Dodge County real estate transfers

Stacey A. Harding a/k/a Stacey A. Bloemker n/k/a Stacey A. Arps and Mitch Arps to Dean Schulz, 304 N. Maple St., Fremont, $225,000.

Timeless Renovations Inc. to Robert K. Murray, trustee of the Robert K. Murray Revocable Living Trust dated April 14, 2003, and Sandra L. Murray, trustee of the Sandra L. Murray Revocable Living Trust dated April 14, 2003, 648 W. Washington St., Fremont, $270,000.

Timeless Renovations Inc. to Robert K. Murray, trustee of the Robert K. Murray Revocable Living Trust, and Sandra L. Murray, trustee of the Sandra L. Murray Revocable Living Trust, 248 E. Linden Ave., Fremont, $225,000.

Levy Valasco-Godinez to Rebecca A. Kapper, 1303 N. Maxwell Ave., Fremont, $203,500.

Brittany Jugler and Conner Jugler to Ronald D. Roby and Joan M. Roby, 2249 Deerfield Ave., Fremont, $345,000.

Cody Chapman and Mary Kate Chapman to Maurer Rentals LLC, 1606 W. 10th St., Fremont, $185,000.

Kristi K. Storm to Holeman Limited Partnership, 2001-2003 Keene Ave., Fremont, $200,000.

Gifford Construction LLC to Brittany Jugler and Conner Jugler, 2730 Lauren Lane, Fremont, $435,000.

James D. Furstenau and Lavonne Furstenau to Luis F. Navarro Gonzalez and Irma T. Parra, 160 Schuyler Ave., Fremont, $125,000.

Shane C. Hoer to Raushanah Novotny, 1323 N. Union St., Fremont, $175,000.

Brendan M. Westcott and Dee Westcott to Yessica Galdamez, 1730 N. Park Ave., Fremont, $225,000.

Danny R. Kauble and Diane K. Kauble to Charlotte M. Branzovsky, 1112 N. Howard St., Fremont, $425,000.

Brian Newton and Michell Newton to Lawrence W. Wagner and Nancy L. Wagner, 3329 Peterson Ave., Fremont, $389,000.

Christensen Corporation to Giesselmann Ag General Partnership, the north half of the northeast quarter of Section 2, Township 18 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $450,000.

Timeless Renovations Inc. to Robert K. Murray, trustee of the Robert K. Murray Revocable Living Trust dated April 14, 2003, and Sandra L. Murray, trustee of the Sandra L. Murray Revocable Living Trust dated April 14, 2003, 448 W. Ninth St., Fremont, $375,000.

Victory Lake Marine Inc. to Julie M. Maass, trustee under the Julie M. Maass Revocable Trust dated Dec. 2, 2009, Lot 3, Lake Ventura Subdivision, Fremont, $225,000.

Edward Beckwith and Kelly Beckwith to Mark Paul Miller, 217 N. Platte Ave., Fremont, $73,000.

Jeffrey N. Wearden and Melinda J. Wearden to Keith Bode and Sheryl Bode, 2064-2068 E. 30th St., Fremont, $65,000.

City of Fremont to Rhonda R. Uher and Michael J. Halkens, successor trustees of the Deleena R. Halkens Trust, 1023 E. Eighth St., Fremont.

Fremont Area Land Co. LLC to Bill L. Brandt and Alese E. Brandt, 2765 Lauren Lane, Fremont, $68,000.

Deon Roeber and Sheryll Roeber to Dimas J. Magana and Cristina E. Flores Lopez, 264 N. Logan St., Fremont, $122,195.

Betty Schuler-Weingarten, personal representative of the estate of William G. Schuler, deceased, to Blushore LLC, 1440 W. Military Ave., Fremont, $215,000.

Gifford Homes Inc. to Boris Borisow and Rhonda L. Borisow, 1175 Ohio St., Fremont, $220,000.

Joseph S. Wewel and Susan R. Wewel to Joseph Storms Jr. and Brenda Storms, 3342 Peterson Ave., Fremont, $464,000.

Andrew J. Peters and Heather L. Peters to Randall Ross Hughes Jr. and Amanda Elizabeth Hughes, 1501 Iowa St., Fremont, $260,000.

Brian Kuhr and Brittney Kuhr to Jeff Heldt and Maria Heldt, 1041 Sheridan St., Fremont, $350,000.

The Ritz Lake LLC to Timothy G. Luchsinger and Trudy A. Luchsinger, 2655 Ritz Place, Fremont, $67,000.

Richard L.R.S. Bales Jr. and Debra M. Bales to Parkview Properties LLC, 740 E. First St., Fremont, $100,000.

Jeffrey A. Heldt and Maria Heldt to Arron Myers and Ashley Myers, 1509 Nelson Lane, Fremont, $236,000.

Paul D. Stibor and Georgia CJ Stibor to Paul David Stibor and Georgia Cynthia Jean Stibor, trustees, 221 Willowwood Lake, Lot 15, North Bend.

Vernette R. Aufenkamp, successor personal representative of the estate of Laverne L. Kumm, deceased, to Vernette R. Aufenkamp, 1030 Edearl Lane, Fremont, $96,000.

Alfred W. Cornelius to Alfred W. Cornelius and Tresa Cornelius Sewick, 1441 Austin Lane, Fremont.

Eric Ramirez and Dusty Ramirez to Dusty Ramirez, 950 N. Pierce St., Fremont.

Jason R. Meyer and Sheila L. Meyer to Sheila L. Meyer, 320 N. Clarmar Ave., Fremont.

Erika M. Coover to Erika Maria Coover and James R. Coover, co-trustees, and their successors in trust of the Erika Coover Revocable Trust, as the same may, from time to time be amended, 4558 Platte Valley Drive, Fremont.

Rebecca D. Hilgenkamp and Russell R. Hilgenkamp to Russell R. Hilgenkamp and Rebecca D. Hilgenkamp, trustees of the Russell R. Hilgenkamp and Rebecca D. Hilgenkamp Living Trust dated May 18, 2022, 118 and 120 S. Clarmar Ave., Fremont.

