Dodge County real estate transfers

Bonita J. Whitemore a/k/a Bonita Whitemore and Elden C. Healey a/k/a Eldon Charles Healey to Erich Whitemore, 1816 Gaeth Ave., Fremont, $237,000.

Cherish Calabretto, the personal representative of the estate of Stephen G. Mallette, deceased, to Laura E. Weddell and Kris S. Weddell, 200 N. Cedar St., Hooper, $110,000.

Craig S. Crofton and Jane Crofton to Kimberly K. Mann Davenport, 1541 W. 12th St., Fremont, $75,724.

Robert R. Stollberg a/k/a Robert Stollberg to the State of Nebraska, Department of Transportation, a tract of land located in the southwest quarter of the northwest quarter of Section 8, Township 19 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

Tamela L. Gabrielson, trustee of the Michael S. Leise Trust, created under the Charles L. Leise Revocable Trust Agreement dated May 24, 1991, to MSL Investments LLC, 1435-1439 Ohio St., Fremont.

Helen L. Zimola to Sue A. Zimola, 2133 Nye Dr., Fremont.

Amanda S. Barry f/k/a Amanda S. Matteo and Brian Barry to Joseph M. Janousek, 1032 E. Third St., Fremont, $165,500.