Dodge County real estate transfers

Judith A. Lange and Gerald Lange, William G. White and Sonja S. White, Michael D. Lange a/k/a Michael G. Lange, Rychie M. Schroeder, Ryan W. White, Michelle Lynch f/k/a Michelle E. Lange, Mistie Joe Schleeper and Dave Schleeper, Daniel Schreck and Deana Schreck, and Janet Knutzen and James Knutzen to GKR LLC, the northwest quarter of the southeast quarter and Tax Lot 2 in the southwest quarter of the southeast quarter in Section 4, Township 19 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, subject to county road right of ways.

Judith A. Lange and William G. White, co-personal representatives of the estate of Charles W. White, deceased, to GKR LLC, the northwest quarter of the southeast quarter and Tax Lot 2 in the southwest quarter of the southeast quarter in Section 4, Township 19 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, subject to county road right of ways, $730,917.25.

Steven Dahl and Lori Hansen-Dahl to Tykes N Hounds Inc., 116 N. Main St., Fremont, $259,000.

Daniel H. and Jeannette A. Niewohner to Daniel H. Niewohner and Jeannette A. Niewohner, trustees of the D & J Niewohner Revocable Trust dated June 23, 2022, north half of the northeast quarter of Section 29, Township 20 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; north half of the southwest quarter of Section 20, Township 20 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; southeast quarter of the southeast quarter of Section 19, Township 20 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; southwest quarter of the southwest quarter of Section 21, Township 20 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; and the south half of the southeast quarter of Section 20, Township 20 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, except the dwelling, machine shed and three bins (approximately 12 acres).

Jasmine Jean Adams to Jill Sapp, 501 E. Elk St., Hooper, $165,000.

Gallery 23 East LLC to D.R. Horton – Nebraska LLC, Lot 1, Block 10, and Lots 1 and 2, Block 11, and Lots 1, 2, 3, and 4, Block 12, and Lots 1, 2, and 3, Block 13, all in Gallery 23 East Addition, a subdivision as surveyed, platted and recorded in Dodge County, $440,000.

Oliver W. Drake and Kristen M. Drake to Leeann Kingry and Dan H. Kingry, 2438 E. Third St., Fremont, $270,000.

Curtis K. and Jennifer D. Moore to MPA Enterprises LLC, 220 Schuyler Ave., Fremont.

John Hyland and Pat Lawson to Dan Hyland and JoAnn M. Hyland, 645 S. Ridge Rd., Lot 38, Fremont, $64,764.

Cerise Construction Inc. d/b/a KC Homes to Kimberly Sue Baker Hudelson, trustee of the Joie D. Baker Irrevocable Trust dated July 31, 2019, 3080 Cottage Grove Lane, Fremont, $392,000.

Tom Matteo and Mary Matteo to Steve M. Novak Jr., 1595 S. Main St., Lot 1, Fremont, $180,000.

Tom Matteo and Mary Matteo to Steve M. Novak Jr., any accretion to the following described tract: a tract of land in the northwest quarter northwest quarter of Section 35, Township 17 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

Larry Dirkschneider, trustee of the Larry Dirkschneider Living Trust, to Larry Dirkschneider, all of grantor’s undivided right, title and interest in and to the west half of the southeast quarter and the southeast quarter of the southwest quarter of Section 15, Township 19 North, Range 5, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

Linda Hartley Gorham and Ann Janelle Hartley to Joseph Ennen and Linley Mauer, 2140 Charles St., $227,500.

Suzanne Sabath f/k/a Suzanne Grant to Gregoria Garcia Sanchez and Evello Garcia Cerritos, 1051 N. L St., Fremont, $157,000.

The Ritz Lake LLC to Timothy G. Luchsinger and Trudy A. Luchsinger, Lot 7, Block 2, Ritz Lake Replat 7, an addition to the city of Fremont, Dodge County.

Benjamin Borgmann and Jodi Borgmann to Shane Robert Ahrens and Shea Lynn Ahrens, 1135 N. Pebble St., Fremont, $295,000.

Tommy D. Bennett and Patricia A. Bennett to Luke Langman, 2511 Parkview Drive, Fremont, $331,000.

Roger Goeser and Connie Goeser to Roger Goeser and Connie Goeser, 1950 N. Kara Way, Fremont.

Steven R. Bradley to Juan de Dios Sandoval Jerez and Veronica Maria Sandoval Meza, 605 E. Second St., Fremont, $175,000.

Scribner Resident Housing LLC to Hoppe & Sons LLC, the north half of Lot 11 and all of Lots 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17 and 18, Block 15, or the Second Addition of Scribner, Dodge County, $30,000.

Steven C. Dahl and Lori Hansen-Dahl to Don Liewer and Tamara Liewer, 3236 N. Ritz Place, Fremont, $390,000.

Marlene Anderson to Todd Hoppe, 309 Seventh St., Scribner, $9,333.

Shelby L. Norton to Connor J. Norton, 930 Cottonwood St., North Bend.