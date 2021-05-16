Dodge County real estate transfers

Max H. Woods Jr. and Susanne M. Woods to Charles J. Pleskac, 100 E. 22nd St., Fremont, $100,000.
Larry Kreikemeier and Donna Kreikemeier, Randy Kreikemeier and Mary S. Kreikemeier, and Patricia L. Kreikemeier to the State of Nebraska, Department of Transportation, a tract of land located in the southeast quarter of the southwest quarter of Section 15, Township 20 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $140,353.33.
Terri L. Dirkchneider and Michael J. Dirkschneider, trustees of the Terri L. Dirkschneider Living Trust dated Nov. 10, 2020, to the State of Nebraska, Department of Transportation, a tract of land located in the southeast quarter of the southwest quarter of Section 15, Township 20 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $70,176.67.
J. Michael Adams and Nanci Burchess Adams to Curtis D. Smith and Anita A. Smith, 1438 Lynden Circle, Fremont, $275,000.
J. Marlin Brabec, trustee of the J. Marlin Brabec Revocable Trust, and Marla E. Brabec, trustee of the Marla E. Brabec Revocable Trust, to Aly Merritt Murad, 2529 Idaho Ave., Fremont, $225,000.
Gale D. Chapin and Donald W. Chapin Jr. to Laura Saha, 320 E. Ninth St., Fremont, $166,500.
Robert K. Murray, trustee of the Robert K. Murray Revocable Living Trust dated April 14, 2003, and Sandra L. Murray, trustee of the Sandra L. Murray Revocable Living Trust dated April 14, 2003, to Timothy J. Pratt, 2150 County Road J, Hooper, $270,000.
Jake W. N. Merz and Taylor S. Merz to Lauren G. Burkey, 1906 N. C St., Fremont, $152,000.
Estate of Larry E. Beasing to Cassandra Williamsen, 1845 N. Park Ave., Fremont.
Pamela Knapp, personal representative of the estate of Deborah J. Brandon, deceased, to Ashley Rader-Marroquin, 715 N. Hancock St., Fremont, $152,500.
Jamie Bertram to Gary L. Wiese and Michelle M. Wiese, 130 E. Linden Ave., Fremont, $110,100.
Diane L. Brown to Todd J. Ellison, 1130 E. Sixth St., Fremont, $152,000.
Wendell D. Bruner and Theresa M. Bruner to the Rupert Dunklau Foundation Inc., 33 W. Fourth St., Fremont.
Charles H. Diers LLC to Blackburn’s Storage LLC, part of Lots 1 and 2, Fremont Country Club Subdivision, Fremont, $185,000.
Borisow Properties LLC to Charles H. Diers LLC, Lot 11, Lincoln Park Second Subdivision, Fremont, $325,000.
Berger E. Anderson Sr., personal representative of the estate of Helen F. Anderson, deceased, to Jaeger Properties LLC, the south 307 feet of a tract of land located in the east half of the northeast quarter of Section 11, Township 17 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $190,000.
Berger E. Anderson Sr., trustee of the Helen F. Anderson Testamentary Trust, to Jaeger Properties LLC, the south 307 feet of a tract of land located in the east half of the northeast quarter of Section 11, Township 17 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.
Dunrite Inc. to Jaeger Properties LLC, the south 307 feet of a tract of land located in the east half of the northeast quarter of Section 11, Township 17 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.
Susan L. Janssen, personal representative of the estate of Genelle Honey, deceased, to Joshua Allen Clark, 1501 Fairacres Dr., Fremont, $195,000.
Dodge County Sheriff to Daniel R. Knosp, 740 W. Eighth St., Fremont, $29,000.
Anthony S. Kozak and Shelly J. Kozak to John L. Stockamp and Lisa M. Stockamp, 3331 Peterson Ave., Fremont, $395,000.
Kristi Storm to Kristi K. Storm, trustee of the Kristi K. Storm Revocable Trust, 720 N. Day Dr., Fremont.
Janet L. Nicola, trustee of the Janet L. Nicola Living Trust, to Derek Trine, 2027 N. William Ave., Fremont, $218,000.
Verdell Gnuse to the State of Nebraska, Department of Transportation, the southeast quarter of the northeast quarter of Section 7, Township 19 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.
Anna L. Vraspir to Gregory G. Berner and Jody L. Berner, 100 N. Park St., Hooper.
Gary W. May and Lori L. May, as trustees of the Gary and Lori May Living Trust dated Nov. 15, 2019, to BJR Fremont LLC, 1689 E. 23rd St., Fremont, $650,000.
Christopher Gabel and Stephanie Gabel to Robert E. Feurer and Julie A. Feurer, 631 W. 10th St., North Bend, $319,000.
Eduardo Bandera, a/k/a Eduardo Bandera Angeles, and Lissete Bandera, a/k/a Lissette Bandera and Lisette Bandera, to Lissete Urquide, f/k/a Lissete Bandera, 336 N. Downing St., Fremont.
RNG Farms LLC to Nicole Lutz Farms LLC, the northeast quarter of Section 7, Township 18 North, Range 5 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.
Lowell E. Coburn, trustee of the Lowell E. Coburn Revocable Trust, to Twila J. Coburn, trustee of the Twila J. Coburn Trust, 2514 Heritage Ln., Fremont.
Fremont Area Land Co. to Gifford Construction, 937 Kate Ave., Fremont.
Gifford Construction LLC to Scott Getzschman and Judy Getzschman, 937 Kate Ave., Fremont, $272,000.
Paul E. Morris to Nancy A. Morris, 300 S. Nebraska St., Hooper.
Charles C. Morris to Roy Morris, Nancy Morris and Sue Morris, 300 S. Nebraska St., Hooper.
Roy Morris, Nancy A. Morris and Sue Morris to Carl M. Morris, 300 S. Nebraska St., Hooper.
Ronald D. Harms, successor trustee of the Harley V. Nuding Revocable Trust, to Robert A. Anderson, 2219 E. Dodge St., Fremont, $185,000.