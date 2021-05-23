Dodge County real estate transfers

Boulevard Boys Properties LLC to I and I Holdings LLC, 295-297 Capstone Dr., Fremont, $369,579.15.

Mileidy D. Moran Aceituno and Manuel A. Valles to Mileidy D. Moran Aceituno, 1649 N. Hancock St., Fremont.

Gallery 23 East LLC to Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC, 1970 Kara Way, Fremont, $73,000.

Cosentino Holdings LLC to Gallery 23 East LLC, part of the northwest quarter of Section 17, Township 17 North, Range 9 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, together with a tract of land located in the northwest quarter of Section 17, Township 17 North, Range 9 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

Gallery 23 East LLC to Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC, 1908 Kara Way, Fremont, $77,990.

Elden L. Erickson, successor trustee of the Sharon M. Erickson Trust, to Eldean L. Erickson, trustee of the Eldean L. Erickson Revocable Trust, 704 Heatherwood St., Fremont.

LaVern N. Larsen and Sharon K. Larsen to Adam Shepard Two LLC, 1414-1420 N. C St., Fremont, $115,000.

Hormel Foods Corporation to Wholestone Farms II LLC, a tract of land located in the west half of the northwest quarter of Section 25, Township 17 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

