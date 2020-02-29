Dodge County real estate transfers

Michael R. Brennan to Timme Welding LLC, 405 S. Park Ave., Fremont, $35,000.
Diane L. Essink, personal representative of the estate of Marian E. Wolf, to Diane L. Essink, an undivided one-half interest in the south half of the southwest quarter of the southwest quarter and the south half of the southeast quarter and the southeast quarter of the southwest quarter, in Section 7, Township 19, Range 9 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.
Jennifer Bohn, co-personal representative of the estate of Tom L. Welty, deceased, to Michael Clegg and Kathryn Clegg, 5125 Ventura Drive, Fremont, $190,000.
Christine Dozler, co-personal representative of the estate of Tom L. Welty, deceased, to Michael Clegg and Kathryn Clegg, 5125 Ventura Drive, Fremont, $190,000.
The Secretary of Veterans Affairs to DPC Holdings LLC, 78 S. Clarkson St., Fremont.
Jacob M. Stack a/k/a Jacob Stack to Jacob M. Stack a/k/a Jacob Stack and Kathryn E. Stack a/k/a Kathryn Stack, 1425 Utah St., Fremont.
Donald D. Sawyer and Barbara J. Sawyer, Ronald J. Sawyer and Judith A. Sawyer, and Rinda J. Sawyer to Tom L. Sawyer and Marka Sawyer, a tract of land situated in the southwest quarter of the northwest quarter of the northwest quarter of Section 26, Township 17 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Fremont.
McGreer Family Farms LLC to the State of Nebraska Department of Transportation, a tract of land located in the west half of Section 32, Township 17 North, Range 9 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $88,115.
J. Mitchell Patridge Jr. and Cammy J. Patridge, trustees, to Cammy J. Patridge, trustee, 220 W. 13th St., North Bend.
Jason L. Frey and Stacy L. Frey to Stephanie Gardeman, 235 E. 14th St., Fremont, $153,000.
Tiffany Lynn Reikofski to Kole K. N. Hendrickson and Nicole E. Konz, 346 W. 16th St., Fremont, $152,000.
U.S. Bank National Association, formerly known as First National Bank of Fremont, as trustee for the benefit of Russell Phillip Jaiser, pursuant to the terms and conditions of the testamentary trust created by the last will and testament of Stanley F. Jaiser, to Thomas G. Emanuel and Linda M. Emanuel, the southwest quarter and the south half of the north half of the southwest quarter of the northwest quarter and south half of the southwest quarter of the northwest quarter and the south half of the north half of the southeast quarter of the northwest quarter and south half of the southeast quarter of the northwest quarter, all located in Section 33, Township 19 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $1,205,000.
The Ranch Motel & Storage LLC to Nathaniel D. Thompson and Racine L. Hadan, 2424 E. Ninth St., $199,900.
Richard Ortmeier and Barbara Ortmeier to Patrick Ortmeier and Karen Marie Ortmeier, the northeast quarter of the southwest quarter and the southeast quarter of the southwest quarter of Section 5, Township 19, Range 5, Dodge County.
Patrick Ortmeier and Karen Marie Ortmeier to Richard Ortmeier and Barbara Ortmeier, Tax Lot 5 of Section 4, Township 19, Range 5, Dodge County.
Alvina Ortmeier to Patrick Ortmeier, the northeast quarter of the southwest quarter and the southeast quarter of the southwest quarter of Section 5, Township 19, Range 5, Dodge County.
PKO Farms Inc. to Patrick Ortmeier and Karen Marie Ortmeier, the southeast quarter of the northeast quarter and Tax Lot 2, Section 8, Township 19, Range 5, Dodge County.
Patrick Ortmeier and Karen Marie Ortmeier to Patrick Ortmeier and Karen Marie Ortmeier, trustees, the southeast quarter of the northeast quarter and Tax Lot 2 of Section 8, Township 19, Range 5, Dodge County; Tax Lot 1, Section 8, Township 19, Range 5, Dodge County; the northeast quarter of the southwest quarter and the southeast quarter of the southwest quarter of Section 5, Township 19, Range 5, Dodge County; and the west half of the northeast quarter of Section 8, Township 19, Range 5, Dodge County.
Patrick Ortmeier and Karen Marie Ortmeier to PKO Farms Inc., the southeast quarter of the southeast quarter and Tax Lot 4, Section 32, Township 19, Range 5, Dodge County.
Kathryn J. Sparks and Terry R. Sparks to Steven von Seggern, grantor’s undivided 1/3 in the northeast quarter, Section 23, Township 20, Range 8, except the north 623 feet and the east 402 feet of the northeast quarter of the northeast quarter, all located in Dodge County and consisting of at or around 38.08 acres, $228,480.
