Matthew T. Ortmeier to Patrick W. Tawney, a tract of land located in the northeast quarter of Section 3, Township 18 North, Range 5 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $121,380.

Roland R. Horn and Milagrina V. Horn to Edward G. Horn and Sherri D. Horn, 126 Duke St., Ames.

Kelli J. Brown to Kevin M. Hurtt and Andrea L. Hurtt, 508 E. Sixth St., Fremont, $321,000.

Julie A. Reznicek and Randy G. Reznicek to Taylor Farms General Partnership, the west half of the east half of the northwest quarter of the northeast quarter, Section 1, Township 17 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, except that portion conveyed to the State of Nebraska, Department of Transportation in Warranty Deed recorded Dec. 31, 2018, as Ist. No. 201805685, $69,000.

Randy G. Reznicek and Julie A. Reznicek, Timothy J. Reznicek and Amy K. Reznicek, and Martin J. Reznicek and Charlene M. Reznicek to Taylor Farms General Partnership, the west half of the west half of the northwest quarter of the northeast quarter of Section 1, Township 17 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, except that portion conveyed to the State of Nebraska, Department of Transportation in Warranty Deed recorded April 13, 2019 as Inst. No. 201901469, $68,000.

Theresa L. Busse and Bruce Busse, Mary A. Gaskill, Julie A. Reznicek and Randy G. Reznicek, Patrick W. Tawney and Jolene J. Tawney, Jill M. Tawney Mendlik and David Mendlik, and Michael J. Tawney to Taylor Farms General Partnership, the east half of the west half of the northwest quarter of the northeast quarter of Section 1, Township 17 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, except that portion conveyed to the State of Nebraska, Department of Transportation in Deeds recorded Nov. 14, 2018 as Inst. No. 201805393 and Inst. No. 201805394, $69,000.

Lamond E. Knoell and Rosella Knoell to Eloise A. Greunke, 2760 28th Circle, Fremont, $280,000.

Andrew J. Von Rein and Mariann Von Rein a/k/a Mariann K. Von Rein to Andrew J. Von Rein, as trustee of the Andrew J. Von Rein Revocable Trust, pursuant to a written trust agreement dated Feb. 1, 2023, and Mariann K. Von Rein, as trustee of the Mariann K. Von Rein Revocable Trust, pursuant to a written trust agreement Feb. 1, 2023, 1874 Nebraska Highway 79, North Bend.

Andrew J. Von Rein and Mariann Von Rein a/k/a Mariann K. Von Rein to Andrew J. Von Rein, as trustees of the Andrew J. Von Rein Revocable Trust, pursuant to a written trust agreement dated Feb. 1, 2023, and Mariann K. Von Rein, as trustee of the Mariann K. Von Rein Revocable Trust, pursuant to a written trust agreement Feb. 1, 2023, all that part of Tax Lot 8 lying south of U.S. Highway 30 in the south half of the southeast quarter in Section 31, Township 18 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

Andrew J. Von Rein to Andrew J. Von Rein, as trustee of the Andrew J. Von Rein Revocable Trust, pursuant to a written trust agreement dated Feb. 1, 2023, 121 E. 12th St., North Bend; the north half of the northwest quarter of Section 31, Township 18 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; and a tract of land located in the northeast quarter of the northwest quarter of Section 31, Township 18 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

Samantha Mahler, as personal representative of the estate of Daniel E. Jespersen, deceased, to Kevin R. Yount and Lori R. Yount, 415 S. Main St., Fremont; and 136 E. Washington St, Fremont, $225,000.

Samantha Mahler, as personal representative of the estate of Daniel E. Jespersen, deceased, to Kevin R. Yount and Lori R. Yount, 415 S. Main St., Fremont; and 136 E. Washington St., Fremont, $125,000.

Sonia Magana Guzman, personal representative of the estate of Hector Martinez Mezquita, to Sonja Magana Guzman, trustee of the Yulisa Carmelina Martinez Magana Trust, 310 S. M St., Fremont.

Eric H. Lindquist P.C. L.L.O. to Gregory L. Ortmeier and Susan D. Ortmeier, 1135 E. 10th St., Fremont, $62,501.

Scho Properties LLC to Blake A. Kernan and Alexis M. Michalski, 321 N. C St., Fremont, $195,000.

Gallery 23 Townhomes LLC to Deann M. Ray and James M. Ray, 2122 Brandon Lane, Fremont, $214,000.

Maven Holdings LLC to Alaman’s Properties LLC, 348 and 350 – 2229 and 2233 Howard and Donna streets, Fremont, $115,000.

Reed S. Nelsen and Debra M. Nelsen to Jonathan P. Runyan and Tyler E. Sparks, 405 W. 14th St., Fremont, $180,000.

Shelly M. Casares to Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC, 1210 Locust St., North Bend, $120,000.

Lee D. Goreham to Kody Hahn and Cheri Ward, 1002 N. Hancock St., Fremont, $177,500.

John & Libby LLC to Fiesta Brava LLC, 1110 N. Garfield St., Fremont, $90,000.

Steven D. Hespen, Sheriff of Dodge County, Nebraska, to Donald J. Mahrt, Lot 4, except the northerly 21 feet thereof, as measured along the easterly line thereof, in Block 18 of Jensen’s Addition, and Lot 10, except the northerly 91 feet thereof, as measured along the westerly line thereof, in Block 31 of Dorsey’s Second Addition, said Additions being in the Original Town, now City, of Fremont, $50.

Brian Wiese and Sherry Wiese to Arps Red-E-Mix Inc., Copperhead Subdivision, Lot 14, Fremont, $140,000.

Jason J. McDermott and Nicole McDermott to Chad A. Langemeier and Madysen Langemeier, 638 E. Linden Ave., Fremont, $122,000.

Kenneth C. Grosse and Rita A. Grosse, trustees of the Kenneth C. Grosse and Rita A. Grosse Revocable Family Living Trust dated Dec. 27, 2019, to Terry Angstead and Tracy Angstead, 209 Maple St., Snyder, $50,000.