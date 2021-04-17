Dodge County real estate transfers

Scott R. Getzschman and Judith M. Getzschman to Robert Ellis and Elizabeth Ellis, 1160 Timberwood Dr., Fremont, $575,000.

DPA Sunridge LLC to Cerise Construction Inc. d/b/a KC Homes, Lot 6, Block 2, Sunridge Place Addition, Fremont, $49,900.

Ted S. Hansen and Cynthia Hansen to Matthew J. Wewel and Karen R. Wewel, 1205 N. Broad St., Fremont, $190,000.

Daniel L. Kreikemeier and Norma J. Kreikemeier to Joshua T. Kreikemeier, 303 Ash St., Snyder, $62,500.

Christine K. Risch to D & S Storage LLC, part of the Outlot E in the southeast quarter of the northwest quarter of Section 8, Township 20 North, Range 5, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $50,000.

Robert K. Murray, trustee, and Sandra L. Murray, trustee, to Jonathan M. Garay and Kelley E. Garay, part of the northeast quarter of the southwest quarter of Section 26, Township 18 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; and part of Tax Lot 32 lying in the northeast quarter southwest quarter of Section 26, Township 18 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

Douglas E. Neesen and Beckie I. Neesen to Douglas E. Neesen, the southwest quarter of the southwest quarter of Section 19, Township 18 North, Range 5 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.