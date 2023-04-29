John L. Ringle and Sandy M. Ringle to Mark Coulter and Monica Coulter, 1765 S. Ridge Rd., Fremont, $20,000.

Marlin Jay Greenfield and Kathleen Rose Greenfield to Marlin J. Greenfield and Kathleen R. Greenfield, 115 Third St., Uehling; 116 Third St., Uehling; and 125 Third St., Uehling.

Hoetfelker Investments LTD to Gregg and Sheri Ann Hoetfelker, 2353 County Road I, Hooper.

Deryl D. Skelton and Marcia E. Skelton to KagaBright Trust, 2905 Snead Drive, Fremont.

Oscar Hernandez Castaneda and Iris Araceli Baez Piza to Iris Araceli Baez Piza, 728 W. Washington St., Fremont.

David Henderson and Brianna M. Henderson f/k/a Brianna M. Wheeler to Alan J. Sharp and Abby R. Sharp, 2837 Hogan Cove, Fremont, $275,000.

D.R. Horton to Dean J. Krupka a/k/a Dean Jay Krupka, 1821 North Kara Way, Fremont, $325,490.

Zaffry S. Hamata and Ashley Hamata to Landen Ellts and Brandi De La Cueva, 307 Ash St., Snyder, $40,000.

UDG Investments LLC to Kirk Solmen and Saryna Solmen, 305 W. 19th St., Fremont, $164,000.

Steven Hunke and Melissa Hunke, formerly known as Melissa Beck, to Albert F. Weichman and Dawn C. Weichman, 208 W. Fulton St., Hooper, $239,000.

Mary L. Schlautman to Stacey Thompson and Kristin Schroeder, 2628 Brooks Hollow Drive, Fremont, $495,000.

Jeremy Phillip Hellerich and Lydia Louise Hellerich to SLCZ LLC, 930 W. Second St., Fremont, $32,000.

Six Street Apartments LLC to I Street Properties LLC, 425-427 W. Military Ave., Fremont, $135,000.

Pascal J. Knutson Jr. and Lonetta L. Knutson to Lonetta L. Knutson f/k/a Lonetta L. Bartell, trustee, 137 S. Howard St., Fremont.

John Edward Arnold and Roni Arnold to Sandra L. Sherwood, 304 N. Myrtle St., Hooper, $110,000.

Potenciana G. Mallory, trustee of the Potenciana G. Mallory Revocable Trust, dated July 22, 2004, to Patricio D. Virata Jr., 2119 E. 16th St., Fremont, $279,000.

Myrn James Vornbrock Jr. to Jennifer A. Garges and Brittani A. Roller, 1446 N. Colson Ave., Fremont, $175,000.

Edith Whitt and Diana L. Smalley, co-personal representatives of the estate of LaVerna Gertrude Whitt, deceased, to Diana L. Smalley and Troy F. Smalley, 2134 N. D St., Fremont.

Marilyn A. C. Going to Edward N. Brown and Jennifer K. Brown, 215 N. Cherry St., Nickerson, $327,000.

John Chudy to Runner Freight Services LLC, 2270 County Road 19, Fremont, $285,000.

Cody A. Henry and Rachel A. Henry to Gavin Michael Hays and MaLesha Annalise Semerad, 1365 Monroe St., Fremont, $215,000.

Kathy J. Hoschlet and Matthew T. Hoschlet to Rodger Menn and Debra Menn, the north half of the northeast quarter of Section 35, Township 18 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $528,192.

James R. Barta Estate to Brandi Tolliver, 1120 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Joshawa Tweedy and Kayla Tweedy to Cody A. Henry and Rachal A. Henry, 2022 Gaeth Ave., Fremont, $300,000.