Dodge County real estate transfers

Thomas L. Lenz and Marilou Lenz to Joy M. Neville, 2145 E. First St., Fremont, $117,000.

Bradley R. Novak and Lisa K. Novak to Charles L. Rager and Roberta A. Rager, 1833 N. Nye Ave., Fremont, $418,000.

Janice L. Pascoe to Cole Smidt, 1972 Pine St., Fremont, $160,000.

Catherine Frances Jenks f/k/a Catherine Frances Kroupa and James W. Jenks to Sandra L. Gritz, 1405 N. D St., Fremont, $165,000.

James Nolan and Cathy Nolan to Amanda Sytsma and Cory Sytsma, 2122 Charles St., Fremont, $250,000.

Kenneth F. Hasemann and Sandra A. Hasemann to John G. Brabec and Jacqueline S. Brabec, 426 County Road 19, Hooper, $250,000.

Dave Heller to David L. Heller, trustee, under the David L. Heller Living Trust, 4524 N. Somers Ave., Fremont.

Justin D. Garges and Baylee M. Garges to Justin D. Garges, 828 N. I St., Fremont.

Daniel E. Guhde and Ila J. Guhde to Arturo Acosta and Ma Estela Bonilla, 535 N. M St., Fremont, $130,000.

Linda J. Rogers to Teresa L. Kelley 1711 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont.

Gallery 23 Townhomes LLC to Janice L. Pascoe, 2219 N. Aaron Way, Fremont, $219,900.

Kelly Frazier to Jensen Technology LLC, 504 Main St., Scribner, and 2225 N. Clarkson St., Fremont.

Nancy L. Maple to ANEW Development LLC, 1638 N. D St., Fremont, $80,000.

Roger D. Fox and Susan M. Fox, trustees of the Roger D. Fox and Susan M. Fox Living Trust, dated Jan. 29, 2016, and any amendments thereto, to Kehud Royal Estates LLC, 319 E. Third St., Fremont, $45,000.

Kenneth N. Balken and Ellen A. Kietzmann to LA-KE LLC, 1164 Ridgeland Rd., Fremont.

LA-KE LLC to Campo De Moises LLC, 1164 Ridgeland Rd., Fremont, $475,000.

Chad William Strong, successor trustee of the Clarence W. Rohde and Kristie Ann Rohde Revocable Trust, to Karl Breitkreutz, 2210 Jean Drive, Fremont, $225,000.

City of Fremont to Brian D. Levander, trustee of the Brian D. Levander Revocable Trust dated Oct. 24, 2013, Lot 2, Fremont Technology Park 2nd Addition, Fremont.

Marlin Reams and Brittany I. Reams to Susan Moore, 1040 N. Hancock St., Fremont, $201,500.

Scribner Resident Housing Corporation to Terry Britton and Leann M. Britton, 215 Sixth St., Scribner, $7,500.

Michael A. Williams and Kathryn E. Williams to Fremont Beef Company, 610 Schneider St., Fremont, $120,000.

Eileen R. Lesiak, trustee of the Eileen R. Lesiak Revocable Living Trust, to Misty A. Janssen, 3249 Bryan Shore Drive, Fremont, $180,000.

Jorge M. Medina and Margaret L. Medina and Anthony A. Medina and Monica Zamora to Debra S. Prenzlin, 2170 N. Park Ave., Fremont, $172,000.

