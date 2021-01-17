Dodge County real estate transfers

Jean H. Foy to GKR LLC, the southeast quarter of the southeast quarter and the south 10 acres of the northeast quarter of the southeast quarter, all in Section 13, Township 19 North, Range 5 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $384,492.

David N. Simmons Jr., co-personal representative, and Christopher J. Simmons, co-personal representative, co-representatives of the estate of David N. Simmons Sr., to David N. Simmons Jr., -co-trustee, and Christopher J. Simmons, co-trustee, the currently serving co-trustees of the David N. Simmons Revocable Trust, executed Nov. 11, 2014, 1729 Caliente Cove, Fremont.

Mary K. Sorensen, Marla S. Gubbels and Peggy L. Storm, successor trustees of the Kathryn Maas Revocable Trust dated April 5, 2011, to Brian A. Wieman and Stephanie M. Wieman, the south half of the southeast quarter of Section 29, Township 19 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $640,000.

Clinton A. Mitchell and Abby M. Mitchell to Dorothea Ann Howell and Robert Lester Howell, 1930 N. Irving St., Fremont, $150,000.

Victory Lake Marine Inc. to Benny J. Siebler, Lot 14, Miramar Lakeside Business Center, Fremont, $70,000.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity Inc. to Yesenia I. Woehrer and Brett R. Woehrer, 746 E. Second St., Fremont, $145,000.