Dodge County real estate transfers

Todd Wheelock and Amanda Wheelock f/k/a Amanda Sweet to H Rentals of Fremont LLC, 145 N. Bell St., Fremont, $120,000.
LRA-JSA Investments LLC to Lonnie D. Dooley, 420 Cathy Ave., Fremont, $171,500.
Berniece S. Thernes, trustee of the Kenneth K. Thernes and Berniece S. Thernes Trust of 2018, to Nathan Conrad Larsen and Kerry Nicole Larsen, 508 E. Fulton St., Hooper, $172,500.
Gloria H. Swanson to Steven A. Swanson, 504 Pearl St., Scribner, $20,000.
Gloria H. Swanson to Steven A. Swanson, 313 Sixth St., Scribner, $1,000.
John Stockamp to Nebraska Department of Transportation, a tract of land located in the northwest quarter of the southwest quarter of Section 14, Township 20 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $31,742.
Judy Svoboda-Johannsen to Brian W. Sorensen, Scott R. Sorensen and Jeremy J. Sorensen, 1659 S. Ridge Rd., Lot C, Fremont, $85,000.
Karen Peters to Paul and Taylor Schlecht, 405 Eight St., Scribner.
Kathleen A. Chrisman to Ben Bruning, buildings at Lot 36, Schurman Campground, $3,000.
Angela K. Lange and Aaron O. Lange to Vacha Excavating LLC, 500 Main St., Scribner, $24,000.
Ricky L. Kennedy and Linda Kennedy to Rick Lawrence Kennedy and Heather Kennedy, 122 Crosby St., Fremont.
Ardeth D. Scheer, personal representative of the estate of Jerry L. Scheer, deceased, to Ardeth D. Scheer, 11125 County Road V Ave., Fremont.
Ruth A. Hamlin n/k/a Ruth A. Bitter and Michael R. Bitter to Christopher Parr, 720 E. First St., Fremont, $155,000.
Don L. Clarke and JoAnn N. Clarke to Don L. Clarke and JoAnn N. Clarke, Nicole Dyer, Brett Clarke, Anthony Clarke, an undivided one-half interest in a tract of land located in the northeast quarter of the southwest quarter of Section 32, Township 20 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; and a tract of land located in the northwest quarter of the southwest quarter of Section 32, Township 20 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $14,287.50.
Matthew R. Fickbohm and Jessica D. Fickbohm to Boulevard Boys Properties II LLC, 615 Shoreline Dr., Lot 70, North Bend, $87,500.
Don L. Clarke and JoAnn N. Clarke to Don L. Clarke and JoAnn N. Clarke, Nicole Dyer, Brett Clarke and Anthony Clarke, an undivided one-half interest in the south 330 feet of the southeast quarter, northwest quarter of Section 32, Township 20 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $3,817.50.
Don L. Clarke and JoAnn N. Clarke to Don L. Clarke and JoAnn N. Clarke, Nicole Dyer, Brett Clarke and Anthony Clarke, an undivided one-half interest in Tax Lot 7 and Tax Lot 13, Section 32, Township 20 North, Range 7, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; and the west half of the southwest quarter of the northeast quarter of Section 32, Township 20 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $36,675.
Rhonda Buchholz to Andrew J. Bestenlehner, 2044 N. Main St., Fremont, $162,500.
Milligan-Mace-Boise-Flannery LLC to Dodge County, a tract of land located in the northwest quarter of Section 34, Township 20 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.
Todd A. Kaczmarski and Laura D. Kaczmarski and Michael Todd Kaczmarski and Brenda A. Kaczmarski to Troy A. Kaczmarski and Michael Todd Kaczmarski, the southeast quarter of Section 1, Township 18 North, Range 5 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.
Harry Beller and Mary Beller to Susan M. Muller-Svoboda, part of Tax Lot 13 in the northwest quarter of Section 10, Township 17 North, Range 5 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $85,000.
Oliver J. Glass and Katie J. Glass f/k/a Katie J. Johnson to Gavin L. Wade and Chelsie L. Kellers, 1831 N. Keene Ave., Fremont, $210,000.
Valery J. Neesen and Eveline M. Neesen to Makayla Fowler, 301 Oak St., Snyder, $110,000.
Bryan C. Meismer and Donna M. Meismer to Ronald E. Anderson and Diane K. Anderson, trustees of the Ronald E. Anderson and Diane K. Anderson Revocable Trust Agreement, 612 Thornbird Dr., Fremont, $315,000.
