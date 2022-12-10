Dodge County real estate transfers

Gwyn M. Jarrett, Cheryl K. Sellhorst and Deanne J. Flessner, co-successor trustees of the Betty A. Beebe Trust dated Oct. 1, 2001, to Gwyn M. Jarrett, Cheryl K. Sellhorst, Deanne J. Flessner and Alan S. Beebe, each an undivided 25% interest, as tenants-in-common, of the northwest quarter of Section 7, Township 17 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, subject to public highways, together with, all of the right, title and interest of the referee and of Phillip E. Beebe and Prentise Beebe Jr. in the east half of the west one-eighth of Section 19, Township 17 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

Creative Properties LLC to Borisow Properties LLC, 974 Kate Ave., Fremont, $510,000.

Robert L. Best and Michael J. Best to David Nuss, 2077 Austin Ln., Fremont, $175,000.

Kenneth M. McNary, personal representative of the estate of Connie R. McNary, deceased, pursuant to authority granted in Letters of Personal Representative filed as Case No. PR22-1924 in the County Court of Douglas County, Nebraska, to David Nuss, 2077 Austin Ln., Fremont.

Kadra Omerovic and Jasmin Omerovic to Thomas M. Fedore and Robin Fedore, 1215 W. Military Ave., Fremont, $123,000.

Robert McDermott, personal representative of the estate of Linda M. McDermott, deceased, to Kristin D. Vigrass, 68 S. Maple St., Fremont, $87,000.

Jacob D. Walters to Mario Ajanel Pol, 1148 N. Clarkson St., Fremont, $175,000.

Gerald Ted Sitarski and Michele Kim Sitarski to Dan Carlson, 1506 E. Dodge St., Fremont, $4,500.

Clinton Mitchell and Abby Mitchell to Scott Blanchard, 324 E. 12th St., Fremont, $263,000.

Kyle Curtis Culver and Kerri Marie Culver to Jacob D. Walters, 1021 W. Dakota St., Fremont, $235,000.

Douglas S. Craven and Michelle M. Craven to Douglas S. Craven and Michelle M. Craven, trustees of the Craven Trust, 207 McGinn’s Lake, Lot 45, North Bend.

Dennis O. and Diane L. Stevens to Stebet Properties LLC, the east half of the northwest quarter of Section 35, Township 18 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, except a tract of land located in the east half of the northwest quarter of Section 35, Township 18 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $292,800.

John Covington to Penny Covington, 1046 W. Eighth St., Fremont.

Nancy Jo (Belak) Martinez to Nancy Jo Martinez and Daniel Dennis Martinez, 2555 E. First St., Fremont.

Roger L. Sorenson and Victoria M. Sorenson to Roger L. Sorenson and Victoria M. Sorenson, trustees, or any successor trustees, under the Roger L. Sorenson and Victoria M. Sorenson Revocable Family Trust, 440 S. Ridge Rd., Lot 12, Fremont.

Michelle Marfisi, personal representative of the estate of Lois A. Buchta, to Homes of Milk and Honey 3 LLC, 1916 N. C St., Fremont, $87,000.

John D. Koenig II to Miguel A. Moreno Acevedo and Santos I. Sandoval Magana, 1645 Mayfair Ave., Fremont, $245,000.

Daniel J. Ortmeier and Roseann Ortmeier to Angela Kowalewsky, 2828 N. Wyoming Ave., Fremont, $229,750.

DPA Properties LLC to Nash Den Maha II LLC, 1106 E. 18th St., Fremont, $317,000.

Robert L. Olson and Carol J. Olson to Jay C. Olson and Rhonda K. Lytle, 2049 N. Hancock St., Fremont.

LeRoy H. Stork a/k/a LeRoy Stork and Marion M. Stork to Village of Winslow, 403 Elkhorn Ave., Winslow, $77,152.

James D. Schauer to D & G Holdings LLC, 1735 N. Keene Ave., Fremont, $152,000.

Maurer Rentals LLC to Hutton Properties LLC, 831 N. K St., Fremont, $77,500.

LaVerta Kitt to LaVerta Kitt, as trustee, or any successor trustee or co-trustees, of the LaVerta K. Kitt Trust dated Oct. 5, 2022, part of Government Lots 9, 10 and 11, in Section 23, Township 17 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, part of Government Lots 9, 10 and 11 in Section 23, Township 17 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; part of Government Lot 8 in Section 24 and that part of Government Lots 9, 10 and 11 in Section 23, Township 17 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; and part of Government Lot 8 in Section 24, Township 17 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

LaVerta Kitt to LaVerta L. Kitt, as trustee, or any successor trustee or co-trustees, of the LaVerta L. Kitt Trust dated Oct. 5, 2022, 188 Legge Lake, North Bend.

LaVerta Kitt to LaVerta L. Kitt, as trustee, or any successor trustee or co-trustees, of the LaVerta L. Kitt Trust dated Oct. 5, 2022, 820 Main St., North Bend.

Nancy Markel to Samantha Bears, 303 Rangeline Rd., Snyder, $30,000.