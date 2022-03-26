Dodge County real estate transfers

David H. Schiemann to Silvia Alarcon, 1929 Pine St., Fremont, $125,000.

Khantella LLC to CHCT Nebraska LLC, 2735 N. Clarkson St., Fremont, $3,232,300.

Richard W. Roeder and Betty L. Roeder, trustee, to Lisa Stover, 1024 N. Main St., Fremont, $169,000.

MBLH LLC to Azteca Investments LLC, 440 N. H St., Fremont, $240,000.

Pages LLC to William I. Anglin and Mikaela R. Anglin, 821 N. I St., Fremont, $244,900.

Eric J. Johnson and Stephanie A. Johnson to Shawn A. Juhl and Heidi M. Juhl, 1124 County Road 5, North Bend, $575,000.

Albert F. Hammang, personal representative of the estate of Maria T. Hammang, deceased, to Albert F. Hammang, the southwest quarter of the southeast quarter of Section 17, Township 17 North, Range 9 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

Matthew A. Sukstorf and Laura M. Sukstorf to Sukstorf Services LLC c/o Matthew A. Sukstorf, 120 E. 22nd St., Fremont.

Ted W. Murray and Julie M. Murray to Mark Bulman, 1605 N. Union St., Fremont, $135,000.

Rodney R. Hughes to Kolbe M. Moore, 1620 E. Second St., Fremont, $182,500.

Victory Lake Marine Inc. to North Bend Leisure Lakes HOA Inc., Tax Lots 90, 91, 92 and 93 in Section 7, Township 17 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $25,100.

Robin S. Custer, trustee of the Robert L. Ward Trust, to Robin S. Custer, trustee of the Tiffany Custer Special Needs Trust, 725 N. Howard St., Fremont.

Leanne K. Blesecker to Shara Dee Johnson and Brett Thomas Johnson, 1605 E. Fourth St., Fremont, $135,000.

Richard B. Harrison and Barbara J. Harrison to Christopher B. Harrison and Shannon S. Harrison, 1440 E. Ninth St., Fremont.

Kevin Larson, trustee of the Vernell H. Larson Trust, to Kevin R. Larson, the north half of the northeast quarter and the north half of the south half of the northeast quarter all in Section 20, Township 20 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; Tax Lot 9 located in the south half of the northwest quarter of Section 21, Township 20 North, Range 8 East of the Logan Drainage Ditch, Dodge County.

Kevin Larson, trustee of the Vernell H. Larson Trust, to Gale S. Poe and Michael G. Poe, the southeast quarter of the southwest quarter and the west half of the southwest quarter of the southeast quarter, Section 11, Township 20 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

Timothy R. Lockhart and Ashley M. Hicken n/k/a Ashley M. Lockhart to Ashley M. Lockhart, 435 W. 22nd St., Fremont.

Timothy Lockhart and Ashley M. Hicken n/k/a Ashley M. Lockhart to Timothy Lockhart, 7200 W. U.S. Highway 30, Fremont.

Tory J. Larson to Sally L. Zvacek, 1926 Highway 79, North Bend.

Line Rider LLC to Kroeger Management LLC, 140 E. Eighth St., North Bend, $25,000.

Suhr Farms Inc. to John H. Suhr, trustee, and Twila J. Suhr, trustee, the east half of the northeast quarter of Section 34, Township 20, Range 7, Dodge County.

John H. Suhr, trustee, and Twila J. Suhr, trustee, to Suhr Farms Inc., the north half of the northwest quarter of Section 1, Township 19 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

Paul C. Wachter, trustee of the Paul C. Wachter Revocable Trust dated Feb. 13, 2004, and Mary N. Wachter, trustee of the Mary N. Wachter Revocable Trust dated Feb. 13, 2004, 351 N. Pierce St., Fremont.

Jesse Martin to Jimmy Kinman, Cabin 8, McGinn’s Lake, North Bend, $2,000.

Steven R. Hurst a/k/a Steven Hurst to Ashley Black and Jacob Hoffman, 1135 E. Second St., Fremont, $217,000.

Jason M. Pojar and Bobbi S. Pojar to Brian D. Pojar and Kimberly S. Pojar, the east half of the southeast quarter of Section 9, Township 19 North, Range 5 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

Brian D. Pojar and Kimberly S. Pojar to Jason M. Pojar and Bobbi S. Pojar, the southeast quarter of the northeast quarter of Section 16, Township 19 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; and the southeast quarter and the east half of the southeast quarter of the southwest quarter of Section 16, Township 19 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

James F. Dostal, trustee of the James F. Dostal Trust of 2009, to Alma Ann Dostal, 1115 N. Park Ave., Fremont.

Mark R. Porter to Jennifer Stankey, 1440 Fairacres Dr., Fremont, $185,000.

