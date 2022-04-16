Dodge County real estate transfers

Windmill Management LLC to Lisa A. Rector, 2034 Hazel St., Fremont.

Windmill Management LLC to Windmill Rentals LLC, 1722 Austin Lane, Fremont; 1810 Austin Lane, Fremont; 2049-2055 Lincoln Ave., Fremont; 2065-2071 Lincoln Ave., Fremont; and 2005 Pearl St., Fremont.

Windmill Rentals LLC to Windmill Management LLC, 1761 Morningside Rd., Fremont; 2014 Nye Ave., Fremont; 1630 Cuming St., Fremont; 434 N. K St., Fremont; and 120 W. Seventh St., Uehling.

Linda R. Aust and Michael J. Aust, Laura L. Starkey and Steven Starkey, and Opal E. Miller to Eric L. Martinson and Michelle A. Martinson, 2611 N. Wyoming Ave., Fremont, $250,000.

James D. Schauer to Robert K. Murray Holdings LLC, 1948 N. Broad St., Fremont, $275,250.

Lizzetta M. Elder and Victor R. Elder to Beta Homes LLC, 851 W. Ninth St., Fremont, $65,000.

Beta Homes LLC to Homes of Milk and Honey 5 LLC, 851 W. Ninth St., Fremont, $90,000.

BNE Holdings LLC to Hubbell Properties LLC, 1858-1860 W. 23rd St., Fremont.

Janice Gorley to Tommy D. Geisler and Frances E. Geisler, the south half of the southeast quarter of the southwest quarter and the northeast quarter of the southwest quarter and the west half of the southwest quarter in Section 14, Township 19 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $170,335.

Travis W. Barrett and Miranda M. Barrett to Miranda M. Barrett, 1212 Sheridan St., Fremont.

Rita M. Widhelm to Ronald J. Widhelm, 309 Fourth St., Dodge.

Tyler Eugene Matheny and Tina Marie Lingle to Korella LLC, 1806 Bramblewood Lane, Fremont, $330,000.

Keith D. Ogborn and Rose Marie Ogborn to Steven M. Blackburn and Amber M. Blackburn, 1329 N. William Ave., Fremont, $300,000.

Brayden Hansen to Andrew E. Stock and Megan M. Stock, 514 Bridge St., Scribner, $174,600.

Chris Gabel and Stephanie A. Gabel to Todd Petersen and Rachele Petersen, 740 W. Eighth St., North Bend, $23,500.

BNE Holdings LLC to Terry J. Nelson and Sheryl L. Nelson, 433 N. Nye Ave., Fremont, $70,000.

Jake W. Werner and Marissa J. Werner to Khanh Do, 2631 Idaho Ave., Fremont, $285,000.

Deborah K. Larson, personal representative of the estate of Tim E. Larson, deceased, to Carol A. Swanda, 2015 E. Ninth St., Fremont, $175,000.

DPA Sunridge LLC to Cerise Construction Inc. d/b/a KC Homes, 3066 Cottage Grove Lane, Fremont, $46,900.

Adam L. Coon and Stephanie L. Coon to Matthew A. Mendez and Chanse L. Mendez, $165,000.

Maxine R. Arneal, trustee of the James A. Arneal Trust of 1997, and Maxine A. Arneal, trustee of the Maxine R. Arneal Trust of 1997, to Maple Creek Poultry LLC, part of the south half of the northwest quarter of Section 36, Township 19 North, Range 5 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

Maple Creek Poultry LLC to Maple Creek Poultry LLC, part of the south half of the northwest quarter of Section 36, Township 19 North, Range 5 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

MKC Properties LLC to Jonathan Needels and Rachel Needels, 1250 N. Grant St., Fremont, $155,000.

Ash Assets LLC to PMJ Properties LLC, 1208 E. First St., Fremont, $85,000.

Sharyl L. Bales and Richard L.R.S. Bales Jr., co-personal representatives of the estate of Delores E. Bales, deceased, to 1st Street Mall LLC, 138 N. C St., Fremont, $71,000.

Gallery 23 Townhomes LLC to Victoria A. Johnson, 2259 N. Aaron Way, Fremont, $224,000.

The Ranch Motel & Storage LLC to Maven Holdings LLC, 261-263 S. Hancock St., Fremont, $130,000.

Wayne S. Queen and Julie A. Queen to The Home Heroes LLC, 1555 E. First St., Fremont, $90,000.

Gregory L. Benne and Juanita A. Benne to Gregory L. Benne, 1427 Watson St., Fremont.

ACIA Property LLC to Josh Depatie, a parcel of land being a part of the south half of the northeast quarter together with a part of the southeast quarter, all in Section 16, Township 19 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $495,000.

Claude K. Harder or Lois M. Harder, trustees, or successor trustee of the Claude K. and Lois M. Harder Revocable Living Trust, dated July 12, 1999, to Dustin R. Goeken and Shelby L. Allen, 106 N. Clarmar Ave., Fremont, $210,000.

Christina Boydston, Rebecca Abell Brown and Charles D. Brown Jr., and Randal K. Nieman and Melissa K. Nieman, to Randal K. Nieman and Rebecca Abell Brown, and Shana Clapper, 1939 and 1941 E. Eighth St., Fremont, $57,500.

Jason F. Elofson and Amy M. Elofson to Cynthia A. Petersen and Roger A. Steffen, 7134 E. Military Ave., Fremont, $499,000.

John M. Prenzlow and Phyllis Prenzlow, David Prenzlow and Marla Prenzlow, and Jeanette Prenzlow to Flat Water Meats LLC, 102 Third St., Snyder, $50,000.

Jolene L. Gonzalez Gomez and William Antonio Romero a/k/a William Antonio Romero Zaavedra to Jolene and William LLC, 311 W. Military Ave., Fremont.

Deborah L. Schoenherr, trustee of the Deborah L. Schoenherr Revocable Trust, to Carlos Hernandez and Damaris Dinora Chavez Barajas, 1725 N. Pebble St., Fremont, $153,000.

Maynard Flamme, Andrew J. and Mariann von Rein, and Stephanie Iwan Flamme to Maple Creek Poultry LLC, all that part of Tax Lot 8 lying south of U.S. Highway 30 in the west half southeast quarter in Section 31, Township 18 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $540,000.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.