Daniel J. Chrisman and Vicki L. Chrisman to Johan J. Williams and Andrea J. Dvorak, 896 County Road T, North Bend, $262,500.
David J. Tonjes and Sarah A. Tonjes to David J. Tonjes and Sarah A. Tonjes, 2286 County Road H, Hooper.
Lisa L. Vie to Tim Vie, Tax Lot 61, Nickerson.
Kenny Rogers and Diane Rogers to Pages LLC, 821-823 N. I St., Fremont, $15,000.
Janet K. Wackel to Clair G. Herrera and Michaela M. Herrera, 421 W. 10th St., North Bend, $135,000.
Tony A. Hale and Donna K. Hale to Rebecca E. Privitera, 536 E. Military Ave., Fremont, $237,500.
William T. Nichols and Emma Nichols to Stewart N. Couch and Diane E. Couch, 1120 Timberwood Dr., Ames, $618,000.
Janet Carla Savage f/k/a Janet C. Metheny to Dan Carlson, 936 E. Third St., Fremont, $97,250.
Emily N. Helget n/k/a Emily N. Johnson and Robert Johnson to Justin J. Bittinger and Ashley R. Doherty, 1754 N. D St., Fremont, $230,100.
Asheville Homes LLC to Daniel Novak and Kathleen Novak, 3096 E. Aurora Dr., Fremont, $289,900.
Brandon J. McElroy and Melissa K. McElroy to Logan C. French and Martina French, 752 E. Sixth St., Fremont, $187,000.
Brandon M. Wolf and Rebecca M. Wolf to Chad Henggeler and Melissa Henggeler, 1216 Glenwood Ct., Fremont, $385,000.
Teresa Gottsleben to H Rentals of Fremont LLC, 453 N. Main St., Fremont, $267,500.
Tracy J. Lowther to Chad S. Ruda and Sarah J. Ruda, a tract of land in the southeast quarter of the southeast quarter of Section 11, Township 17 North, Range 7, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $130,000.
Debra A. Hobbs to Brandon J. McElroy and Melissa K. McElroy, 2825 Hogan Ln., Fremont, $260,000.
Chris M. McBratney and Ashley McBratney, and Susan Dalton to Shawn P. Mullen II and Alisha Mullen, 1308 N. Irving St., $204,900.
Gallery 23 Townhomes LLC to Juli Rahfeldt, 2238 A. Aaron Way, Fremont, $179,900.
Production Management for Crops Inc. to Surfside Seven LLC, the south 22 feet of the north half and the north 22 feet of the south half of Lots 7 and 8, Block 44, North Bend.
Datel Inc. to Surfside Seven LLC, 704 Main St., North Bend, $75,000.
Deer Pointe Corp. to Newcastle Construction Inc., Lot 15, Block 1, Deer Pointe Fourth Addition, Fremont, $71,900.
Eugene H. Figgner to Shane Buresh, 3022 Palmer Dr., Fremont, $192,000.
S & K Stinnette LLC to SRC Enterprise Inc., a parcel of land located in the southwest quarter of Section 20, Township 18 North, Range 9 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $212,500.
Nicholas E. Kincanon and Krista L. Kincanon to Leona K. Paden, trustee of the Leona K. Paden Living Trust, 1125 Applewood Dr., Fremont, $385,000.
Patrick T. Lagenza and Deb Barta, and Michelle P. Legenza and Michael Cullen to Black Heart Investment LLC, 545 W. Washington St., Fremont, $1,000.
Jody L. Bunn to Donald D. Bunn, 1631 N. D St., Fremont.
Charles E. Sanders and Cindy A. Sanders to Carlos B. Ward and Toni L. Ward, 2530 E. 20th St., Fremont, $270,000.
Borisow Homes LLC to Edgar Esposito, 3014 N. Howard St., Fremont, $289,000.
Jay M. Kment and Susan B. Kment to Keith J. Gray, 102 N. Cedar St., Hooper, $130,000.
Lois J. Oliver to Kelsey M. Peatrowsky, 1345 N. Somers Ave., Fremont.
Schurman Corporation to Dipikaben M. Patel and Mehulkumer P. Patel, 3319 Robyn Ridge, Fremont, $63,000.
Jeanette R. Brodahl a/k/a Jeanette Brodahl to Andrew H. Brodahl, 620 E. 18th St., Fremont, $136,800.
Robert Lynn Smeal to Jody Scoggins, 487 County Road 10, Scribner, $8,000.
