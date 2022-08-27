Dodge County real estate transfers

Connie J. Havekost, trustee of the Connie J. Havekost Trust Agreement dated Aug. 21, 2003, an undivided one-half interest to her daughter, Jill R. Woodward, and an undivided one-half interest to her son, Joel W. Marreel, as tenants in common, provided that Jill and Joel survive Connie J. Havekost, and should either predecease Connie then to their issue by right of representation, the west half of the northwest quarter of the northeast quarter of Section 8, Township 19, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., containing 20 acres; and the west half of the southwest quarter of the northeast quarter of Section 8, Township 19, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., containing 20 acres; and the east half of the northwest quarter of Section 8, Township 19, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., containing 80 acres; and the northeast quarter of the southwest quarter of Section 8, Township 19, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., containing 40 acres; and Tax Lot F, part of the southwest quarter of Section 8, Township 19, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., containing 5 acres, all less public roads and easements of record.