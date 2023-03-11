Kenneth Hasemann, Sandra Hasemann and Kevin Hasemann to Craig Hasemann and Christie Hasemann, 1046 County Road 16, Hooper, $98,250.

Theresa L. Busse and Bruce Busse, Mary A. Gaskill, Patrick W. Tawney and Jolene J. Tawney, Jill M. Tawney Mendlik and David Mendlik, and Michael J. Tawney to Randy G. Reznicek, Timothy J. Reznicek and Martin J. Reznicek, an undivided 4/6 interest in a tract of land located in the south half of the northwest quarter in Section 1, Township 17 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $434,167.

Theresa L. Busse and Bruce Busse, Mary A. Gaskill, Patrick W. Tawney and Jolene J. Tawney, Jill M. Tawney Mendlik and David Mendlik, and Michael J. Tawney to Julie A. Reznicek, an undivided 1/6 interest in a tract of land located in the south half of the northwest quarter in Section 1, Township 17 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $108,542.

Lowell D. Schultz and Bertha M. Schultz to John Chudy, 2270 N. County Road 19, Fremont.

Bravo Properties LLC to Ridgeview Enterprises LLC, a tract of land lying in part of the northeast quarter of the northwest quarter and part of the northeast quarter of Section 13, Township 19 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, containing 29.24 acres, more or less, $300,000.

Enrique Garcia and Maria Padilla Garcia to Arturo Garcia, 434 Jefferson Rd., Fremont.

Prairie Oaks Properties LLC to Markus L. Sloan, 419 N. Myers St., Fremont, $249,000.

Gallery 23 East LLC to D.R. Horton – Nebraska, LLC, 4639 E. 18th Ave., Fremont, $220,000.

Victor Paul Sherman to Mary Lou Mable Davis, 2201 Deerfield Ave., Fremont.

Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC to Kalend R. McCurdy and Whitney L. McCurdy, 2951 E. Peterson Ave., Fremont, $451,107.

Diego Jesus Ortiz and Danielle J. Ortiz to Jacob A. Chaney, 620 E. Second St., Fremont, $135,000.

Benilda T. Spenner to Sean F. Carlson and Meghann M. Carlson, 644 N. Pebble St., Fremont, $170,000.

Benny J. Siebler and Dianne K. Siebler to Victory Lake Marine Inc., part of Lot 2, of Miramar Lakeside Business Center Replat 2, a subdivision, as surveyed, platted and recorded in Dodge County, Nebraska, previously being part of Lot 14, of Miramar Lakeside Business Center, a subdivision, as surveyed, platted and recorded in Dodge County, Nebraska, $56,277.

CABN Properties LLC to Jenna Schieffer and Raymond Loftis, 521 E. Sixth St., Fremont, $150,000.

Annette M. Probasco and Edward J. Probasco to Cheri Burger and John E. Probasco, 1258 County Road 11, Scribner.

Barbara Cordes and Jack Cordes to Jeffrey S. Cordes, Brian J. Cordes, Barbara and Jack Cordes, the southwest quarter of the southwest quarter of Section 8, Township 19 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, and the northwest quarter of the southwest quarter of Section 8, Township 19 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

Marion Cochran to Zachary Cartwright, 712 Main St., Scribner, $62,000.

Johny H. Garcia to Edgar A. Garcia-Cordon, 2136 N. Broad St., Fremont.

Jerome J. Eurek to Larry J. Eurek, 710 E. 21st St., Fremont.

Michael E. Larson and Pamela L. Smith, successor trustees of the Paul E. Larson Revocable Trust dated Oct. 25, 2000, and amended April 9, 2003, Dec. 12, 2005, and Dec. 7, 2015, to Robert W. Borgmeyer and Diane Borgmeyer, 2221 E. 10th St., Fremont, $250,000.

Courtney O’Hara, personal representative of the estate of Michael D. Peterson, deceased, to Skyler G. Schott and Tatum J. Schott, 2223 E. Cuming St., Fremont, $279,000.

CABN Properties LLC to Hayden Robbins, 1405 E. Second St., Fremont, $155,000.

Terry L. Snover, Richard Elofson and Lynette C. Elofson, and Stuart L. Essman and Denise J. Essman to Brett Wilkins and Michelle Wilkins, 220 W. Eighth St., North Bend, $105,000.