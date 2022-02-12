Dodge County real estate transfers

Danielle Hutchison to Nicole L. Mooney, 1819 Parkview Drive, Fremont, $269,000.

Joan Miller f/k/a Joan Louise Buchman to Jeremy Murman and Jill Murman, 3050 Peterson Ave., Fremont, $385,000.

James Marlin Brabec and Marla E. Brabec to Eastern Slope Land and Cattle LLC, 118 Leisure Lake, North Bend.

Richard M. Schools and Amy E. Schools to Tyler M. Tyrrell, 1149 N. Irving St., Fremont, $178,000.

Jesse S. Kuncl, personal representative of the estate of Johanna Lee McMahan, deceased, to Jesse S. Kuncl, 1625 N. Maxwell Ave., Fremont.

Ambassador Exchange LLC as QI for H Rentals of Fremont LLC to Tyler J. Nelson and Pamela S. Nelson, 340 N. Clarkson St., Fremont, $550,000.

Joan R. Hornig, personal representative for the estate of Nancy K. Bartek, deceased, to Ronal Eduardo Menendez Saiguero and Jacquelinne Maria Sandoval Carrillo, 1035 E. 12th St., Fremont, $155,000.

Chris J. Steffensmeier to Chris J. Steffensmeier and Michaela J. Steffensmeier, 2433 Phelps Ave., Fremont.

Carl E. Roberts Jr., successor trustee of the Roberts 2007 Joint Living Trust, to Delma Noemi Cabeza Giron, 348 W. Eighth St., Fremont, $180,000.

Borisow Construction LLC to Nancy Sue Merz and Gale N. Merz, 1741 Victoria Lane, Fremont, $287,500.

Arthur L. Sorensen and Vicki J. Wehrmann-Sorensen to Beta Homes LLC, 335-337 E. Linden Ave., Fremont, $75,000.

Todd A. Thompson and Linda K. Thompson to Todd A. Thompson and Linda K. Thompson, 1342 County Road S. Blvd., Ames; the east half of the northwest quarter of Section 6, Township 17 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, except that portion deeded to the State of Nebraska Department of Transportation; and 1364 County Road S Blvd., Ames.

Rockan Bar H LLC to the Estate of Seth D. Hasemann, a tract of land located in part of Outlot A of the northeast quarter of the southwest quarter of Section 18, Township 20 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

Estate of Seth D. Hasemann to Cory M. Hasemann, a tract of land located in part of Outlot A of the northeast quarter of the southwest quarter of Section 18, Township 20 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

Cory M. Hasemann to Core-Davis LLC, a tract of land located in part of Outlot A of the northeast quarter of the southwest quarter of Section 18, Township 20 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

Pebley Inc. to MEC Properties LLC, 508 E. 32nd St., Fremont.

Billy J. Hubbell III and Kristin J. Hubbell to Travis J. Bird and Molly J. Bird, 630 Schurman St., Fremont, $86,000.

Cerise Construction Inc. d/b/a KC Homes to Humberto Sauceda Jr. and Elmer Perez Catu, 2997 E. Aurora Dr., Fremont, $307,650.

Heather L. Evans to Richard Chambers, 332 W. 17th St., Fremont, $171,100.

Raymond A. Mann and Helen C. Mann to Kaitlyn Wacker-Ventris and Samuel Ventris III, 715 E. Eighth St., Fremont, $258,000.

Art Sorensen, personal representative of the estate of Evelyn Houston, deceased, to Derik Grant and Jane Grant, 424 N. Pebble St., Fremont, $165,000.

Winnetoon LLC to SCO Investments LLC, 628 E. 20th St., Fremont, $85,000.

Winnetoon LLC to SCO Investments LLC, 1944 N. Irving St., Fremont, $75,000.

Winnetoon LLC to SCO Investments LLC, 119 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, $45,000.

Carie L. Robinson f/k/a Carie L. Steel to Carie L. Robinson, Craig E. Steel and Catherine L. Steel, 1234 E. 10th St., Fremont.

Nathan Albert Stork to Joseph Morrison and Lori Morrison, 720 N. Grant St., Fremont, $145,000.

Roswell H. Pickford Jr. Trust to David I. Coomer and Darcy M. Coles, 21 Legge Lake, North Bend, $450,000.

Marilyn E. Ackerman a/k/a Marilyn Ackerman to Marilyn E. Ackerman, trustee, 1540 W. 12th St., Fremont; and 2031 E. 28th St., Fremont.

Tom L. Sawyer and Marka L. Sawyer to 220 Cloverly LLC, 220 W. Cloverly Rd., Fremont; a tract of land situated in the southwest quarter of the northwest quarter of the northwest quarter of Section 26, Township 17 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Fremont; the south 430 feet of Lot 7 of Tax Lot 5 in the northwest quarter northwest quarter of Section 26, Township 17 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Fremont; 308 W. Cloverly Rd., Fremont; 306 W. Cloverly Rd., Fremont; 847 S. Broad St., Fremont; Lots 1 and 3, except to the south 208 feet of the east 208 feet of Lot 3, all in Block 2, L.J. Abbott’s Subdivision, Fremont; and 4120 N. Broad St., Fremont.

Tom L. Sawyer and Marka L. Sawyer to Midway Trailer Court LLC, 1015 N. Pierce St., Fremont; Lots 1 and 2, Block 2, Sawyer Subdivision, Fremont; 420-422 N. D St., Fremont; 1619-1623 Ohio St., Fremont; 905 S. Broad St., Fremont; 927 S. Broad St., Fremont; 1850 Morningside Rd., Fremont; 2820 County Road 20, Dodge County.

Tom L. Sawyer and Marka L. Sawyer to West Lake Trailer Park LLC, 4024 W. U.S. Highway 30, Dodge County; 3710 W. U.S. Highway 30, Dodge County; 324-326-328 W. Shuster Ranch Rd., Fremont; 906 S. Broad St., Fremont; 1635 Ohio St., Fremont; 1639 Ohio St., Fremont; 841-843 W. Sixth St. and 847-849 W. Sixth St., Fremont; and Lot 7, Block 3, Sawyer Second Subdivision, Fremont.

Donovan G. Nelson and Nicole C. Lathrop to Jimmy L. Foley, 2063 Big Island Rd., Lot H, Fremont.

Jimmy L. Foley, personal representative of the Cheryl G. Foley Estate, to Jimmy L. Foley, 2063 Big Island Road, Lot H, Fremont.

Jensen Technology LLC to Kelly’s Craft Room LLC, 2225 N. Clarkson St., Fremont.

Robert S. Missel and Michele M. Missel to H Rentals of Fremont LLC, 517 N. Main St., Fremont, $325,000.

Joseph D. Guarin, personal representative of the estate of Angela D. Guarin, to Dan Carlson, 542 W. Fifth St., Fremont.

Deer Pointe Corp. to Gerald L. Everly and Judith K. Everly, Lot 6, Block 5, Brooks Hollow Second Addition, Fremont, $69,900.

