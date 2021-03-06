Dodge County real estate transfers

Christine Claussen to Christine Claussen and Travis O. Bendig, 640 W. Eighth St., North Bend, $27,942.
Estudillo Holdings LLC to Gonzalo Hernandez and Isabel Tziquin Alonzo, 1058 W. Dakota St., Fremont, $169,900.
Sally Bliven to Joshua Lienemann and Melanie Lienemann, 1229 Nickerson Rd., Nickerson, $375,000.
Liberty Land & Livestock LLC to Matthew A. and Jennifer L. Soukup, 120.2 acres, located in the west half of the southwest quarter of Section 33, Township 18 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, and the east half of the southwest quarter of Section 33, Township 18 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $973,620.
Kathleen A. Ferris and Clifford Ferris, Elaine M. Gilsdorf and David Gilsdorf, Margaret M. Moravec, Stephen J. Dirkschneider and Daralyn Dirkschneider, and Paul N. Dirkschneider and Christine Dirkschneider to Dale W. Schnoor, 12.64 acres, an undivided five-seventh interest of the east half of the southeast quarter of the northeast quarter of Section 25, Township 20 North, Range 5 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $131,000.
Jolene A. Dirkschneider to Dale W. Schnoor, 2.53 acres, an undivided one-seventh interest in the east half of the southeast quarter of the northeast quarter of Section 25, Township 20 North, Range 5 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $26,297.
Debra C. Dirkschneider to Dale W. Schnoor, 2.53 acres, an undivided one-seventh interest in the east half of the southeast quarter of the northeast quarter of Section 25, Township 20 North, Range 5 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $26,297.
Kathleen A. Ferris and Clifford Ferris, Elaine M. Gilsdorf and David Gilsdorf, Margaret M. Moravec, Stephen J. Dirkschneider and Daralyn Dirkschneider, and Paul N. Dirkschneider and Christine Dirkschneider to Steven G. Niewohner and Jennifer M. Niewohner, 52.20 acres, an undivided five-seventh interest in the south half of the northwest quarter of Section 30, Township 20 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $584,640.
Jolene A. Dirkschneider to Steven G. Niewohner and Jennifer Niewohner, 10.44 acres, an undivided one-seventh interest in the south half of the northwest quarter of Section 30, Township 20 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $116,928.
Debra C. Dirkschneider to Steven G. Niewohner and Jennifer M. Niewohner, 10.44 acres, an undivided one-seventh interest in the south half of the northwest quarter of Section 30, Township 20 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $116,928.
Angie R. Hoffman to Shane C. Hoer, 1323 N. Union St., Fremont, $130,000.
Lynne C. Orr and Teresa K. Orr to Sally Bliven, 127 Fourth St., Uehling, $131,900.
Joanne H. Brazda Marquardt, successor trustee of the Stanley D. Marquardt Amended and Restated Living Trust Agreement dated Sept. 11, 2013, to James D. Pribnow and Cheryl A. Pribnow, the south half of the northeast quarter and the southeast quarter of Section 1, Township 20 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., except a tract of land in the southeast quarter of Section 1, Township 20 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $1,000,000.
Gary M. Hasemann, personal representative of the estate of Seth D. Hasemann, deceased, to Jay A. Smeal, trustee of the Jay A. Smeal Revocable Trust, 211 Oak St., Snyder, $150,000.
Curtis L. Boell, trustee of the Curtis L. Boell Revocable Trust dated Dec. 15, 2015, to Troy Harnisch, 8 acres, an undivided one-tenth interest in the south half of the northeast quarter of Section 29, Township 19 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $28,000.
Curtis L. Boell, trustee of the Curtis L. Boell Revocable Trust dated Dec. 15, 2015, to Rebecca Hall, 12 acres, an undivided one-tenth interest in the northeast quarter of the southwest quarter and the south half of the southwest quarter, all in Section 12, Township 19 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $28,000.
Curtis L. Boell, trustee of the Curtis L. Boell Revocable Trust dated Dec. 15, 2015, to Amy Harnisch, 10 acres, an undivided one-tenth interest in the south half of the southwest quarter of the southeast quarter of Section 31, Township 20 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; an undivided one-tenth interest in all of that part of the south half of the southeast quarter of the southeast quarter of Section 31, Township 20 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; an undivided one-tenth interest in that part of the southeast quarter of the northeast quarter of Section 6, Township 19 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County an undivided one-tenth interest in the northeast quarter of the northeast quarter of Section 6, Township 19 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; and an undivided one-tenth interest in a tract of land located in the northwest quarter of the northeast quarter of Section 6, Township 19 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $28,000.
