Dodge County real estate transfers

Jacob M. Stack and Kathryn E. Stack to Kaitlin A. Wonder and Keith A. Eriksen, 1425 Utah St., Fremont, $263,000.
Victory Lake Marine Inc. to Chris M. Beaton and Renee M. Beaton, 2506 Palmer St., Fremont, $415,000.
Le Roy K. Nickolaison to Brenda Nickolaison, Lori Modlin and Kris Nickolaison, 720 N. Garden City Rd., Fremont.
Dunham and Wooldridge LLC f/k/a Dunham, Reel & Wooldridge LLC to R & R Rentals LLC, 250 E. 22nd St., Fremont.
R & R Rentals LLC to Hudnall Group LLC, 220 E. 22nd St., Fremont, $500,000.
Cindy L. Johnston to Cindy L. Johnston and Kevin J. Ehlers, 1315 W. 12th St., Fremont.
Todd D. Grant to Suzanne Grant, 1051 N. L St., Fremont.
E. Joan Mahacek, trustee of the E. Joan Mahacek Revocable Family Trust, to E. Joan Mahacek, trustee of the E. Joan Mahacek Family Trust dated Jan. 27, 2021, 2132 N. Nye Ave., Fremont.
Lucas R. and Angela M. Klevemann to Ashley and Dale Fowler, Washington Heights 6th, Lots 9A and 9B, Block 2, Fremont.
Kenneth Jacobs, master commissioner, to J.P. Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Corp., 219 Crosby St., Fremont, $42,121.47.
Jean Ann Jurgens Widman to Janice Elizabeth Jurgens Rothrock, the east half of the southeast quarter, Section 19, Township 19, Range 5 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.
Richard D. Kirch and Janet J. Kirch, trustees of the Richard D. Kirch and Janet J. Kirch Revocable Trust Agreement, to Richard D. Kirch and Janet J. Kirch, 2540 E. Third St., Fremont.
Mark J. Ortmeier and Jane Ann Stratmann, co-successor trustees of the Wilbert Ortmeier Revocable Family Trust dated Dec. 2, 2004, to Jane Ann Stratmann, approximately 70.35 acres in the north half of the northwest quarter of Section 7, Township 20 North, Range 6, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.
Mark J. Ortmeier and Jane Ann Stratmann, co-successor trustees of the Wilbert Ortmeier Revocable Family Trust dated Dec. 2, 2004, to Mark J. Ortmeier, 726 County Road B, Scribner.
Rita D. Cuda and Beth M. Cuda, co-personal representatives of the estate of Allen J. Cuda, deceased, to Beth M. Cuda, the north half of the southeast quarter of Section 1, Township 19, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.
Mark A. Cuda, Rita D. Cuda and Beth M. Cuda to Rita D. Cuda and Mark A. Cuda, trustees, the northeast quarter and the northeast quarter of the northwest quarter, Section 1, Township 19 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.
Mark A. Cuda, Rita D. Cuda and Beth M. Cuda to Beth M. Cuda, the northwest quarter of the southeast quarter, south half of the southwest quarter and northeast quarter and Tax Lots 7 and 8, formerly described as Tax Lot 3, of Section 34, Township 19 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.
Gallery 23 East LLC to Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC, 1845 Aaron Way, Fremont, $77,990.
Norma J. Leland to Erika L. McColley, 605 Ridgeland Ave., Fremont, $150,000.
Fabrication Holdings LLC to JDJ Investments LLC, 1400 Railroad St., Fremont, $400,000.
Mayra O. Gonzalez and Antonio Granillo to Edna Suarez and Raul Moreno, 605 W. Jensen St., $72,000.
Michael S. Edwards and Tammy G. Edwards to Leo M. Hough and Margaret J. Hough, 3357 Robyn Ridge, Fremont, $410,000.
Ruby Ann Holbrook to Angela Reeg, trustee of the Holbrook Family Trust, 761 Sunset Dr., Fremont, $61,000.
Angela Reeg, trustee of the Holbrook Family Trust, to The Demo Guys LLC, 761 Sunset Dr., Fremont, $61,000.
U.S. Bank National Association to First State Bank and Trust Company, 210 E. Military Ave., Fremont, $750,000.
