Dodge County real estate transfers

Mary E. Vaughn and A River Runs Through It LLC to Sidney W. Moeller, part of the southeast quarter of the southeast quarter of Section 26, Township 19 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; part of the northeast quarter of the southeast quarter of Section 26, Township 19 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; the east half of the northwest quarter and that portion of the south half of the northwest quarter lying and being on the west side of the Elkhorn River containing 8.25 acres; southeast quarter of the southwest quarter and the southwest quarter of the southeast quarter of Section 25, Township 19 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; and the northwest quarter of the southwest quarter of Section 26, Township 19 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $1,600,000.

Sidney W. Moeller to Brett M. Moeller and Jaki Moeller, the south half of the south half of the northwest quarter of Section 27, Township 19 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $400,000.

Fremont Northern LLC to Matthew D. Schott, a tract of land located in the south half of the southwest quarter of Section 17, Township 19 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $25,000.

Alvin J. Kloke, trustee of the Alvin J. Kloke Revocable Trust Agreement dated Aug. 6, 2004, to Rosemarie Kloke, trustee of the Rosemarie Kloke Revocable Trust Agreement dated Aug. 6, 2004, the northeast quarter of the northeast quarter of Section 12, Township 18 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

Borisow Properties LLC to Lincoln Park Storage LLC, 2417 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont.

Christensen Group LLC to RAH 4501 LLC, a parcel of land located in part of Tax Lot 29 of the northwest quarter of Section 17, Township 17 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $320,000.

Naloya J. Brodahl and Andrew H. Brodahl to Erin Sorensen, 1333 E. Second St., Fremont, $180,000.

Sandra D. Kohout to John E. Thomas Vecera V, 2142 Pine St., Fremont, $115,000.

Ryan J. Morgan to Michelle M. Morgan, the north half of the south half of the northeast quarter of the southeast quarter of Section 20, Township 17 North, Range 9 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

Amber L. Morgan to Michelle M. Morgan, the north half of the south half of the northeast quarter of the southeast quarter of Section 20, Township 17 North, Range 9 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

Jason M. Morgan and Greta Morgan to Michelle M. Morgan, the north half of the south half of the northeast quarter of the southeast quarter of Section 20, Township 17 North, Range 9 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

Betty Bauer to Buster T. Shafer and Stacy M. Shafer, 440 W. 10th St., Fremont, $249,995.

Erwin T. Steffen to Zerreyna L. Zahid and Zheeanna Z. Dahid, one-half interest in the south half of the south half of the northeast quarter of the southeast quarter of Section 20, Township 17 North, Range 9 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

Mark of Excellence LLC to Aquadazzle LLC, 1450 W. Military Ave., Fremont, $190,000.

Hugo F. Campos and Susan D. Campos to Susan D. Campos, 1405 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont.

Clark Benne and Deborah Benne to Dreyah Bohlen and James Daniel Harrington, 1121 E. Sixth St., Fremont, $209,500.

Kenneth D. Beebe and Patricia S. Beebe to Beebe Land LLC, the southeast quarter of the southwest quarter in Township 17 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; the northeast quarter of the northeast quarter in Township 17 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; and the north half of the northeast quarter and that part of the northeast quarter of the northwest quarter and the southeast quarter of the northwest quarter, lying north of the cutoff ditch and that part of the southwest quarter of the northeast quarter and the northwest quarter of the southeast quarter lying south of the cutoff ditch, all in Section 12, Township 17 North, Range 6, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

Beebe Family Partnership to Beebe Land LLC, the northeast quarter of Section 13, Township 17 North, Range 6, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

BLC Partners to Beebe Land LLC, the southeast quarter of Section 13, Township 17 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

Kenneth Soukup and Gregory Soukup, as co-personal representatives of the estate of Leona A. Soukup, deceased, to Delbert R. Lennie and Wilma J. Lennie, 211 W. 14th St., North Bend, $216,000.

Thomas J. Mendlik and Suzanne C. Mendlik to Riley J. McCoy, 1105 E. Fifth St., Fremont, $250,000.

KCCSJ LLC to BEEM LLC, 65 S. Bell St., Fremont, $81,700.

Poesen Properties LLC to Big D Rentals LLC, 353-355 Jefferson Road, Fremont; and 650 Empire Drive and 90 Jefferson Road, Fremont, $370,000.

Gary Hetrick to Nicole Wilson, 1495 E. Second St., Fremont, $159,900.

Jeff Daniels d/b/a Jeff Daniels Company to Harold L. Ruppert and Patricia L. Ruppert, 2954 Dawn Drive, Fremont, $295,900.

