Dodge County real estate transfers

Jeremy N. Cate to Samantha L. Cate, 2660 Seaton St., Fremont.

Thomas R. Dye and Melody A. Mauro to Thomas R. Dye and Melody A. Mauro, trustees of the Thomas R. Dye and Melody A. Mauro Trust of 2021, 1416 Nelson Lane, Fremont.

Raymond T. Fitz and Tammy M. Fitz to Danielle Hutchison, 2450 N. Ridge Road Dr., Fremont, $360,000.

Gerald R. Grantz and Joyce M. Grantz to Kenna Investments II LLC, 5776 U.S. Highway 30, Fremont, $3,600,000.

Larry E. Palmer and Sandra K. Palmer to Joseph Ashmore and Leslie R. Ashmore, 2115 County Road F, Hooper, $250,000.

Brian K. Wiese and Sherry Wiese to Hugo L. Trinidad Lopez, 1685 N. Irving St., Fremont, $171,000.

Donald Beck and Nancy Beck to Brandon French, 205 Seventh St., Scribner, $75,000.

FWFH LLC to Harner Holdings Inc., Lots 23 and 24, Block 4, Bluestem Commons, Dodge County, $416,250.

FWFH LLC to Harner Holdings Inc., Lots 14, 15 and 16, Block 2, Bluestem Commons, Dodge County, $480,000.

Marlene Anderson and Tharen J. Anderson to Maria Rocha and Enrique Fernandez Rocha, 600 Howard St., Scribner, $60,000.

Garry E. Willnerd and Diane K. Biram, co-trustees of the Elwyn C. Willnerd Revocable Trust, dated May 31, 1989, and of the Dorothy J. Willnerd Revocable Trust, dated May 31, 1989, to Garry E. Willnerd, Diane K. Biram, Bruce A. Willnerd and Joel K. Willnerd, the east half of the southeast quarter of Section 20, Township 19 North, Range 7, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; the southwest quarter of the southwest quarter of Section 21, Township 19 North, Range 7, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; the northwest quarter, Section 22, Township 19 North, Range 7, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; the north half of the north half of the north half of the southwest quarter of Section 22, Township 19 North, Range 7, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; the south half of the southwest quarter, Section 22, Township 19 North, Range 7, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; the south half of the north half of the southwest quarter, Section 22, Township 19 North, Range 7, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; and the south half of the north half of the north half of the southwest quarter, Section 22, Township 19 North, Range 7, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

Jeremiah Brown and Lynn M. Brown f/k/a Lynn M. Garrison to Teodula Armenta, 417 N. William Ave., Fremont, $190,000.

Gary L. and Constance A. Reimers to Gary L. and Constance A. Reimers, the southeast quarter of the northwest quarter of Section 6, Township 20 North, Range 7, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

Dusty Pond and Nicole Pond to Randy J. Kreikemeier and Mary S. Kreikemeier, 1040 Walnut St., North Bend, $150,000.

Randy J. Kreikemeier and Mary S. Kreikemeier to Dusty Pond and Nicole Pond, 531 County Road F, Scribner, $150,000.

Bradley G. Williams and Amy L. Williams to Donald B. Holub and Susan K. Holub, a parcel of land located in a part of the northeast quarter and a part of the east half of the northwest quarter of Section 31, Township 19 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $1,958,544.

R&R Christo Construction LLC to Christo Holdings LLC, 2200 Proctor Road, Fremont.

R&R Christo Construction LLC to RI Christo Inc., 2200 Proctor Road, Fremont.

Timothy A. Sass and Tami S. Sass to Rodger Menn and Debra Menn, the southwest quarter of the northwest quarter and Tax Lot 1 described as the northwest quarter of the northwest quarter except that part deeded to the Elkhorn River Drainage District in Deed recorded in Book 37 at page 368, all in Section 5, Township 17 North, Range 9 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $620,000.

Ralph J. and Luann R. Knobbe to Caehn and Hailey Knobbe, 1449 E. Sixth St., Fremont.

Sandra Loock, personal representative of the Randall S. Hass Estate, to Sandra Loock, 2142 N. Union St., Fremont.

The Ranch Motel & Storage LLC to Dana K. Verbeek Jr. and Shelli M. Novotny, 409 S. Main St., Fremont, $95,000.

Kirk Kavan, personal representative of the estate of Vlasta Ann Kavan, to Kirk Kavan, Greg Kavan, Kent Kavan, Kory Kavan, Kathy Kavan and Kevin Kavan, Tax Lot 9 and 10 of the southwest quarter of the northwest quarter of Section 6, Township 18 North, Range 6, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

David L. Vesely, an unmarried widower and surviving spouse of Cloatta Vesely, deceased, to David L. Vesely, trustee of the Vesely Revocable Trust dated Aug. 25, 2017, an undivided one-third interest in and to the west half of the southeast quarter and the southeast quarter of the southeast quarter of Section 1, Township 18 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

Estate of Marilyn M. Hammang, deceased, to Gerald C. “Chris” Hammang, 432 W. 20th St., Fremont, $130,000.

Travis J. Schoeneck and Ashley Schoeneck to Kevin L. Krieger and Stacy L. Krieger, 140 E. 12th St., North Bend, $125,000.

Manuell A. Trent and Shana Trent, 416 E. 11th St., Fremont.

Richard L. Cunningham and Susan Cunningham, Neil Gustafson, Sandra Nielsen and Terry Nielsen to Andrew G. Petersen, the southwest quarter of the northeast quarter and the northeast quarter of the southeast quarter of Section 31, Township 19 North, Range 9 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $525,000.

Renee D. Cunningham, trustee of the Steven L. Cunningham and Renee D. Cunningham 2017 Revocable Inter Vivos Trust, dated Feb. 1, 2017, to Andrew G. Petersen, the southwest quarter of the northeast quarter and the northeast quarter of the southeast quarter of Section 31, Township 19 North, Range 9 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $175,000.

Edward E. Loewe and Agnella J. Loewe, trustees of the Agnella J. Loewe Family Trust, to Any Wolfe, Lot 2, Block 3, Eastside Addition to the City of Fremont, $105,000.

Jeremiah Bohling to David Porter, 720 E. Sixth St., Fremont, $163,000.

Richard L. Eaton and Cathy A. Eaton to Troy Gay and Jennifer Gay, 734 E. Third St., Fremont, $170,000.

Greg Beam and Kimberly Beam to Ambrose LLC, 1728 N. Bell St. and 1745 N. Yager Road, Fremont.

