Dodge County real estate transfers

Joanne H. Brazda Marquardt, successor trustee of the Stanley D. Marquardt Amended and Restated Living Trust Agreement dated Sept. 11, 2013, to James D. Pribnow and Cheryl A. Pribnow, the south half of the northeast quarter and the southeast quarter of Section 1, Township 20 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., except a tract of land in the southeast quarter of Section 1, Township 20 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $1,000,000.

Curtis L. Boell, trustee of the Curtis L. Boell Revocable Trust dated Dec. 15, 2015, to Amy Harnisch, 10 acres, an undivided one-tenth interest in the south half of the southwest quarter of the southeast quarter of Section 31, Township 20 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; an undivided one-tenth interest in all of that part of the south half of the southeast quarter of the southeast quarter of Section 31, Township 20 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; an undivided one-tenth interest in that part of the southeast quarter of the northeast quarter of Section 6, Township 19 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County an undivided one-tenth interest in the northeast quarter of the northeast quarter of Section 6, Township 19 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; and an undivided one-tenth interest in a tract of land located in the northwest quarter of the northeast quarter of Section 6, Township 19 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $28,000.