Dodge County real estate transfers

Jacob Herre and Dominique Herre to Rachyl Kafonek and Peter Kafonek, 2130 E. Eighth St., Fremont, $320,500.
- Jorge L. Beltrand to Aaron M. Rains, 2067 E. 20th St., Fremont.
- R & R Rentals LLC to Joseph M. Crestoni and Maria C. Henry Crestoni, 215 N. Grant St., Fremont, $178,000.
- Austin Klingenberg, as successor trustee of the Joyce M. Jacobs Revocable Trust dated Aug. 25, 2015, to RYK Properties LLC, the south half of the southeast quarter of Section 18, Township 18 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $315,700.
- Austin Klingenberg, as successor trustee of the Joyce M. Jacobs Revocable Trust, dated Aug. 25, 2015, and Peggy S. Clagett and Timothy Clagett, Dawn Jacobs, Pat L. Ruppert and Harold Ruppert, and Jenny L. Stewart and Stan Stewart, the west half of the southeast quarter of Section 12, Township 18, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $520,065.
- Austin Klingenberg, as successor trustee of the Joyce M. Jacobs Revocable Trust, dated Aug. 25, 2015, and Peggy S. Clagett and Timothy Clagett, Dawn Jacobs, Pat L. Ruppert and Harold Ruppert, and Jenny L. Stewart and Stan Stewart, to Chris Kloke and Linnae Kloke, Tax Lots 2 and 4 in Section 19, Township 18, Range 7, Dodge County, North Bend Drainage PG #441, $269,750.
- James M. Fiala and Amy J. Fiala to Jacob Herre a/k/a Jacob J. Herre and Dominique Herre, 3058 Deer Run, $515,000.
- Juliann Jurgenson to Juliann Jurgenson, trustee of the restated revocable trust agreement of Gary Jurgenson and Juliann Jurgenson dated the 22nd day of September 2021, 2972 Deer Run, Fremont.
- Doloris Popken by Madalyn D. Popken, her attorney-in-fact, to MKC Properties LLC, 308 N. Howard St., Fremont, $190,000.
- Dalton Jenkins to Maggie Beth Wobken and David Elwood Wobken, 557 W. 20th St., Fremont, $151,000.
- Kalvin L. Hurlbert, as personal representative of the estate of Kristin Marie Hurlbert, deceased, to Kalvin L. Hurlbert, 906 Walnut St., Fremont.
- Sharyl L. Bales and Richard L.R.S. Bales, personal representatives for the estate of Delores E. Bales, deceased, to Maria I. Trinidad Maldonado and Silverio A. Trinidad Diaz, 820 W. Fifth St., Fremont, $63,000.
- Rodney L. Ahrndt, trustee of the Rodney L. Ahrndt and Carol Ahrndt Revocable Trust, to Rodney L. Ahrndt, 218 County Road 12 Blvd., Scribner.
- Layne L. Hass and Patricia A. Hass to Nuno Innovations Co. LLC, 635 W. Jackson St., Fremont, $22,500.
- Joel D. Hargens and Carol A. Hargens to Joel D. Hargens and Carol A. Hargens, a parcel of land being part of the northeast quarter, and part of the northeast quarter of the southeast quarter, all in Section 14, Township 19 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.
- Joel D. Hargens and Carol A. Hargens to Michael D. Polmantier and Cheryl J. Polmantier, a parcel of land being part of the east half of the northeast quarter of Section 14, Township 19 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $68,740.
- VCS Fremont Property LLC to Dodge County, a tract of land located in the southeast quarter of Section 2, Township 17 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.
- Michael B. Belak and Michelle Belak to Jeremy T. Read, 6215 E. Military Ave., Fremont, $249,500.
- Jeff Dobson and Brandy Dobson to Becca Reiss, 709 Logan St., Scribner, $118,500.
- G and G Land and Livestock Inc. to Dale Leroy Moll and Sheryl Ann Moll, 2719 N. Cedar St., Fremont, $215,000.
- Daniel R. Dirkschneider and Linda S. Dirkschneider, trustees, and their successors in trust, under the Dirkschneider Family Funnel Trust, dated Dec. 19, 2006, and any amendments thereto to Elizabeth Peet, 203 Pine St., Snyder, $245,000.
- Tracy Lee Nelson and Terry D. Nelson to Tracy Lee Nelson, 445 E. 17th St., Fremont.
- Ann E. Luther, trustee of the Ann E. Luther Revocable Trust, to Wayne R. Luther, 509 E. Fulton St., Hooper.
- Wayne R. Luther to Stephen E. Skidmore and Katherine Skidmore, 509 E. Fulton St., Hooper, $285,000.
- Tori Nell Meyer to Wade Meyer and Renae Meyer, part of the north half of the northwest quarter of Section 36, Township 20 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $310,080.
- Barbara Steffensmeier and Merlyn Steffensmeier to James M. Kroenke and Shirley E. Kroenke, un undivided one-eighth interest in the south half of the south half of the northeast quarter and the west half of the northeast quarter of the southeast quarter, Section 31, Township 19 North, Range 5 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $67,500.
- Patricia A. Warren and Julie Kolodij, co-personal representatives of the estate of Adena M. Kleinschmidt f/k/a Adena M. Sandin, deceased, to Josiah J. Gustafson and Hadyn A. Gustafson, 2405 Peterson Ave., Fremont, $261,000.
- Beebe Production Enterprises LLC to Justin C. Poulas and Jacqueline Poulas, a tract of land located in the northwest quarter of Section 13, Township 17 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.
- John D. Timmerman and Erin E. Timmerman to John D. Timmerman and Erin E. Timmerman, the west half of the northeast quarter of Section 4, Township 20 North, Range 5, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.
- Deer Pointe Corp. to Surfside Seven LLC, Lot 6, Block 4, Brooks Hollow 2nd Addition, Fremont, $68,900.
- Gary L. Sims to Malainie Kumm, 850 W. Military Ave., Fremont.