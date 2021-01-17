Dodge County real estate transfers

David A. Shelso to David A. Shelso, trustee of the David Shelso Revocable Trust, 1153 N. Main St., Fremont.
Gallery 23 Townhomes LLC to Karlyn S. Griesert and Mitch R. Griesert, 2239 A. Aaron Way, Fremont, $173,000.
Brandt Properties Co. to Fabrication Holdings LLC, 2263 Business Park Dr., Fremont, $1,850,000.
Kyle C. Hansen and Lee P. Hansen, as joint tenants, Gerald L. Hansen and Jess F. Hansen to Nebraska Department of Transportation, a tract of land located in the southwest quarter of the northeast quarter of Section 9, Township 19 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $1,590.
James M. Gibney Jr. to Ivan Anderson, 230 N. Main St., Fremont, $57,000.
Tina L. Cook, personal representative of the estate of Judith A. Littrell, deceased, to Shawna L. Littrell, 1447 W. Eighth St., Fremont.
Robert P. Todd and Nancy Todd to Beacon Real Estate LLC, 215 E. 22nd St., Fremont, $329,000.
Larry C. Foy, Janet Dunker, Marlene A. Johnson, Thomas J. Johnson and Carol Foy to GKR LLC, the southeast quarter of the northeast quarter, the west half of the southeast quarter and the north 30 acres of the northeast quarter southeast quarter, all in Section 13, Township 19 North, Range 5 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $1,314,666.
Jean H. Foy to GKR LLC, the southeast quarter of the southeast quarter and the south 10 acres of the northeast quarter of the southeast quarter, all in Section 13, Township 19 North, Range 5 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $384,492.
David N. Simmons Jr., co-personal representative, and Christopher J. Simmons, co-personal representative, co-representatives of the estate of David N. Simmons Sr., to David N. Simmons Jr., -co-trustee, and Christopher J. Simmons, co-trustee, the currently serving co-trustees of the David N. Simmons Revocable Trust, executed Nov. 11, 2014, 1729 Caliente Cove, Fremont.
Mary K. Sorensen, Marla S. Gubbels and Peggy L. Storm, successor trustees of the Kathryn Maas Revocable Trust dated April 5, 2011, to Brian A. Wieman and Stephanie M. Wieman, the south half of the southeast quarter of Section 29, Township 19 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $640,000.
Clinton A. Mitchell and Abby M. Mitchell to Dorothea Ann Howell and Robert Lester Howell, 1930 N. Irving St., Fremont, $150,000.
Victory Lake Marine Inc. to Benny J. Siebler, Lot 14, Miramar Lakeside Business Center, Fremont, $70,000.
Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity Inc. to Yesenia I. Woehrer and Brett R. Woehrer, 746 E. Second St., Fremont, $145,000.
Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity Inc. to Jose Guillermo Parras Gutierrez, 750 E. Second St., Fremont, $145,000.
William Tallod and Mary Rose Tallod to Felipe Jimenez and Juana Melendez Gomez, 1323 N. Lincoln Ave., $185,000.
Debra J. Helgenberger to Melissa J. Zahourek, 612 Eighth St., Scribner, $112,000.
Gallery 23 Townhomes LLC to Zaccary M. Snyder, 2226 N. Aaron Way, Fremont, $188,900.
Red Tree LLC to Idle Acres LLC, 241 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont, $20,338.50.
Steven R. Hasebroock and Linda S. Hasebroock to Damon J. Schellenberg, 235 S. Thomas St., Fremont, $148,700.
Ethelanne Sherman and Gary C. Sherman, as trustees of the Sherman Family Living Trust, to Dan Carlson, 1625 N. Clarkson St., Fremont, $105,000.
Kirk A. Goodnight and Stacey D. Goodnight, trustees of the Kirk A. Goodnight and Stacey D. Goodnight Trust of 2015, to KSGoodnight Properties LLC, 1126 N. Pebble St., Fremont.
Sherri Qualls to Dennis Bobek, 1537 N. D St., Fremont, $166,500.
Nathan M. Gates and Melissa A. Gates to Dalton Lee Miller, 2820 Hogan Ln., Fremont, $233,000.
Benjamin B. and Jennifer L. Hiebenthal to Jennifer L. Hiebenthal, 1030 W. 10th St., Fremont.
Nancy K. Witthuhn and Daniel M. Witthuhn, Patricia A. Malcom and Jerry L. Malcom, Mary Lou Rhodes and Richard Rhodes to Craig B. Langemeier and Lindsey E. Langemeier, the east half of the southwest quarter of Section 12, Township 18 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; and the west half of the northeast quarter of Section 13, Township 18 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $1,057,500.
Marcelo Pineda-Padilla to Marcelo Pineda-Padilla, Edwin L. Garcia Cordon and Reina L. Madrid Zacarias, 6340 W. U.S. Highway 30, Ames.
Jeffrey N. Wearden and Melinda J. Wearden to Kevin Indra, a parcel of land being part of the southwest quarter of Section 18, Township 18 North, Range 9 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $108,495.
Gerald E. Smith and Elizabeth to James A. Kallio and Jeri A. Kallio, 1652 Watson St., Fremont, $252,900.