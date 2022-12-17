Dodge County real estate transfers

Coralee Gerdts, personal representative for the estate of Dean E. Gerdts, deceased, to Maria D. Espino Rodriguez, 518 W. Fourth St., Fremont, $113,000.

Jorge Baro to Fernando Ortiz Ramos and Tomasa Lopez Batz, 2037 N. Hancock St., Fremont, $180,000.

Kevin A. Kersten and Barbara J. Kersten to Ramona Reynoso Xiloj and Francisco Zetino Ralios, 237 W. Washington St., Fremont, $80,000.

Douglas D. Behrens and Joan M. Behrens, co-person representatives of the estate of Dennis D. Behrens, deceased, to Joan M. Behrens, 1141 N. Morrell St., Fremont.

Betty L. Hightree to Jesse Hill and Dawn Hill, 1665 N. Logan St., Fremont, $165,000.

Jeffrey L. Benjamin and Deivea M. Rayfield f/k/a Deivea M. Hurley to Timothy Parys and Peggy Parys, 1040 E. Military Ave., Fremont, $135,500.

Daureen J. Holverson and Daniel R. Holverson to Daureen J. Holverson, 233 E. Linden Ave., Fremont.

Laray Rentals LLC to Elaine F. Johnston and Robert P. Johnston, 1712 Victoria Lane, Fremont, $246,350.

Borisow Construction LLC to Cheryl Dolejs, 2905 Peterson Ave., Fremont, $509,900.

RKL Properties LLC to Day Homes LLC, 1200 N. L St., Fremont, $1,667,500.

Bernard J. Ortmeier and Janice E. Ortmeier, trustees of the Bernard J. Ortmeier and Janice E. Ortmeier Revocable Trust, to Nisam LLC, 1805-1815 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont, $190,000.

Ryan D. Hoops and Margaret J. Hoops to Ryan D. Hoops and Margaret J. Hoops, Lot 8, Howard Court Addition, a Replat of Lot 3, Morningside Industrial Park, Section 24, Township 17 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Fremont.

Christensen Group LLC to Michael Maley Real Estate LLC, part of Tax Lot 70 located in the northeast quarter of Section 25, Township 17 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $630,000.

Tammy K. Bose to Joseph J. Bose, 1048 Foothill Rd., North Bend.

Tyler J. Schroedter, Judy A. and Daniel W. Schroedter to TJS Enterprises LLC, 1512 Utah St., Fremont.

Val Gene Alberts and Cynthia A. Alberts, Dean Carroll Alberts and Kim Alberts to Byron D. Alberts, 210 Seventh St., Scribner, $80,000.

Del Ray Alberts and Cathy Coufal Alberts to Byron D. Alberts, 210 Seventh St., Scribner, $40,000.

Vaughn Dale Alberts to Byron D. Alberts, 210 Seventh St., Scribner, $40,000.

Benjamin D. Sutej and Emily M. Sutej to Mark D. Davis, 315 W. 10th St., Fremont, $275,000.

Jeff Daniels d/b/a Jeff Daniels Carpentry and Denise L. Daniels to Jim Unger and Barbara Unger, 2984 E. Dawn Drive, Fremont, $334,900.

Dustin C. Kilbourn to Tony S. Hussey, part of the southwest quarter of the northeast quarter of Section 18, in Township 18 North, Range 9 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $1,500.

Andrew G. Petersen and Taylor Ann Petersen to American Land Title Exchange Company Accommodator 221020 LLC, 13652 County Road P1, Nickerson.

Paul A., Margaret E., Charles A. and Susan J. Emanuel to Charles Emanuel & Sons Inc., the east half of the southwest quarter of Section 24, Township 18 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

Lonnie and Kathleen Bertelsen and The Kathleen L. Bertelsen Living Trust, dated Oct. 4, 2022, 1635 County Road 14, Ames.

NEBCO Inc. to Paul and Jessica Marsh, Cabin 37, Lake Leba, Dodge County, $20,000.

