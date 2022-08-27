Dodge County real estate transfers

Jaimy Bauer to Patricia Lenton, 3259 W. County Road S, Fremont, $440,000.
Dennis H. Diesterhaupt to Chad R. and Christine M. Howser, 340 N. Spruce St., Dodge, $50,000.
Justin Peterson a/k/a Justin Lee Peterson and Brittany Peterson to Jay Fowler and Susan Fowler, 505 Schurman St., Fremont, $50,000.
Adam Holm and Jody Holm to Christian Stutzman and Kaylee Stutzman, 804 Main St., Uehling, $217,000.
Mitchell Brehm to Reginald Lynn Gay and Marcy Ann Gay, 336 Empire Ave., Fremont, $242,900.
Bradley J. Hansen to Michaela J. Curran, 1238 E. Military Ave., Fremont, $191,200.
Vicki A. Edwards, trustee of the VAE Family Trust dated Dec. 4, 2013, to Dodge County School District 0001, 319 W. Washington St., Fremont.
Francis Kirchmann and Helen M. Kirchmann to Trevor J. Gnuse, 2449-2451 Seaton St., Fremont, $260,000.
Danny H. Kingry and LeeAnn Kingry to Amanda Hanlon, 1642 N. H St., Fremont, $190,000.
730 East Reynold Road LLC to MCP Holdings LLC, 2660 N. Healthy Way, Fremont, $1,000,000.
Rebecca A. Benting to Dennis C. Smith, 1223 N. Broad St., Fremont, $137,500.
Aaron Lange and Angie Lange to Mahendra Karthik Vepuri and Navyatha Gavvala, 517 Seventh St., Scribner, $100,000.
Chad E. McCollum and Renae D. McCollum to Tonja L. Frank and Thomas J. Frank, 521 E. Ninth St., North Bend, $140,000.
Darlys A. Kopisch to Scott A. Kopisch, 1027 Skyline Drive, Fremont.
Sandra A. Kruger and Barbara J. Krzycki, co-trustees of the James H. Kruger Revocable Trust, to Sandra A. Kruger and Matthew W. Keyes, co-trustees of the Sandra A. Kruger Revocable Trust, 138 Legge Lake, North Bend.
Bernardo Perez-Pena to Bernardo Perez-Pena and Evelyn N. Pena-Alarcon, 2001 Fairacres Drive, Fremont.
Ginger Daubert, Debra Bruner a/k/a Debrah Bruner and Tanya Bruner, co-personal representatives of the estate of Wendell Bruner a/k/a Wendell D. Bruner, 33 W. Fourth St., Fremont, $215,000.
Ellen Ann Paulson to Tyler L. Hevlin and Renae K. Hevlin, 1965 County Road R, Fremont.
Joel Avalos Martinez to Deysy Avalos, 212 E. 17th St., Fremont.
Fremont Area Land Co. LLC to 2905 Morningside LLC, Lot 1, Morningside Pointe First Addition, Fremont.
Jay Wegner and Melissa Wegner, Toby Wegner and Julie Wegner, and Wesley Wegner and Kim Armbruster to Alan Callahan, Lot 2 and the east 35 feet of Lot 3, Prairie Acres Fourth Addition, Dodge County, $49,500.
Michael L. Bennett and Billie M. Bennett to BNE Holdings LLC, 2508-2510 Seaton St., Fremont.
Connie J. Havekost, trustee of the Connie J. Havekost Trust Agreement dated Aug. 21, 2003, an undivided one-half interest to her daughter, Jill R. Woodward, and an undivided one-half interest to her son, Joel W. Marreel, as tenants in common, provided that Jill and Joel survive Connie J. Havekost, and should either predecease Connie then to their issue by right of representation, the west half of the northwest quarter of the northeast quarter of Section 8, Township 19, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., containing 20 acres; and the west half of the southwest quarter of the northeast quarter of Section 8, Township 19, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., containing 20 acres; and the east half of the northwest quarter of Section 8, Township 19, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., containing 80 acres; and the northeast quarter of the southwest quarter of Section 8, Township 19, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., containing 40 acres; and Tax Lot F, part of the southwest quarter of Section 8, Township 19, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., containing 5 acres, all less public roads and easements of record.