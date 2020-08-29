Dodge County real estate transfers

Ardeth D. Scheer, personal representative of the estate of Jerry L. Scheer, deceased, to Ardeth D. Scheer, 11125 County Road V Ave., Fremont.

Ruth A. Hamlin n/k/a Ruth A. Bitter and Michael R. Bitter to Christopher Parr, 720 E. First St., Fremont, $155,000.

Don L. Clarke and JoAnn N. Clarke to Don L. Clarke and JoAnn N. Clarke, Nicole Dyer, Brett Clarke, Anthony Clarke, an undivided one-half interest in a tract of land located in the northeast quarter of the southwest quarter of Section 32, Township 20 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; and a tract of land located in the northwest quarter of the southwest quarter of Section 32, Township 20 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $14,287.50.

Matthew R. Fickbohm and Jessica D. Fickbohm to Boulevard Boys Properties II LLC, 615 Shoreline Dr., Lot 70, North Bend, $87,500.

Don L. Clarke and JoAnn N. Clarke to Don L. Clarke and JoAnn N. Clarke, Nicole Dyer, Brett Clarke and Anthony Clarke, an undivided one-half interest in the south 330 feet of the southeast quarter, northwest quarter of Section 32, Township 20 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $3,817.50.