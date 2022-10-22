Dodge County real estate transfers

Joseph A. Scheppers II and Diane M. Scheppers to Joseph A. Scheppers II and Diane M. Scheppers, as trustees of the Joseph A. Scheppers II and Diane M. Scheppers Trust of 2022, an undivided one-half interest in and to any and all improvements on Lot 54, Summerhaven Lake, Dodge County.

Karen M. Paseka to Lauren E. Frohnen and Bryce P. Frohnen, 2033 Pearl St., Fremont, $213,000.

Stephanie Marie Wieman and Brian Wieman to SB Land LLC, the south half of the southeast quarter of Section 29, Township 19 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

Diane K. Janssen to Brian K. Wiese and Sherri M. Wiese, 755 N. Morrell St., Fremont, $495,000.

Brian Wiese and Sherry Wiese to LJBJ Lakeside LLC, Lot 13, Copperhead Subdivision, Dodge County, $130,000.

MMJS Properties LLC to Gladis Ondina Ortiz Guevara and Milton Leonel Tobia Gomez, 419 E. 10th St., Fremont, $31,000.

William R. Harris by Steve Harris, his attorney-in-fact, to David Cozad and Dorene Cozad, 446 N. Birchwood Drive, Fremont, $199,000.

Peggy Mohr to John and Dawn Peters, 34.6 acres in the north 1132.7 feet of the east half of the northeast quarter of Section 19, Township 19, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $390,000.

Terry and LeAnn Britton to Paul and Lori Valla, 215 Sixth St., Scribner, $5,000.

Jack L. King and Mary I. King to Mary I. King, 2537 Kansas Ave., Fremont.

Kenneth A. Lassegard and Dietta K. Lassegard to Dietta K. Lassegard, 2518 E. 19th St., Fremont.

Brian Wiese and Sherry Wiese to Timothy J. Shaw and Joni M. Shaw, Lot 12, Copperhead Subdivision, Dodge County, $130,000.

Curtis Wacker and Korby Wacker to Curtis Wacker, 1310 Wilmont St., Fremont.

Rebekah Mehaffey to Rebekah Mehaffey and Leon Weiland, 410 W. 10th St., North Bend.

City of Fremont to McGinn Holdings LLC, Lot 6, Fremont Technology Park 1st Addition, Fremont; Lot 1, Fremont Technology Park 2nd Addition, Fremont; and Lot 1, Block 1, Fremont Technology Park 3rd Addition, Fremont, $257,141.68.

Marilyn A.C. Going to Larry M. Going and Lori Bunn, 205 S. Elm St., Hooper.

Jed Grovijohn to Jonathan Joseph Grovijohn, 104 Rangeline Rd., Snyder; 104 E. Locust St., Nickerson; and 106 E. Locust St., Nickerson.

Steven L. Snover and Loretta L. Snover to Nelvie (Bud) E. Foust and Joyce F. Foust, 507 E. Grant St., Hooper, $30,000.

CCC Real Estate Holdings Co. LLC to OAS LLC, 740 Davenport Ave., Fremont, $810,000.

Jeff Daniels d/b/a Jeff Daniels Carpentry and Denise L. Daniels to Terry Hershberger and Sharon Hershberger, 2938 Dawn Drive, Fremont, $322,800.

Jeffrey J. Anderson to Randy D. Reed and Bradley D. Reed, 201 Queen Ave., Ames, $100,000.

Larry E. Stodola and Patricia A. Stodola to Artura Garcia, 187 North Drive, Fremont, $215,000.

Robert D. Sparks to Lisa M. Sparks, 730 N. L St., Fremont.

Lisa M. Sparks to Joshua A. Sparks, 730 N. L St., Fremont, $100,000.