DPA Sunridge LLC to Asheville Homes LLC, Lot 9, Block 2, Sunridge Place Addition, Fremont, $45,900.
Anthony J. Niewohner, successor trustee of the Myrna C. Niewohner Revocable Trust Agreement, to the State of Nebraska, Department of Transportation, a tract of land located in the northeast quarter of the northwest quarter of Section 15, Township 20 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $200,030.
Emilee J. Scheer, successor trustee of the Ronald D. Scheer Revocable Family Trust dated March 25, 1999, and trustee of the Emilee J. Scheer Revocable Family Trust dated March 25, 1999, to Emilee J. Scheer, 1415 E. 11th St., Fremont.
Stephen L. Strauss and Susan L. Strauss to sean Tolstedt and Jolene Tolstedt, 8 Willow Wood Lake, North Bend, $465,000.
Emily R. Martinez and Adam Martinez, Evan J. Peters and Mariana Peters, Eric C. Loehr and Jamie Loehr to Patricia Shukis, 221 E. Eighth St., North Bend, $130,000.
Jeremy Beam and Sarah Anne Beam to Jeremy Ancil Beam and Sarah Anne Beam, 1405 E. 12th St., Fremont.
Gary Denison to Sheryl Denison, 937 E. 17th St., Fremont.
Big P LLC to Sharon E. Bliss and Edward Bliss, 2222 Deerfield Ave., Fremont, $233,500.
Sean M. Vilmont a/k/a Sean Michael Vilmont to Janet A. Duran and Jeremy T. Sanchez, 1535 W. 10th St., Fremont, $170,500.
Gerald G. and Kathryn Denker to Brian G. Denker, 2934 Sunburst Dr., Fremont.
William M. Lowther to Tony Sutton, 720 S. Broad St., Fremont, $25,000.
Dennis E. Stumpe and Polly A. Stumpe to Myron Stumpe and Denise Stumpe, 345 County Road 18, Hooper, $40,000.
Linda J. Rogers to Teresa L. Kelley, 1711 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont.
Fremont Area Land Co. LLC to CJ Tighe, Morningside Pointe Addition, Lot 15, Block 4, Fremont, $66,000.
Lambert J. Kluthe, successor trustee of the Marlene B. Kluthe Trust Agreement of 1991 and Lambert J. Kluthe, trustee of the Lambert J. Kluthe Trust Agreement of 1991, to Lambert J. Kluthe, 2106 Howard St., Fremont.
Kurtis A. Chudomelka and Connie Lee Chudomelka to Kurtis A. Chudomelka and Connie Lee Chudomelka, grantees, as trustees of the Kurtis A. Chudomelka and Connie Lee Chudomelka Trust, in trust, 2005-2015 N. Platte Ave., Fremont; 2025-2035 N. Platte Ave., Fremont; and the north 61 feet of the east half of Lot 2, Block 4, Chases Addition, Fremont.
Kaleb Bjorklund to Shawn A. Juhl and Heidi Juhl, 1130 W. 10th Ave., North Bend.
Robert D. Richardson and Jennifer Richardson to Arthur C. Hoffman and Jane Martin-Hoffman, 61 W. Fourth St., Fremont, $125,000.
Mark Robinson and Rina Robinson to Kirk D. French and Deidra M. French, 2305 E. Ninth St., Fremont, $210,000.
Poesen Properties LLC to Nicholaus A. Hasek and Devin Hasek, 1345 E. Cuming St., Fremont, $126,500.
Thomas J. Gibney and Elizabeth Gibney to Robert Villalpando Jr. and Loribelle Mendoza Villalpando, 1435 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, $164,900.
Kenneth P. Vogel and Beverly J. Vogel to Breakwater LLC, a parcel of land located in the south half of the northeast quarter of Section 2, Township 17 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $281,663.
Kaitlyn Coon to Austin Gerdes, 835 N. Morrell St., Fremont, $155,000.
Kevin Aurora to Kevin P. and Connie K. Aurora, 1655 N. Madison St., Fremont.
Myron W. and Jane C. Fischer to Michael D. and Leah D. Fischer, 1055 County Road H, Fremont, $36,500.
