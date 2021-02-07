Dodge County real estate transfers

Matthew R. Atwood and Breanna C. Swanson to Hallee Hanthorn and Turner Dahl, 420 W. 21st St., Fremont, $180,000.

4Ever LLC to Shelli M. Novotny and Dana K. Verbeek Jr., 1125 E. 10th St., Fremont, $61,500.

Dale Meyer and Marilyn Ann Meyer to LTM Rentals LLC c/o Larry Meyer, 1633 E. Third St., Fremont, $70,000.

Douglas J. Beck, personal representative for the estate of Erwin F. Beck, deceased, to Maria Del Carmen Alarcon and Carlos Beltran, 1901 N. Maxwell Ave., Fremont, $125,000.

Mitchell L. Crull and Olivia L. Crull to Karina Pelico Carreto, 1920 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, $148,000.

John Gene Vogt and Mary Lynn Vogt to Tex Valley LLC, 1005 E. Second St., Fremont, $114,500.

Fremont Area Land Company LLC to Gifford Construction LLC, 933 Kate Ave., Fremont.

Calvin B. Franklin and Irene M. Franklin to Sarah Lynn Seichrist and Andrew Charles Seichrist, 2138 E. 20th St., Fremont, $189,000.

Gallery 23 Townhomes LLC to Mitchell L. Crull and Olivia L. Crull, 2232 N. Aaron Way, Fremont, $174,900.

Joshua C. Strong and Megan Strong to Joel Aaron Moeller, 2633 Nebraska Ave., Fremont, $170,000.