Pamela Knapp, personal representative of the estate of Deborah J. Brandon, to Pamela Knapp, 1246 E. Military Ave., Fremont.
Fremont Rod and Gun Club Inc. to Sidney R. and Patricia F. Dillon, adjacent to 1675 Laguna Dr., Fremont.
Sidney R. and Patricia F. Dillon to Patricia F. Dillon, 1675 Laguna Dr., Fremont, and property adjacent thereto.
Duane Divis to John P. Wilmers II, 1834 N. Union St., Fremont, $129,900.
Charles M. Halverson and Colleen K. Halverson to Carlos A. Caraveo and Elvira Maldonado, 2638-2640 N. Wyoming Ave., Fremont, $185,000.
4G Game Farm LLC to Nebraska Department of Transportation, the northwest quarter of Section 14, Township 20 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $500.
Douglas L. Paasch and Jolene M. Paasch to Nebraska Department of Transportation, the south half of the northeast quarter of Section 23, and in the northeast quarter of the southeast quarter of Section 23, Township 20 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $500.
Eugene A. Stenger and Idagene Stenger to Jeffrey A. Stenger and Janet Stenger, 315 N. Pierce St., Fremont, $48,449.15
Karen A. Anderson and Jay A. Anderson to Jay A. Anderson and Karen A. Anderson, 311 N. Myers St., Fremont.
Gregory E. Haskins and Mary P. Haskins, co-trustees, to Ellen Haskins, 2104 N. Nye Ave., Fremont.
Ronald K. McKenzie and Charlotte M. McKenzie to Charlotte M. McKenzie, 924 N. Main St., Fremont.
Tadd Newill to Tina Acker, 324 N. Pierce St., Fremont, $160,000.
Algene A. Mueller and Daniel D. Mueller to Amber Sorensen and Melissa Stodola, 1050 N. L St., Fremont, $161,250.
Lisa F. Nusser to Kevin P. Daniels and Heather N. Daniels, 2139 Austin Lane, Fremont, $167,000.
Dale L. Smid and David L. Smid, personal representatives of the estate of Leonard D. Smid, deceased, to Ronald S. Mueller, 906 E. 12th St., Fremont, $139,000.
Kyle Swatzell and Tia Swatzell to Matthew B. Buhmeyer, 1940 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, $159,900.
Bart Raymond Garfield and Patricia Carol Garfield to the City of Fremont, 1517 N. Union St., Fremont.
Dean P. Lux and Karen L. Lux to Christine Dolezal, 820 Cottonwood St., North Bend, $5,700.
Marrion O. Christensen to Marrion O. Christiansen, Randy Lee Christiansen and Robin Sue (Christiansen) Hilbers, 1837 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Robert Charles Therien Jr. and Janet Helene (Erickson) Therien to Janet Helene Therien, 1015 N. Somers Ave., Fremont.
Hallfield Inc. to Andy A. Swanger and Danielle M. Swanger, Lot 5, Willow Wood Lake Subdivision, Dodge County, $42,500.
Benjamin J. Langemeier and Lauren E. Hamilton to Benjamin J. Langemeier, 2033 E. Dodge St., Fremont, $85,660.
Tony D. Pipal and Kathleen A. Pipal to Gerald W. Hoegermeyer, trustee of the Gerald W. Hoegermeyer Trust, 2427 Phelps Ave., Fremont, $272,000.
Paula Baack Trust to Dodge County, a tract of land located in the southeast quarter of Section 27, Township 20 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.
Chad M. Stevens and Amber A. Stevens to Brian J. Neuhaus and Kelly L. Neuhaus, 3560 N. Ridge Road Dr., Fremont, $400,000.
30EARTH III LLC to Taylor Farms General Partnership, part of the northwest quarter of the northwest quarter of Section 12, lying north of Highway 30, in Township 17 North, Range 5 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.
Turkey Run Properties LLC to NMK Properties LLC, 801-803 Pearl St., Scribner, $190,000.
Karen Ann Waage to Wildcoon Properties LLC, 1436 Austin Lane, Fremont, $60,000.
Dale J. Ruskamp, through his attorney-in-fact, Betty Kay Niewohner, to Brice Johnson and Jordan Johnson, 319 Second St., Dodge, $50,000.
Emiko Folsom to BWB Farms LLC, 1416 County Road 20, Fremont, $2,000,000.
Anna Marie Rezac and David Rezac, and John White to Precision Building and Remodeling Inc., 200 Bridge St., Scribner.