Murray Property Management LLC to Robert K. Murray, trustee, and Sandra L. Murray, trustee, 2150 County Road J, Hooper.
Robert H. George, successor trustee of the Mary H. George Family Trust, to Winnetoon LLC, 439 N. Main St., Fremont, $88,000.
James J. House and Lynette K. House to The Ranch Motel & Storage LLC, 261-263 Hancock St., Fremont, $103,000.
Gary D. Langhorst and Mary E. Langhorst to Stephanie Hollander, 2516 Nebraska Ave., Fremont, $199,900.
Jon R. Wilson to Matthew Lamb and Kristina Lamb, 2711 Brentwood Dr., Fremont, $355,000.
City of Hooper to Michael R. Leupold and Linda K. Leupold, Patrick H. Leupold and Leila A. Leupold, Elaine C. Luther, Paul E. Luther and Connie Luther, Susan J. Luther, Katherine A. Bloch and David M. Bloch, and Julie A. Schmale and Leigh A. Schmale, a tract of land located in Section 16, Township 19 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.
Michael R. Leupold and Linda K. Leupold, Patrick H. Leupold and Leila A. Leupold, Elaine C. Luther, Paul E. Luther and Connie Luther, Susan J. Luther, Katherine A. Bloch and David M. Bloch, and Julie A. Schmale and Leigh A. Schmale to Katherine A. Bloch and David M. Bloch, a parcel of land being part of the southwest quarter of Section 16, Township 19 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.
Michael R. Leupold and Linda K. Leupold, Katherine A. Bloch and David M. Bloch, Patrick H. Leupold and Leila A. Leupold, Paul E. Luther and Connie Luther, Susan J. Luther, Julie A. Schmale and Leigh A. Schmale, and Elaine C. Luther to Michael Moeller, Tax Lot 11 being described as all that part of the northwest quarter of the northwest quarter to Section 16, Township 19 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, lying south of the centerline of the Elkhorn River and lying west of the west line of Tax Lot 6; Tax Lot 12 being described as that part of the south half of the northwest quarter and the west half of the northeast quarter of the northwest quarter of Section 16, Township 19 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, lying south of the centerline of the Elkhorn River and lying east of the east line of Tax Lot 6; the south half of the northwest quarter of Section 16, Township 19 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; the southwest quarter of Section 16, Township 19 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; a tract of land located in Section 16, Township 19 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; Tax Lot 5 being described as that part of the north half of the northeast quarter of Section 17, Township 19 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; Tax Lot 6 being described as beginning at the northeast corner of the southeast quarter of Section 17, Township 19 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; and Tax Lot 11 being described as beginning at a point of 466.5 feet west of the southeast corner of the northeast quarter of the southeast quarter of Section 17, Township 19 North, Range 8 East, Dodge County, $1,497,500.
Bryson Holdings LLC, Timothy Bryson and Diane Marie Bryson to Brian K. Wiese and Sherry M. Wiese a/k/a Sherri M. Wiese, 797 and 839 N. County Road 19, Fremont, $580,000.
JoAnn N. Hassler, personal representative of the estate of Ronald A. Hassler, to Kevin R. Yount and Lori R. Yount, 1558 County Road P Blvd., Ames, $105,000.
First Community Bank to Gene Steffy’s Chrysler Center. Inc., 2445 E. 23rd Ave. S., Fremont, $790,000.
Woodrow Havekost Trust c/o FNBO Trust to Patrick J. Kriete and Maria L. Kriete, the northwest quarter of Section 6, Township 19 North, Range 9, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge, $1,203,640.
Donald L. Herout Sr. to Brian D. Hamilton and Amy L. Hamilton, 2201 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont, $152,000.
City of Fremont, Nebraska, to Summit Medical Staffing LLC, Lot 2, Fremont Technology Park 1st Addition, Fremont.
George Laufer, personal representative of the estate of Edith Haidley, deceased, to Charles Lippincott and Rebecca Lippincott, 802 Towne Square Dr., Fremont, $225,000.
Summit Medical Staffing LLC to Basecamp Ventures LLC, Lot 2, Fremont Technology Park 1st Addition, Fremont.
Zach R. Kimmell to Thomas L. Lenz and Marilou Lenz, 1110 N. Logan St., Fremont, $115,000.