Nancy Ann Tesch to Seth Boll and Sarah Boll, to each an undivided one-half vested remainder of approximately 71.13 acres, the west half of the southeast quarter of Section 36, Township 20 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.
Robert Joseph Morris and Jadynn Tenae Morris to Shaelee Noel Luebbe and Joshua Alan Hamman, 841 E. 15th St., Fremont, $150,000.
Wallen 1 LLC to Head Down Enterprises LLC, 102 Ninth St., Scribner; 605 Fifth St., Scribner; 401 Ninth St., Scribner; 514 Pebble St., Scribner; 405 Ninth St., Scribner; 105 Seventh St., Scribner, $249,120.
Wallen Properties LLC to Head Down Enterprises Nebraska LLC, 150-180 Poppe Dr., Scribner, $1,057,020.
Wallen 2 LLC to Head Down Enterprises Nebraska LLC, 109 W. Elk St., Hooper; and 250 Schuyler Ave., Fremont, $129,000.
Liberty Land & Livestock LLC to Kenneth F. Hasemann, trustee of the Kenneth F. Hasemann Revocable Trust, Sandra A. Hasemann, trustee of the Sandra A. Hasemann Revocable Trust, Kevin D. Hasemann, trustee of the Kevin D. Hasemann Revocable Trust, and Diane E. Hasemann, trustee of the Diane E. Hasemann Revocable Trust, the southwest quarter of Section 32, Township 18, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; and the south half of the southeast quarter and the north half of the southeast quarter of Section 32, Township 18, Range 6, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $1,362,528.
Sandra L. Snyder a/k/a Sandra H. Snyder to Lori Bell, 750 N. Union St., Fremont.
Sandra L. Snyder to Lisa Clark, 1249 N. Clarkson St., Fremont.
Kevin Hulett and Elizabeth Hulett to Mikala Rezac, 2029 E. Seventh St., Fremont, $264,900.
Ryan R. Stieren a/k/a Ryan Stieren and Pannapa Stieren to Bradley G. Kobza and Erica K. Kobza, 1013 Summerwood Dr., Fremont, $400,000.
Dale S. Holzerland and Sandra K. Holzerland to Gene Pearson and Judy Pearson, 2010 Gaeth Ave., Fremont, $264,900.
Kimberly K. Mann Davenport, personal representative of the estate of Janice R. Crofton, deceased, to Annabelle Westley, 7325 W. U.S. Highway 30, Ames, $170,000.
Gifford Construction LLC to Scott Getzschman and Judy Getzschman, 933 S. Kate Ave., Fremont, $249,900.
Roger L. Russell and Farrah L. Russell to Sydne K. Ruge, 1451 W. 11th St., Fremont, $155,000.
Hynek Farms LLC, successor by name change to Lawrence E. Hynek Farms LLC, to Jeffrey M. Hines and Barbara J. Hines, co-trustees under the Jeffery M. and Barbara J. Hines Trust Agreement dated March 18, 1995, the southeast quarter of Section 15, Township 18 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $1,520,000.
The Ranch Motel & Storage LLC to Curt Richey and Sherri Richey, 1505 E. Fifth St., Fremont, $142,540.
LuAnn M. Soderling to Luis Enrique Leiva Barnueva and Yuliet Valcarcel Santana, 1742 Victoria Lane, Fremont, $202,500.
City of Fremont to Jodi Wimer, Lot 4, Fremont Technology Park First Addition, Fremont, $38,870.
Ronald R. Mattes and Cynthia S. Mattes to Michael R. Mattes and Jacob D. Mattes, 205 N. Hickory St., Hooper.
Jodi Wimer and Shane Wimer to Jodi Wimer and Shane Wimer, Lot 4, Fremont Technology Park First Addition, Fremont.
Robert Henry Gillespie and Jill M. Gillespie to Aaron Gles and Courtney Nunberg, 404 N. Pebble St., Fremont, $180,000.
Janet G. Pebley to Shawn Paul Pebley, Nicole Sue Pebley Morehouse and Kirk Robert Pebley, as tenants in common, 5143 Ventura Dr., Fremont.