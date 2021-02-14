Dodge County real estate transfers

Kevin J. Giffey and Stacey M. Giffey to Kevin J. Giffey, 1643 E. Fifth St., Fremont.
Randall L. Martin and Louise E. Nabb to Tammy L. Busboom, 2030 N. C St., Fremont, $162,500.
Victory Lake Marine Inc. to Scott R. Getzschman and Judy M. Getzschman, a parcel of land located in Section 15, Township 17 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $275,000.
Clarine L. Holmquist to Jay Anderson, Larry Anderson, Linda Seurer, Rick Anderson and Scott Anderson, 850 E. Linden Ave., Fremont.
Shannon M. Cooper, personal representative of the estate of Linda L. Thies, deceased, to BJCE Properties LLC, 1104 N. C St., Fremont, $100,000.
Andrew P. Miller and Carie C. Miller to H Rentals of Fremont LLC, 3305-3317 N. Broad St., Fremont, $667,500.
Brian A. Essen and Lori A. Essen to Kelly Frazier, 2225 N. Clarkson St., Fremont, $144,000.
David Fachman to Natoya J. Brodahl, 1333 E. Second St., Fremont, $78,500.
Thomas D. Brown Dr. and Vonda K. Brown to Kevin D. Hasemann and Diane E. Hasemann, 1229 Glenwood Ct., Fremont, $480,000.
Darryl Barker to Nebraska Department of Transportation, Part Lot 8, northeast quarter of the southwest quarter of Section 14, Township 20 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $17,300.
Eveland Supply Company to Nebraska Department of Transportation, part of the southwest quarter of the southwest quarter of Section 32, Township 20 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $100.
Dana K. Verbook Jr. to Deanna M. Scharff and Jeffrey Michael Sherman, 1550 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont, $240,000.
David A. Triplett to Stanley G. Welte, member of MWT Exchange Accommodator 18591 LLC, 1065 Dunbar Rd., Fremont.
Stanely G. Welte, member of MWT Exchange Accommodator 18591 LLC, to Robert W. Stiver and Connie S. Stiver, 1065 Dunbar Rd., Fremont, $175,000.
Kendra L. Paulson and John P. Paulson a/k/a John Paulson to Bradley Calkins, 201 Eighth St., Scribner, $118,000.
Kevin D. Hasemann and Diane E. Hasemann to Kevin D. Hasemann, trustee of the Kevin D. Hasemann Revocable Trust – half interest, and Diane E. Hasemann, trustee of the Diane E. Hasemann Revocable Trust – half interest, 1229 Glenwood Ct., Fremont.
Beck’s Thrifty Lube LLC to M.C.C.B. LLC, 2204-2210 N. Bell St., Fremont, $400,000.
Craig L. Ganzel and Vicki L. Ganzel to Ryan Ganzel, 612 E. 18th St., Fremont.
Craig L. Ganzel and Vicki L. Ganzel to Zachary Ganzel, 1435 E. Sixth St., Fremont.
Craig L. Ganzel and Vicki L. Ganzel to Rachel Witte, 1435 E. Military Ave., Fremont.
Donald J. and Nancy K. Beck to ND Farms LLC, a parcel of land located in the east half of the southeast quarter of Section 18, Township 19 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.
Lee Ashbrook and Janet D. Ashbrook to Nebraska Department of Transportation, the southeast quarter of the northwest quarter of Section 25, Township 20 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $52,920.
Steven Cleary to Bruce Wright, 114 Ash St., Snyder, $23,500.
Sem Jonathan Campos to Johanna Liseth Barcenas, 106 N. Maple St., Fremont, $1.
Lisa Klichler, personal representative of the estate of Sandra F. Klichler, to The Demo Guys LLC, 410 Sunset Dr., Fremont, $125,000.
Douglas S. Robinson and Regina Robinson, Edward T. Robinson III and Cheryl Robinson, Sandra Blount and Martin Blount, and Sara Ziff and Gilbert Ziff, to Equity Management Incorporated, Lot 13, Legge’s Lake Subdivision, North Bend, $1,100,000.
Christopher Scott Madsen to Diana Leigh Madsen, 1420 N. Logan St., Fremont.
Diana Leigh Madsen to Christopher Scott Madsen, 1495 S. Ridge Rd., Fremont.
Cordie Rachelle Buckingham to Dale Wimer and Linda Wimer, 807 E. Fifth St., Fremont, $135,000.
Walter R. Love and Ramona C. Love to Billy J. Hubbell III and Kristin J. Hubbell, 630 Schurman, Fremont.
Terry L. Wheelock, personal representative of the estate of Nancy L. Hopper, to Dave Kehn and Monica Parker, 935 E. Military Ave., Fremont, $120,000.
City of Scribner to Nebraska Department of Transportation, part of the southwest quarter of the southwest quarter of Section 32, Township 20 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., and the north half of the northwest quarter of Section 5, Township 19 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $100.
City of Scribner to Nebraska Department of Transportation, part of the northwest quarter of the northwest quarter of Section 5, Township 19 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $1.
Donald J. Mahrt and Connie Mahrt to Kadra Omerovic and Jasmin Omervoic, 1215 W. Military Ave., Fremont, $105,000.
Armando Quezada and Elsa Estrada to Jose A. Quezada Magana and Juana Estrada Quezada, 710 W. 10th St., North Bend, $20,000.