Kelly L. Tebo to Michael D. Lawton and Lisa M. Lawton, 406 Ninth St., Scribner, $145,000.

Fremont Health Clinic to Methodist Fremont Health, 680 E. Medical Park Drive, Fremont.

Fremont Health Clinic to Methodist Fremont Health, Lot C and the north 125 feet of Lot B, except the west 55.5 feet and the south 60.5 feet of the west 118 feet of Lot B, R and Z Addition, an addition to the City of Fremont.

Kelley K. Andersen and Gary Andersen to Richard E. Cusick III and Deborah L. Cusick, 207 North Drive, Fremont, $85,000.

Jason Allen Hunke to Christopher L. Biskup and Ashley M. Biskup, 1321 W. Dakota St., Fremont, $230,000.

Dean R. Hagedorn and Donna M. Hagedorn to Jared J. Kreikemeier and Jessica L. Kreikemeier, 326 N. Ash St., Dodge, $170,000.

Jose Larios Ramirez to Aleman’s Properties LLC, 449 S. K St., Fremont.

Philip J. James Exempt Marital Trust to James-Foy Retreat LLC, 143 Legge Lake, North Bend.

Jamie D. Kumm and Alison J. Helget n/k/a Alison J. Kumm to Camp K9 Fremont LLC, 309 Prospect Ave., Fremont, $200,000.

Jamie D. Kumm and Alison J. Helget n/k/a Alison J. Kumm to Nicholas Kirklin, 309 Prospect Ave., Fremont, $159,900.

Brett D. Hunke and Delayna M. Hunke to Brett D. Hunke and Delayna M. Hunke, 408 Ash St., Snyder.

Thomas J. Gaughen, successor trustee of the Margaret E. Walsh Testamentary Trust for James H. Gaughen Children dated Jan. 31, 1979, a/k/a Margaret Elizabeth Walsh Trust and also known as the Margaret E. Walsh Testamentary Trust for James A. Gaughen Children dated Jan. 31, 1979, and Thomas J. Gaughen, trustee of the James H. Gaughen Family Trust, to Mike J. Ortmeier and Jane M. Ortmeier, the southeast quarter of the southeast quarter of Section 34, Township 19 North, Range 5 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $540,000.

Thomas J. Gaughen, successor trustee of the Margaret E. Walsh Testamentary Trust for James H. Gaughen Children dated Jan. 31, 1979, a/k/a Margaret Elizabeth Walsh Trust and also known as the Margaret E. Walsh Testamentary Trust for James A. Gaughen Children dated Jan. 31, 1979, and Thomas J. Gaughen, trustee of the James H. Gaughen Family Trust, to Matthew T. Ortmeier, the northeast quarter of the northeast quarter, the north half of the northwest quarter of the northeast quarter, north half of the southeast quarter and the northeast quarter, all in Section 3, Township 18 North, Range 5 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; and a tract lying within the north 400 feet of the east 200 feet of the south half of the northwest quarter of the northeast quarter of Section 3, Township 18 North, Range 5 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $482,248.

Mathew G. Stutznegger and Naomi N. Stutznegger to Mathew G. Stutznegger, 2517 Nebraska Ave., Fremont.

Wilmer Ornelas a/k/a Wilmer Ornelas Gonzalez and Courtney Ornelas to Wilmer Ornelas and Courtney Ornelas, 1510 E. 19th St., Fremont.

Maegan Case and Corey Case to Paul H. Giesselmann and Paige L. Giesselmann, 2948 Brooks Hollow Drive, Fremont, $550,000.

Zachary M. Ewing to Cody Grubb and Bailey Grubb, 2726 Palmer Drive, Fremont, $220,000.

Stone Investments LLC to The Moonshine Hole LLC, 321 N. M St., Fremont.

Lowell Schultz to John P. Chudy, 2270 N. County Road 19, Fremont, $15,000.