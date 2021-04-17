Dodge County real estate transfers

Mary W. Schulzkump to Timothy D. Fiscus, 307 Whispering Pines Dr., Lot 95, Nickerson, $30,000.
Glen L. Popken, trustee of the Glen L. Popken Revocable Trust, to Dodge County, Nebraska, a tract of land located in the southwest quarter of Section 28, Township 20 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $1,360.
Daniel L. Allard and Lisa A. Allard to Ryan Wiezer and Nancy Wiezer, 536 W. Fifth St., Fremont, $95,000.
Carol Babcock, successor trustee of the Nadine J. Johannes Revocable Trust Agreement dated May 1, 2012, to Ronald C. Bopp, trustee of the Ronald C. Bopp Revocable Trust, an undivided one-half interest, and Gail L. Bopp, trustee of the Gail L. Bopp Revocable Trust, an undivided one-half interest, as tenants in common, about 158 acres being the southeast quarter of Section 4, Township 18 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $1,300,000.
Kurtis A. Chudomelka and Connie L. Chudomelka to Kurtis A. Chudomelka and Connie Lee Chudomelka, grantees, as trustees of the Kurtis A. Chudomelka and Connie Lee Chudomelka Trust, 2432 Heritage Ln., Fremont.
Martin L. Clausen and Tamala A. Clausen to Joy Utecht and Polly Harris, co-trustees, 209 S. Pine St., Hooper, $7,000.
Jonathan L. Boothe and Samara S. Boothe to Jason J. Kubicek and Melissa A. Kubicek, 84 S. Platte Ave., Fremont, $110,000.
Scott R. Getzschman and Judith M. Getzschman to Robert Ellis and Elizabeth Ellis, 1160 Timberwood Dr., Fremont, $575,000.
DPA Sunridge LLC to Cerise Construction Inc. d/b/a KC Homes, Lot 6, Block 2, Sunridge Place Addition, Fremont, $49,900.
Ted S. Hansen and Cynthia Hansen to Matthew J. Wewel and Karen R. Wewel, 1205 N. Broad St., Fremont, $190,000.
Daniel L. Kreikemeier and Norma J. Kreikemeier to Joshua T. Kreikemeier, 303 Ash St., Snyder, $62,500.
Christine K. Risch to D & S Storage LLC, part of the Outlot E in the southeast quarter of the northwest quarter of Section 8, Township 20 North, Range 5, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $50,000.
Robert K. Murray, trustee, and Sandra L. Murray, trustee, to Jonathan M. Garay and Kelley E. Garay, part of the northeast quarter of the southwest quarter of Section 26, Township 18 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; and part of Tax Lot 32 lying in the northeast quarter southwest quarter of Section 26, Township 18 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.
Douglas E. Neesen and Beckie I. Neesen to Douglas E. Neesen, the southwest quarter of the southwest quarter of Section 19, Township 18 North, Range 5 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.
Douglas E. Neesen and Beckie I. Neesen to Douglas E. Neesen, part of the southwest quarter of Section 5, Township 18 North, Range 5 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.
MAS Properties LLC to Christopher Shan Kovacs and Angela M. Bell-Kovacs, 1455 E. Military Ave., Fremont, $130,000.
Charles W. Kelberlau, Beverly J. Kelberlau, Myron H. Andrews and Jean Andrews to Robert Klingsporn and Kassidy Klingsporn, 2130 N. C St., Fremont, $137,500.
Angela J. Gartner to Benjamin L. Vrba and Kristan A. Vrba, 321 W. Ninth St., Fremont, $230,000.
Newcastle Construction Inc. to Carol Ruskamp, 1824 N. Deer Run, Fremont, $428,807.61.
Benjamin D. Ruwe and Cassie L. Haeffner to Matthew Eric Wilson, 1749 N. C St., Fremont, $169,900.
Deer Pointe Corp. to Phyllis R. Beyer, trustee of the Steven C. Beyer Irrevocable Trust No. 3, and Steven C. Beyer, trustee of the Phyllis R. Beyer Irrevocable Trust, 1847 Deer Run, Fremont, $110,900.
Troy A. Holcomb and Sheri A. Holcomb to Jane Ellen Yosten, 2120 E. Ninth St., Fremont, $250,000.