Dodge County real estate transfers

Colhouer Farms LLC to Wayne Stuehmer and Linda Stuehmer, a tract of land lying in part of the northeast quarter of the northwest quarter and part of the northeast quarter of Section 13, Township 19 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, containing 11.35 acres, more or less, $22,700.

Richard D. Rise, personal representative of the estate of Arnold E. Rise, deceased, to H Rentals of Fremont LLC, 423 N. Thomas St., Fremont, $135,000.

Amy Maslonka to Eugene Kinnear, 432 W. Military Ave., Fremont, $122,000.

Kathy L. Ranslem to Kathy L. Ranslem Drummond and Douglas Drummond, 825 W. Military Ave., Fremont.

Steven C. Dahl and Lori Hansen-Dahl to Wildcoon Properties III LLC, 1525-1535 W. Ninth St., Fremont, $1,150,000.

Leonard G. Brester and Lucinda J. Brester to Leonard G. Brester III and Tiffany M. Brester, 1732 N. C St., Fremont, $185,000.

Ian T. Eberly to Dodge County School District 0001, 503 S. H St., Fremont, $120,000.

Russell G. Cohee and Jennifer A. Cohee to Amanda Sue Panning and Maria Amy Decker, 3002 Antler Circle, Fremont.

Kenneth D. Hurt and Lois A. Hurt to Kenneth D. Hurt and Lois A. Hurt, 213 Seventh St., Scribner.

Derek T. Wallen and Terri-Anne P. Wallen to William Usher and Tracy Usher, 1960 Wagner Rd., Fremont, $605,000.

John Snover and Connie Snover to David Rohwer and Karia Rohwer and Heather Rohwer, 1298 Piedmont Dr., Nickerson, $59,500.

Ray G. Meister, personal representative for the estate of Robert John Knigge, deceased, to Steve Knigge and Angela Knigge, 1828 Frederiksen St., Fremont, $181,000.

Katlyn Wacker n/k/a Katlyn Wacker-Ventris and Samuel Ventris to Sandra J. Garcia, 1658 N. Main St., Fremont, $165,000.

Joey W. Stecher and Sally R. Stecher to Tommy D. Geisler and Frances E. Geisler, a tract of land lying in part of the south half of the southeast quarter and part of the east half of the southeast quarter of the southwest quarter of Section 10, Township 19 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; and a tract of land lying in part of the east half of the southeast quarter of the southwest quarter of Section 10, Township 19 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $762,480.

City of Fremont to Valley Drive Properties LLC, Lot 3, Block 2, Fremont Technology Park 3rd Addition, Fremont.

I and I Holdings LLC to DG Ridgewood LLC, 600 Ridgeland Ave., Inglewood, $450,100.

Gentry and Dustin Klein to D & G Holdings LLC, 1546 E. First St., Fremont.

Gentry and Dustin Klein to D & G Holdings LLC, 721 W. 19th St., Fremont.

Debra Doty to Debra K. Doty, trustee of the Debra K. Doty Trust, 128 Westgate Drive, Ames.

James L. Poulas, trustee of the Anita Poulas Living Trust, to James L. Poulas and Imogene Kucera, 1748 County Road 19, Fremont.

