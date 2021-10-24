Dodge County real estate transfers

Cathryn J. Tighe, trustee of the Laurence E. Tighe Revocable Trust, to Luing LLC, 549 N. D St., Fremont.

Mary J. Bennett to Kyle Willamson, 1486 E. Fourth St., Fremont, $150,000.

James M. Kroenke and Shirley E. Kroenke to Jess M. Kroenke and Jacquelyn M. Kroenke, the southeast quarter of the southeast quarter of Section 28, Township 19 North, Range 5 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $234,000.

Keith W. Potter and Marty J. Potter to Beta Homes LLC, 225 N. Irving St., Fremont; 752 E. Dodge St., Fremont; and 433 W. Sixth St., Fremont, $250,000.

Timothy A. Ashbrook and Brenna Ashbrook, and Lee Ashbrook and Janet D. Ashbrook to Lesly Martinez Hernandez, 1020 E. Military Ave., Fremont, $180,000.

Idle Acres LLC to Chad A. Langemeier, 241 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont, $65,100.

Deer Pointe Corp. to First Community Bank, Lot 1, Diers Seventh Addition, Fremont, $750,025.

Judy E. Chittenden to Charlotte Kay Young, 2720 N. Laverna St., Fremont, $166,500.

Marvin F. Swanda and Teresa A. Swanda, Norma E. Baker, Debra A. Baker, and Robert E. Baker and Tutti Baker to Rudy DeLeon Herrarte and Ana M. DeLeon, 1035 W. Linden Ave., Fremont, $120,000.

Jesus Hinojosa to Maria Guerrero f/k/a Maria Guerrero De Hinojosa, 352 W. Jackson St., Fremont.

Kluck Co. to QSR LLC, 707 E. 23rd St., Fremont, $1,600,000.

Le Roy K. Nickolaison and Cathlene E. Nickolaison to Maria J. Canjura Amaya and Franklin A. Chirino Aleman, 720 N. Garden City Rd., Fremont, $175,000.

Ryan D. Kubr, personal representative of the estate of Donald D. Kubr, to Ryan D. Kubr, 1019 N. Hancock St., Fremont.

Alvin W. Hunke and Carolyn A. Hunke to Angela S. Brennan, the northeast quarter of the northwest quarter of Section 17, Township 19 North, Range 5 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, to contain approximately 40 acres more or less.

Alvin W. Hunke and Carolyn A. Hunke to Nicholas R. Hunke, the east half of the southwest quarter of Section 7, Township 19 North, Range 5 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, to contain approximately 80 acres more or less; and the southwest quarter of the southwest quarter of Section 7, Township 19 North, Range 5 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, to contain approximately 40.77 acres more or less.

Alma L. Rosales and Marcos Cadena Carrasco to Joel Avalos Martinez, 1421 W. Ninth St., Fremont, $210,000.

Russell E. Leeper and Angela M. Leeper to Marcos Cadena and Alma L. Rosales, 2812 Skylark St., Fremont, $355,000.

Matthew James Kuddes and Theresa Kuddes to Chad Langemeier and Madysen Langemeier, 1120 E. Fifth St., Fremont, $110,000.

Norma J. Bokowski to Colette Garton, 2835 N. Belvedere Ave., Fremont, $262,500.

Douglas W. Churchill and Debra L. Churchill to Preston Thompson, 339 N. Pebble St., Fremont, $143,500.

Pinnacle CM Inc. to Fremont Beef Company, 620 Schneider St., Fremont, $107,000.

Michael A. Robb and Sharon E. Robb to Raul Renteria and Maria Renteria, Lot 7, Block 5, Nickerson, $2,500.

James B. Wisnieski, surviving spouse and joint tenant of Mary J. Wisnieski, deceased, to Mary Elizabeth Hood, personal representative of the estate of Matthew Hood a/k/a Matthew R. Hood a/k/a Matthew Robert Hood, deceased, 840 Second St., Dodge.

Mary Elizabeth Hood to Shane R. Girdlestone and Melissa M. Girdlestone, 840 Second St., Dodge, $105,000.

Mary Elizabeth Hood, personal representative of the estate of Matthew Hood a/k/a Matthew R. Hood a/ka Matthew Robert Hood, to Shane R. Girdlestone and Melissa M. Girdlestone, 840 Second St., Dodge.

Beulah B. Carlson to Rhonda M. Kaup and Brenda S. Hrabanek, to each an undivided one-half interest as tenants in common, 115 Fairacres Rd., Scribner.

