., 340 W. Sixth St., North Bend, $182,500.

IPE 1031, as qualified intermediary for Oakland-Marshall Limited Liability Company, to Heartland Financial Estates LLC, 208 E. Jackson St., Fremont, $490,000.

Douglas J. Shiple and Kathryn A. Shiple to Douglas J. Shiple, 2817 Palmer Dr., Fremont.

Mardell A. Schnoor Daberkow to Eric D. Schnoor, the west half of the southeast quarter and the southeast quarter of the southeast quarter, Section 17; and the northeast quarter of the northeast quarter, Section 20, all in Township 20 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

Mardell A. Schnoor Daberkow to Kyle D. Schnoor, the northwest quarter of the northeast quarter, the west half of the southwest quarter of the northeast quarter, the northeast quarter of the northwest quarter, the east three quarters of the southeast quarter of the northwest quarter, and the east three quarters of the northeast quarter of the southwest quarter, Section 22, Township 20 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

Lisa Allen a/k/a Lisa M. Glodowski and Jeffrey Allen to Lisa Allen and Jeffrey Allen, 171 County Road K, Dodge.

Dusty James McLaughlin to Lisa Quincy-Rump and Blane Rump, 1450 N. Union St., Fremont, $126,500.

Matthew Burbach and Amy Burbach to Taylor E. Bassett a/k/a Taylor Bassett, 2501 E. Cuming St., Fremont, $174,900.

I Street Properties LLC to Jason P. Vannoy, 515 N. I St., Fremont, $133,000.

Rose Marie Mlnarik, Robert Mlnarik and Marguerite Kaup, trustees of the Mlnarik Family Trust, dated March 21, 2003, to Richard A. Foxhoven and Patricia L. Foxhoven, 2412 E. 10th St., Fremont, $250,000.

Patty A. Grunke, Larry H. Peters and Joanna Peters, and Joe M. Peters to Colten S. Schafersman and Luz A. Schafersman, the northwest quarter of Section 25, Township 19 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $1,360,000.

Mark J. Ortmeier and Insun Ortmeier to Seth A. Bose and Bethany J. Bose, 726 County Road B, Scribner, $240,000.

Rodney D. Hashberger and Kristina L. Hashberger to John T. Hashberger, 311 Third St., Dodge.

John T. Hashberger to Rodney D. Hashberger, 311 Third St., Dodge, $70,000.

Advanced Vision Therapies LLC to Mark and Nannette Witte, 520 W. 21st St., Fremont.

Shirley A. Fox to Dusty J. McLaughlin, 2506 N. Wyoming Ave., Fremont, $190,000.

Dennis O. Larsen to Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity Inc., 604 W. Sixth St., Fremont, $25,717.

J. Marlin Brabec, trustee of the J. Marlin Brabec Revocable Trust, UTA, executed June 2, 2017, and Marla E. Brabec, trustee of the Marla E. Brabec Revocable Trust, UTA, executed June 2, 2017, to William D. Purdy, 1850 E. Dodge St., Fremont, $225,000.

Mark A. Stange to Martin Mercado, 1930 N. Maxwell Ave., Fremont, $185,000.

Wade A. Stahlecker and Linda Stahlecker to MD Homes LLC, 1712 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, $62,000.

Dwain W. Meyer, trustee of the Dwain W. Meyer Amended and Restated Living Trust dated Oct. 6, 2011, to Dwain W. Meyer and Gladys M. Meyer, the south half of the southwest quarter of Section 23, Township 20, Range 7 East, Dodge County.

Dwain W. Meyer and Gladys M. Meyer to Tomina M. Meyer and Nicholas D. Meyer, as tenants in common, the south half of the southwest quarter of Section 23, Township 20, Range 7 East, Dodge County.

Don N. Vuong to Jordan Nicole Turner, 1743 N. Main St., Fremont, $84,000.

Jonathan Needels and Rachel Needels to Tyler Huisman and Jamie Huisman, 225 W. 21st St., Fremont, $205,000.

Dale Wimer and Linda Wimer to Ryan B. King and Jodi L. King, 122 Fourth St., Uehling, $188,200.

Gregory F. Hanson and Debra A. Hanson to Gregory Fredrick Hanson and Debra Ann Hanson, or their successors, as co-trustees of the Gregory Fredrick Hanson and Debra Ann Hanson Living Trust dated Nov. 3, 2021, 1851 E. Linden Ave., Fremont.

William C. Baumann and Collene Baumann to James Malina and Donna Malina, 341 E. Third St., Fremont, $120,000.

