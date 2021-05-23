Dodge County real estate transfers

Michael H. Kluver, trustee of the Kluver Revocable Trust, to Steven G. Mendlik and Christine M. Mendlik, Luap LLC, and James A. Mendlik and Joan M. Mendlik, a tract of land lying in part of the southwest quarter of the northeast quarter of Section 2, Township 18 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $7,000.
Russell C. Kingsley and Judy Schott to Peter A. Valentik, 730 N. Christy St., Fremont, $215,039.
Greg and Jennifer Winbinger to Gregory and Gale Lavigne, Schurman Campground Lot 4B, Nickerson, $5,000.
Bradley W. Meineke and Brenda Meineke to Timothy J. McMahon and Wendy R. McMahon, 2910 S. County Road 29, Valley, $900,000.
Gail L. Feye to Kelly B. Olson and Angela R. Olson, 1936 E. 10th St., Fremont, $297,500.
Patricia K. Nelson f/k/a Patricia K. Swanson to Lynn Gralheer, 120 S. Ninth St., Scribner, $41,355.50.
Tim L. and Carolyn R. Schueth to Krystal Blackburn and Bryan Wood, 2035 N. Keene Ave., Fremont, $198,500.
DPA Sunridge LLC to Cerise Construction Inc. d/b/a KC Homes, Lot 5, Block 2, Sunridge Place, Fremont, $49,900.
Winnetoon LLC to MBEE LLC, 439 N. Main St., Fremont, $125,000.
Lois M. Geisler, trustee of the Lois M. Giesler Revocable Trust Agreement, to Eduardo Martinez Gonzalez and Rosaura Vera Chavez, 1936 N. Clarmar Ave., Fremont, $262,000.
Boulevard Boys Properties LLC to I and I Holdings LLC, 295-297 Capstone Dr., Fremont, $369,579.15.
Mileidy D. Moran Aceituno and Manuel A. Valles to Mileidy D. Moran Aceituno, 1649 N. Hancock St., Fremont.
Gallery 23 East LLC to Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC, 1970 Kara Way, Fremont, $73,000.
Cosentino Holdings LLC to Gallery 23 East LLC, part of the northwest quarter of Section 17, Township 17 North, Range 9 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, together with a tract of land located in the northwest quarter of Section 17, Township 17 North, Range 9 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.
Gallery 23 East LLC to Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC, 1908 Kara Way, Fremont, $77,990.
Elden L. Erickson, successor trustee of the Sharon M. Erickson Trust, to Eldean L. Erickson, trustee of the Eldean L. Erickson Revocable Trust, 704 Heatherwood St., Fremont.
LaVern N. Larsen and Sharon K. Larsen to Adam Shepard Two LLC, 1414-1420 N. C St., Fremont, $115,000.
Hormel Foods Corporation to Wholestone Farms II LLC, a tract of land located in the west half of the northwest quarter of Section 25, Township 17 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.