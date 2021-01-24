Dodge County real estate transfers

Wade W. Stenvers and Lisa M. Stenvers to Wade W. Stenvers and Lisa M. Stenvers, trustees, 1952 County Road B, Hooper; and the south half of the southeast quarter of the northeast quarter of Section 9, Township 20, Range 8, Dodge County.

Wade W. Stenvers and Lisa M. Stenvers to Wade W. Stenvers and Lisa M. Stenvers, trustees, 1721 Hoegemeyer Road, Hooper.

Scott L. Wulf and Celeste B. Wulf to Shawn D. Kotik and Christina M. Kotik, part of the east one half of the southeast quarter of Section 13, Township 19 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $158,000.

James P. Messerschmidt to Nathan D. Horner and Elizabeth K. Horner, 1220 N. Broad St., Fremont, $280,000.

Denise Church and Rolly Church, by and through his attorney-in-fact Denise Church, to R Mead LLC, an undivided one-half interest in the northeast quarter of the northwest quarter and the west half of the northwest quarter of Section 22, Township 20 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $250,000.

