Dodge County real estate transfers

William M. Hanson to Marc L. Niss, 206 Queen Ave., Ames, $130,000.

Gary L. Wiese and Michelle M. Wiese to Nathan A. Dorries, 130 E. Linden Ave., Fremont, $150,000.

Scribner Resident Housing Corporation to Dale R. Rangeloff, 605 Main St., Scribner, $6,000.

Terry J. Baltz and Steve Baltz, and Randy H. Smith to Jonathan G. Tullis and Rachael Tullis, 2446 N. Fairway Dr., Fremont, $196,000.

Joline M. Schmitz to Nicholas Belak, 2765 Big Island Rd., Fremont, $106,500.

DeWayne Alan Docken to Jim Peitzmeier and Kim L. Peitzmeier, 1599 S. Main St., Lot 17, Fremont, $250,000.

Miranda N. Janisch f/k/a Miranda N. Hope to Kayla R. Sullivan, 1340 N. H St., Fremont, $185,000.

Asheville Homes LLC to Carl Jaynes, 3004 Cottage Grove Lane, Fremont, $305,015.

Jake W. Cashatt, personal representative of the estate of Richard Lee Cashatt, deceased, to Jake W. Cashatt, Lot 31, McGinn’s Lake, North Bend.

Patricia Marie Brokenicky to Stone Investments LLC, 321 N. Main St., Fremont, $125,000.

William C. Metzler and Janice K. Metzler to Kaitlyn Chalease Judith Coon, 1405 N. Garfield St., Fremont, $170,000.

Shaun M. Smith to Shaun M. Smith and Kristin Rae Smith, 310 E. 16th St., Fremont.

Lowkey Investments LLC to Gentry Klein and Dustin Klein, 721 W. 19th St., Fremont, $158,000.

Victor J. and Tina A. Moerker Jr. to Dodge County, a tract of land located in the southeast quarter of Section 2, Township 17 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $2,200.

Buddy D. Wagner to Gentry Klein and Dustin Klein, 1546 E. First St., Fremont, $158,500.

David W. Bauers and Sonja J. Bauers to Joshua A. Debelis, 2035 E. Eighth St., Fremont, $235,000.

Brenda M. Silva f/k/a Brenda M. Marsh, joined by Jorge Silva, to Jorge Silva and Brenda M. Silva, 2053 Charles St., Fremont.

Margaret Anne Kessinger a/k/a Margaret Anne Wegner to Margaret Anne Kessinger-Wegner, trustee of the Margaret Anne Kessinger-Wegner Revocable Trust dated Nov. 29, 2021, the northeast quarter of Section 17, Township 19 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; the northeast quarter of the northeast quarter of Section 16, Township 19 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; and the northeast quarter of the southeast quarter of Section 9, Township 19 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

Estate of Gretchen M. Johannesen to Scott A. Johannesen and Sherri Johannesen, 2818 Hills Farm Rd., Fremont, $260,000.

Ryan Ganzel and Catherine Ganzel to Andrew H. Brodahl, 620 E. 18th St., Fremont.

Andrew H. Brodahl and Natoya Brodahl to Coella Brown a/k/a Coella M. Brown, 620 E. 18th St., Fremont, $200,000.

Glenda S. Hingst and David M. Hingst, Patrice Wagner Byrne and Erin P. Byrne to Maggie M. Holub, the southwest quarter of the northwest quarter of Section 15, Township 19 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $400,000.

Mark L. Sandeen and Carole M. Sandeen to Mark L. and Carole M. Sandeen, trustees of the Mark L. Sandeen Living Trust dated Nov. 30, 2021, 1231 N. Main St., North Bend.

Jeffrey E. Hanson and Viki M. Hanson to Dylan L. Hanson and Elizabeth A. Hanson, 1823 County Road 18, Ames, $250,000.

Kyle Woodgate and Lisa Woodgate to Nathan R. Krupka, 420 W. 12th St., North Bend, $155,000.

Charles H. Diers LLC to Kylee V. Stanley, a parcel of land located in the northwest quarter of the northwest quarter of Section 33, Township 18 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $48,480.

Leigh M. Shaw to Donald Greggory Beed and Rebecca F. Beed, 534 E. Second St., Fremont, $216,000.

Reed S. Nelsen and Debra M. Nelsen, trustees of the Reed and Debra Nelsen Revocable Trust Agreement, to Ana Alfaro Alonso, 1028 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, $180,000.