James H. Jenkins and Shannon K. Jenkins to Conner James Jenkins, 1729 N. Park Ave., Fremont, $140,000.
Guadalupe Perez and Margarita Perez to Manuel Figueroa and Ana Bieza, 127 Fairacres Road, Scribner.
U.S. Bank National Association, formerly known as First National Bank of Fremont, as trustee for the benefit of Russell Philip Jaiser, pursuant to the terms and conditions of the testamentary trust, to Tate Emanuel and Kourtney Emanuel, the southeast quarter of Section 32, Township 19 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, except that part lying north of the Maple Creek; the east half of the southwest quarter of Section 32, Township 19 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; and a tract of land described as commencing at the southwest corner of the southeast quarter of the southwest quarter of Section 32, Township 19 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $577,500.
Monke Brothers Fertilizer Co. Inc. to Nutrien Ag Solutions Inc., Tax Lot 31 in Section 13, Township 18 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $100,000.
Jonathan L. Boothe and Samara S. Boothe to Property Tycoons LLC, 448 W. Fourth St., Fremont, $124,000.
Thomas L. Lenz and Marilou Lenz to Hutton Properties LLC, 947 N. Locust St., Fremont, $150,000.
Todd R. Gallatin and Anna L. Gallatin to Aaron Wordekemper, 2062 Pearl St., Fremont, $199,900.
Dave and Linda Potter to NEBCO Inc., Cabin 37, Lake Leba, Dodge County, $50,101.79.
Jeffrey R. Kohl to Dee A. Kohl, 2040 N. Park Ave., Fremont.
Herbert L. Riecken, trustee, and Nancy J. Riecken, trustee, to Derek Kovick and Lindsay Kovick, a parcel of ground located in the east half of the southwest quarter and in the west half of the southeast quarter of Section 22, and in the east half of the northwest quarter and in the west half of the northeast quarter of Section 27, all in Township 17 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.
Casey M. Tenopir to Lucas R. Schulz, 650 W. 10th St., Fremont, $63,000.
Roy H. Adams III and Amy Jennings Adams to David Steele, 1219 N. Park Ave., Fremont, $259,000.
Berniece S. Thernes, sole trustee of the Kenneth K. Thernes and Berniece S. Thernes Trust of 2018, to Becky J. Hotovy, as trustee of the Berniece S. Thernes Irrevocable Trust of 2019, Tax Lot 14, in Section 14, Township 19, Range 7, Dodge County.
Berniece S. Thernes, sole trustee of the Kenneth K. Thernes and Berniece S. Thernes Trust of 2018, to Becky J. Hotovy, as trustee of the Berniece S. Thernes Irrevocable Trust of 2019, the northeast quarter of the northwest quarter in Section 7, Township 19, Range 9, Dodge County.
Colette R. Rathke to Kevin L. Rathke, a tract of land located in the east half of the northeast quarter of Section 9, Township 17 North, Range 5 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.
Ingren S. Kindler a/k/a Inger Kindler to Ingren S. Kindler and Eric L. Bowman, 1987 Pine St., Fremont, $21,958.
Ingren S. Kindler a/k/a Inger Kindler to Ingren S. Kindler and Eric L. Bowman, 2063 Big Island Road, Lot K, Fremont, $123,521.50.
Patricia Salas and Demetrio Hernandez to Jeffrey Springer and Deni Hitzfeld Springer, 349 W. Sixth St., Fremont, $95,000.
James E. Svatora Jr., personal representative of the estate of James E. Svatora, deceased, to Blake A. Svatora, 2123 Charles St., Fremont, $124,000.
Reed S. Nelsen and Debra M. Nelsen to Reed and Debra Nelsen, trustees of the Reed and Debra Nelsen Revocable Trust, 1820 Parkview Drive, Fremont, $150,000.
Reed S. Nelsen and Debra M. Nelsen to Reed and Debra Nelsen, trustees of the Reed and Debra Nelsen Revocable Trust, 835 W. Eighth St., Fremont, $50,000.
Reed S. Nelsen and Debra M. Nelsen to Reed and Debra Nelsen, trustees of the Reed and Debra Nelsen Revocable Trust, 1004 E. Eighth St., $62,500.
Reed S. Nelsen and Debra M. Nelsen to Reed and Debra Nelsen, trustees of the Reed and Debra Nelson Revocable Trust, 1028 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, $50,000.
Rory Bowen and Serina Bowen to Daniel Ray Carlson, 2624 Park Place Drive, Fremont, $369,000.
Jessie Matlock and Rebecca Matlock to Kari Nickolite and Dianne K. Krueger, 2112 E. First St., Fremont, $172,500.