Dodge County real estate transfers

Walter R. Love and Ramona C. Love to Billy J. Hubbell III and Kristin J. Hubbell, 630 Schurman, Fremont.

Terry L. Wheelock, personal representative of the estate of Nancy L. Hopper, to Dave Kehn and Monica Parker, 935 E. Military Ave., Fremont, $120,000.

City of Scribner to Nebraska Department of Transportation, part of the southwest quarter of the southwest quarter of Section 32, Township 20 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., and the north half of the northwest quarter of Section 5, Township 19 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $100.

City of Scribner to Nebraska Department of Transportation, part of the northwest quarter of the northwest quarter of Section 5, Township 19 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $1.

Donald J. Mahrt and Connie Mahrt to Kadra Omerovic and Jasmin Omervoic, 1215 W. Military Ave., Fremont, $105,000.

Armando Quezada and Elsa Estrada to Jose A. Quezada Magana and Juana Estrada Quezada, 710 W. 10th St., North Bend, $20,000.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.