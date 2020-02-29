Dodge County real estate transfers

U.S. Bank National Association, formerly known as First National Bank of Fremont, as trustee for the benefit of Russell Phillip Jaiser, pursuant to the terms and conditions of the testamentary trust created by the last will and testament of Stanley F. Jaiser, to Thomas G. Emanuel and Linda M. Emanuel, the southwest quarter and the south half of the north half of the southwest quarter of the northwest quarter and south half of the southwest quarter of the northwest quarter and the south half of the north half of the southeast quarter of the northwest quarter and south half of the southeast quarter of the northwest quarter, all located in Section 33, Township 19 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $1,205,000.