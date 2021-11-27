Dodge County real estate transfers

MKC Properties LLC to Johnathon James Hartung and Erika Hartung, 334 N. William Ave., Fremont, $275,000.

The Ritz Lake LLC to Dalton Jenkins and Mariah McNulty, 2717 Ritz Place, Fremont, $70,000.

Dennis O. Larsen to Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity Inc., 604 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Dale E. Olson to FND LLC, 210 E. Eighth St., Fremont; 2546 E. Second St., Fremont; and 2542 E. Second St., Fremont.

Linda L. Spagnotti and William J. Spagnotti, 321 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Christopher J. Gralheer and Amber J. Gralheer to Brian Jacobsen and Kristen Jacobsen, 2235 Pathfinder Dr., Fremont, $540,000.

Teresa M. Beller to Teresa M. Beller, trustee of the Teresa M. Beller Trust, the west half of the east half of the southwest quarter of Section 22, Township 19 North, Range 5 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

Sharon L. Taylor and Taron J. Taylor to Mark Olsen and Carol J. Olsen, 232 E. 11th St., Fremont, $70,000.

Lukas Anderson and Elizabeth Anderson to Ricky L. Leriger and Debora K. Kerwin-Leriger, 1621 S. Ridge Rd., Lot E, Fremont, $405,000.

Rodney J. Chvatal, trustee of the Richard M. Chvatal Living Trust, to Maria Carmen Ledesma and Oscar Lopez Alvarez, 2520 E. 20th St., Fremont, $250,000.

Cerise Construction Inc. d/b/a KC Homes to Nick F. Austin and Marilyn C. Austin, 3037 Aurora Dr., Fremont, $349,693.

Michael Robert Fink, personal representative of the estate of Jean Ann Morton Fink, to Michael Robert Fink, 5733 Old Highway 8, Fremont.

Andrew Tonnies/Kate Tonnies to Andrew Tonnies/Kate Tonnies, 958 County Road R, North Bend.

Minarick Investments LLC to Minarick Family Properties LLC, 130 W. Eighth St., North Bend.

Michael P. Martin a/k/a Michael Paul Martin to Lukas Anderson and Elizabeth Anderson, 2995 Big Island Rd., Fremont, $475,000.

Tyler Going to Michael Martin a/k/a Michael R. Martin, 1715 Briarcliff Rd., Fremont, $355,000.

Luke J. Klinker, attorney at law, successor trustee, to Dave’s Rentals LLC, 835 N. Grant St., Fremont, $127,000.

Rita B. Hansen, trustee of the Rita B. Hansen Family Revocable Trust, to Ann R. Hermone, 3038 N. Howard St., Fremont, $256,900.

Shirley Lytle to Floyd Young, 1648 N. Hancock St., Fremont.

Martha A. Bang, Melinda J. Bentjen and Brad Bentjen, Diane E. Sagehorn and Ryan Sagehorn, and Beverly J. Thomsen to Beverly J. Thomsen, a tract of land lying in part of the south half of the southeast quarter of Section 32, Township 19 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, containing 7.33 acres, more or less.

Gary Lutz, trustee of the Janice B. Lutz Irrevocable Trust, to James D. Kock and Pamela Jean Kock, 1807 Bramblewood Lane, Fremont, $320,000.

Ronald Delbert Reeves and Kathleen R. Reeves, trustees of the Ronald Delbert Reeves and Kathleen R. Reeves Revocable Trust Agreement, an undivided one-half interest, and Randy J. Skala and Renee K. Skala, trustees of the Randy J. Skala and Renee K. Skala Revocable Trust dated May 22, 2002, an undivided one-half interest, to Husker Floridian LLC, 2140-2144 E. 22nd St., Fremont, $266,400.

Craig Corn and Jill S. Corn, co-trustees of the Craig Corn and Jill S. Corn 2009 Family Trust, to Elias A. Reza and Esmeralda Hernandez, 1755 N. Bell St., Fremont, $545,000.

Fremont Area Land Co. LLC to Christopher J. Gralheer and Amber J. Gralheer, Lot 7, Block 4, Morningside Pointe Addition, Fremont, $68,000.

Marlene Hilbers, Pamela A. Pribnow and Jeffery Pribnow, Sandra S. Tigges, Suzanne M. Van Ampting and Jeremy Van Ampting, and Linda M. Howard to Jeremiah and Elizabeth M. Horvatich, the east half of the west half of the northeast quarter of the northwest quarter of Section 24, Township 20 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $95,000.

Mark W. Meyerink, trustee of the Mark W. Meyerink Revocable Trust dated Feb. 5, 2018, to Jeremiah and Elizabeth M. Horvatich, the east half of the northeast quarter of the northwest quarter; and the west half of the west half of the northeast quarter of the northwest quarter, all in Section 24, Township 20 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $285,000.

Minarick Investments LLC to Burdette R. Busch and Lea G. Busch, 440 W. 10th St., North Bend, $154,000.

Indigo Trails LLC to Pedro Andres, 737 N. Hancock St., Fremont, $170,000.

Kehud Royal Estates LLC to Doug Simonson, 319 E. Third St., Fremont, $65,000.

