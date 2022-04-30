Dodge County real estate transfers

Chris Kloke and Linnae Kloke to Nick Kloke and Samantha Kloke, 1570 County Road 13, Ames, $200,000.

Nikolas Beninato and Diane Beninato to Nathan C. Hurst, 1145 Edearl Lane, Fremont, $200,000.

Tadd M. Newill to Dodge County School District 0001, 349 W. Washington St., Fremont.

Lois L. Koglin, trustee under the LLK Family Trust dated Feb. 22, 2022, and any amendments thereto, to Kyle Patrick Lechtenberg and Tiffany Nicole Lechtenberg, 14 County Road E, Scribner, $212,642.50.

William Turner and Nicole Turner to Trevor Siebe and Demintri Blackburn, 1048 Sheridan St., Fremont, $389,500.

Trevor Siebe and Demi Blackburn to Cherie A. Anderson, 1717 N. H St., Fremont, $240,000.

Windmill Management LLC to Beverly Johnson, 1630 E. Cuming St., Fremont, $135,000.

Michael L. Kenny and Paula C. Kenny to Yessica D. Galdamez, 1412 E. 20th St., Fremont, $270,000.

Gallery 23 Townhomes LLC to Marty Dean Bachkora, 2107 Brandon Lane, Fremont, $235,000.

Robert J. Miklos and Rachel W. Miklos to Ronald G. Rippy Jr. and Stephanie J. Walling-Rippy, 1149 N. H St., Fremont, $339,900.

Sally G. Kozisek, deceased, to Diane M. Hoschiet, David L. Kozisek and Douglas A. Kozisek, 1631 Mayfair Ave., Fremont.

Ronald G. Bartling and Mariafe T. Bartling to Ronald S. Vosler Sr. and Michelle A. Vosler, 1654 County Road 16, Ames, $275,000.

Craig E. and Lori A. Peterson to Craig E. and Lori A. Peterson and Richard Geisler, 1132 N. Pebble St., Fremont.

Renee Hartman and Rick Hartman to Mark Holub and Theresa Holub, the north half of the northwest quarter of Section 11, Township 19 North, Range 5 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $820,000.

REO Asset Management Company LLC to Samantha Jo Renner, 944 E. Military Ave., Fremont, $75,000.

Nicholas M. Dobbs to Jeremy J. Robinson, 1604 E. Second St., Fremont, $240,000.

Jeremy Joseph Robinson to Jesus J. Segura Guillen and Norma Y. Salgado Lechuga, 1542 W. Ninth St., Fremont, $175,000.

Alan D. Kamrath and Mary E. Kamrath, co-trustees of the Alan D. Kamrath and Mary E. Kamrath Revocable Trust, dated Sept. 7, 2020, to Michael D. Egbers and Jennifer R. Egbers, an undivided one-half interest in a tract of land lying in part of the northeast quarter of Section 13, Township 19 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $465,250.

Colhouer Farms LLC to Michael D. Egbers and Jennifer R. Egbers, an undivided one-half interest in a tract of land lying in part of the northeast quarter of Section 13, Township 19 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $465,250.

Vernon W. Schuler and Judith M. Schuler to Michael D. Egbers and Jennifer R. Egbers, part of the southeast quarter of Section 13, Township 19 North, lying north of the right-of-way of the Chicago & Northwestern Railway Company, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $444,500.

Kevin Burrows and Jackie Burrows to Amy L. Johnson, 2735 Samuel Drive, Fremont, $430,000.

Bradcar Properties LLC to Jerrold E. Jenkins and Rebecca F. Hammond, 632 N. Grant St., Fremont, $83,000.

Michael J. Holck and Shirley A. Holck to Tyler Holck, 2500 E. Cuming St., Fremont.

Fremont Office Equipment Co. n/k/a OfficeNet Inc. to Russell L. Hoetfelker, 648 N. Broad St., Fremont.

Donald R. Brouse, personal representative of the estate of Emiko H. Folsom, deceased, to Thomas L. Folsom, and Donald R. Brouse and Susan G. Brouse, 449 W. 10th St., Fremont.

Timothy Lockhart to Gregory L. Ortmeier and Susan D. Ortmeier, 7200 W. U.S. Highway 30, Ames, $45,000.

Gary Grosserhode, personal representative for the estate of Roy Alan Grosserhode, deceased, to Cirilo Sanchez, 104 S. Spruce St., Dodge, $130,000.

Angela Scott to Michael J. Schram and Jonathan J. Schram, an undivided one-fourth interest in the north half southwest quarter of Section 5, Township 18 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, except the westerly 626.5 feet thereof, $191,000.

Melissa Moore f/k/a Melissa Roundtree to Michael J. Schram and Jonathan J. Schram, an undivided one-fourth interest in the north half southwest quarter of Section 5, Township 18 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, except the westerly 626.5 feet thereof, $191,000.

Janelle Luedke to Michael J. Schram and Jonathan J. Schram, an undivided one-half interest in the north half southwest quarter of Section 5, Township 18 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, except the westerly 626.5 feet thereof, $381,000.

Ronald L. Kracl, trustee of the Joseph T. Kracl Testamentary Trust, dated June 23, 1999, to Ronald L. Kracl, the south half of the northeast quarter of Section 6, Township 17, Range 9, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, except a tract of land conveyed to the State of Nebraska for highway purposes; and a parcel of land located in the southeast quarter of Section 32, Township 17 North, Range 9 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

Quick Service RealCo LLC to Michael Sarlo and Lory Sarlo, as trustees of the Atlantis Trust Dated Nov. 8, 2007, 707 E. 23rd St., Fremont, $2,000,000.

Gregory L. Clements, trustee of the Marjory R. Clements Trust under will dated April 17, 2018, to Gregory L. Clements and Pamela A. Clements, the northeast quarter of Section 2, Township 17 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, except a tract of land conveyed to the State of Nebraska for highway right-of-way.

Seth McDermott, personal representative of the estate of Deloris F. McDermott, deceased, to Robert McDermott, 332 S. Garfield St., Fremont.

