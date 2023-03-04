Pinnacle Bank, a trustee of the Dalton Baker Revocable Trust, to Deborah Lipinski, 116 N. Pierce St., Fremont.

Deborah Lipinski to Natpolban LLC, 125 N. Pierce St., Fremont.

Emily L. Payne to Nicholas R. Payne, 822 W. 21st St., Fremont.

Jennifer A. Scigo and Pohl Longaine to David Carrlon Pinkston and Brita Monica Pinkston, 620 E. Military Ave., Fremont, $266,000.

Beta Homes LLC to Brianna Renaas, 225 N. Irving St., Fremont, $75,000.

Sue Maly a/k/a Sue E. Maly to Curtis Guy Babl and Victoria Sue Babl, 2576 N. Fairway Drive, Fremont, $270,000.

Gary D. Pebley, trustee of the Gary D. Pebley Revocable Trust, and Darlene K. Pebley, trustee of the Darlene K. Pebley Revocable Trust, to Bryan K. Wolfe and Debbie K. Wolfe, 1015 N. Hancock St., Fremont, $56,500.

Ramiro Millan and Linda A. Del Valle Velez to Yunier Galera, 823 N. K St., Fremont, $172,000.

Ryan J. Knispel and Michelle A. Hamilton to Ryan J. Knispel and Michelle A. Hamilton, trustees of the Ryan J. Knispel and Michelle A. Hamilton Living Trust, 104 N. Main St., Hooper.

Kenneth L. Gaskin and Barbara A. Gaskin to Kenneth L. and Barbara A. Gaskin, Daniel R. Gaskin and Nicole R. Gaskin, 710 S. Schneider St. and 706 S. Schneider St., Fremont.

Adam M. Baker and Deb L. Baker to James D. Bottger and Marlene K. Bottger, 3301 Woods Drive, Fremont, $330,000.

Chad S. Ruda and Sarah J. Ruda to Josh Quick, 7465 W. U.S. Highway 30, Ames, $265,000.

Tony S. Hussey and Crystal M. Hussey to Dustin C. Kilbourn, 517 Second St., Suite 521, Scribner, $1,500.

Tennessa Griffin to William B. Griffin, 502 Rangeline Road, Snyder.

Joseph J. Hurd and Judith K. Hurd to Joseph J. Hurd and Judith K. Hurd, trustees, one-fourth interest in and to all that part of Out Lot H in the Village of Dodge, Dodge County.

Jo Elaine Iehl to Jay R. Uzdill, 305 N. Crosby St., Fremont, $30,000.

John Weed to Maria C. Duncza, 331 W. 12th St., North Bend, $122,000.

Valley Corporation to Patricia I. Taylor, the northwest quarter of the northeast quarter of Section 5, Township 17 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; the northeast quarter of the northeast quarter of Section 5, Township 17 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; and except that part conveyed to State of Nebraska, Department of Transportation by Warranty Deed recorded Feb. 8, 2018, at Instrument No. 201800837 of the Records of Dodge County, $100.

WI-SIM Co. LLC to Dodge County, Nebraska, 92 W. Fifth St., Fremont, $270,000.

Jeffrey J. Stork and Sharone L. Stork to Miguel Ajanel Pol, 1505 N. H St., Fremont, $160,000.

Lillian C. Franzluebbers, by and through her Attorney-In-Fact, David H. Franzluebbers, to William H. Ervin and Shania Sue Ervin, 512 N. Ash St., Dodge, $99,900.

Jay Rainforth and Kelly Rainforth to Darren Huston and Monique Huston, 1214 County Road B, Scribner, $1,385,000.

Bestnpet Inc. to Oakland-Marshall Limited Liability Company, 1669-1681 County Road 21, Fremont, $900,000.

REO Asset Management Company LLC to Peter L. Geaghan and Jamie E. Geaghan, 442 E. 10th St., Fremont, $140,000.