Dodge County real estate transfers

Ronald L. Kracl and Judith M. Monson, co-personal representatives of the estate of Helen Kracl, deceased, to Judith M. Monson, all of Helen G. Kracl’s interest in and to the northwest quarter of the northwest quarter and the southwest quarter of the northwest quarter of Section 9, Township 18 North, Range 5, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

Ronald L. Kracl and Judith M. Monson, co-personal representatives of the estate of Helen Kracl, to Ronald L. Kracl, all of Helen G. Kracl’s interest in and to the south half of the northeast quarter of Section 6, Township 17, Range 9, east of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; and all of Helen G. Kracl’s interest in and to a parcel of land located in the southeast quarter of Section 32, Township 17 North, Range 9 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

Jonathan Sailors to James Zahourek, 408 Sixth St., Scribner, $800.

Thilo James Poessnecker and Elaine M. Poessnecker to Thilo Jay Poessnecker, an undivided one-half interest in Lots 1, 2 and 3, Block 54, North Bend.

Melanie J. Lundstrom to Donald Keith Kendall and Cynthia Witt Kendall, 2127 Nye Dr., Fremont, $220,000.

Debra A. Kucera to Donald Keith Kendall and Cynthia Witt Kendall, 2127 Nye Dr., Fremont.