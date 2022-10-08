Dodge County real estate transfers

Dan L. Clements and Brenda Clements to Tyler MacBean and Rachelle MacBean, 511 E. Elk St., Hooper, $213,500.

Ross Mehaffey a/k/a Ross R. Mehaffey to Rebekah Mehaffey a/k/a Rebekah R. Mehaffey, 410 W. 10th St., North Bend.

Mary Ann Ruskmap, trustee of the Norbert J. Ruskmap and Mary Ann Ruskamp Trust of 2013, to Martha Groteluschen, 113 Sharon St., Dodge, $230,000.

Richard B. Detmer and Michael A. Detmer, co-trustees of the Alfred F. Detmer Living Trust dated March 4, 2022, to Mauri B. Wright and Cheryl L. Wright, 2027 Fairacres Drive, $216,000.

Fred L. Palmer to Jeffrey Lynn Rowell and RyAnne Rowell, 2119 Nye Drive, Fremont, $261,500.

Mildred Gieselman, personal representative of the estate of John W. Gieselman Sr., to Mildred Gieselman, 119 N. Bell St., Fremont.

Joan Marie Nordstrom, successor trustee of the Karl David Nordstrom Living Trust dated June 27, 2012, and Joan Marie Nordstrom, trustee of the Joan Marie Nordstrom Living Trust dated June 27, 2012, to Joan Marie Nordstrom, trustee of the Joan Marie Nordstrom Family Trust dated Aug. 30, 2022, 1150 N. Clarmar Ave., Fremont.

Miguel Garcia and Emily Garcia to Leticia Schafer, 351 N. Ash St., Dodge, $128,000.

Barry D. Sieh and Lida M. Sieh to Dale L. Moll and Sheryl A. Moll, 2706 Laverna St., Fremont, $230,000.

Gallery 23 Townhomes LLC to Rodney Lynn Montgomery and Catherine Ann Montgomery, 2130 Brandon Lane, Fremont, $239,000.

Christopher Joseph Van Horn and Samantha Van Horn, formerly known as Samantha Mueller, to Bryan P. Smith, 234 N. Clarkson St., Fremont, $220,000.

CMAV LLC to Andrew J. Vering and Jennifer M. Vering, 3316 Cherrywood Drive, Fremont, $425,000.

Richard Dee Brown and Jane K. Brown to Keith A. Huizenga and Barbara J. Huizenga, 1350 E. 11th St., Fremont, $150,000.

Angela M. Mandel to Brian L. Mandel and Kevin G. Mandel, 126 S. Ash St., Dodge.

J. R. Hansen, personal representative of the estate of Ralph E. Hansen, deceased, to BPA Nebraska, 838 W. 11th St., Fremont, $250,000.

Christopher L. Vance Sr. to Maurer Rentals LLC, 831 N. K St., Fremont, $60,000.

Jonathan D. Hallowell to Teresa Edelmira Sanchez and Luis Martinez Uquilla, 2130 E. First St., Fremont, $200,000.

Larry A. Mehrens to Nathen Cummings and Dawn Cummings, 2081 County Road 15 Blvd., Ames, $185,000.

Matthew E. Shaw and Pamela J. Shaw to Kroeger Sales LLC, 240 W. Sixth St., North Bend, $50,000.

TD Rentals LLC to Schnoor Rentals LLC, 314 N. Oak St., Dodge.

William A. McDonald and Alice A. McDonald to Yolanda Chavez, 227 S. Luther Rd., Fremont, $195,000.

Gary Repschlaeger, personal representative of the estate of Marvin T. Repschlaeger, deceased, to Gary Repschlaeger, 200 N. Birchwood Drive, Fremont.