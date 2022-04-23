Dodge County real estate transfers

Carol S. Bosshardt, trustee of the Carol S. Bosshardt Revocable Trust dated June 14, 2007, to Thomas J. Bosshardt and Carol S. Bosshardt, 1163 Sheridan St., Fremont.

Allen J. Sisson to Cole M. Dorfmeyer, 209 Elkhorn St., Winslow, $500.

Allen J. Sisson to Cole M. Dorfmeyer, 205 Elkhorn St., Winslow, $500.

Barbara J. Garcia to Karen Hanson, 1611 Iowa St., Fremont, $272,000.

Jane Palenske, personal representative of the estate of Irene E. Ladd, deceased, to Robert Mahlendorf and Candance Mahlendorf, 117 Westgate Drive, Ames, $42,750.

Dead Schlecht, personal representative of the estate of John R. Stibor, deceased, to Paul Schlecht and Taylor Schlecht, 141 Railroad St., Scribner, $2,000.

DOMAXCO LLC to Paul Albright, part of the south half of the southwest quarter lying south of State Highway 30, and that part of the south half of the southeast quarter lying south of State Highway 30, all in Section 32, Township 18, Range 6, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

DOMAXCO LLC to Linda Ashley, part of the east half of the northwest quarter and the northwest quarter lying north of Highway 79 in Section 6, Township 18 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, except those portions conveyed for public road right of way.

James B. Klaudt and Emily M. Klaudt f/k/a Emily M. Buhl to Paul Saggau and Mary Saggau, 2520 Winston Circle, Fremont, $245,000.

Tracey A. Kells and Matthew M. Kells to Toni Wiese, 2116 N. Howard St., Fremont, $215,000.

Victory Lake Marine Inc. to Phyllis V. Larsen, trustee of the Phyllis V. Larsen Living Trust dated Dec. 16, 2004, with restatement dated March 3, 2022, Lot 25, Summer Haven Lake, Dodge County, $340,000.

James D. Schauer to JKM Properties LLC, 1620 and 1622 Dakota St., Fremont, $242,000.

William T. Kreikemeier, personal representative of the estate of Marvin B. Kreikemeier, deceased, to William T. Kreikemeier and Keith Kreikemeier, co-trustees of the Marvin B. Kreikemeier Revocable Trust, the west 17.43 acres of the east 52.43 acres of the northwest quarter, Section 5, Township 20 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; the west half of the northeast quarter of Section 5, Township 22 North, Range 5, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; and an undivided one-half interest in the northeast quarter of the northeast quarter of Section 1, Township 20 North, Range 5, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

William T. Kreikemeier and Keith Kreikemeier, co-trustees of the Marvin B. Kreikemeier Revocable Trust, to William T. Kreikemeier and Keith Kreikemeier, the west 17.43 acres of the east 52.43 acres of the northwest quarter, Section 5, Township 20 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; the west half of the northeast quarter of Section 5, Township 22 North, Range 5, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; and an undivided one-half interest in the northeast quarter of the northeast quarter of Section 1, Township 20 North, Range 5 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

Norma M. Brune, trustee of the Brune Family Trust dated June 30, 2003, to Donald Hanson and Victor Hanson, 100 S. Linden St., Dodge, $169,500.

Richard H. Dibelka to Wheelhouse Investments LLC, 2809 and 2811 Nebraska Ave., Fremont, $235,000.

LaDonna M. Grosse to SCHO Properties LLC, 31 N. C St., Fremont, $95,500.

Ryan P. Karr and Kellie J. Karr to Jeffrey L. Pascoe, 2415 Parkview Drive, Fremont, $379,500.

John D. Crouch and Susan Crouch to John D. Crouch, 630 W. Eighth St., North Bend.

Judith M. Monson to Kracl Acres LLC, the southwest quarter of Section 4, Township 18 North, Range 5, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; and beginning at the west quarter corner of Section 4, Township 18 North, Range 5, East of the 6th P.M., and assuming the south line of the northwest quarter of Section 4, Township 18 North, Range 5, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

Timothy P. Rozmajzl, John M. Tejral and Michael A. Remmick to Timothy P. Rozmajzl and John M. Tejral, Lot 28, Willow Wood Lake, North Bend.

Linda Bluedorn and Ralph Bluedorn, and Eric Wlburn and Rhonda Welburn to Benjamin Bluedorn, 107 W. Locust St., Nickerson, $48,000.

Dustin M. Bade and Melissa Mellon to Becky Miralles and Jay Miralles, and Carrie Carper and Matt Carper, 160 Pershing Rd., Fremont, $32,000.

Justin Libra and Maggie Libra to Justin Libra, 212 Seventh St., Scribner.

30 Earth II LLC to Ruzicka Brothers, part of the southeast quarter northwest quarter of Section 6, Township 18 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, lying south and west of the southwesterly right of way of the public road, $100,000.

Nancy K. Ryuy and Terrence D. Von Seggern to Nancy Von Seggern and Terrence D. Von Seggern, 451 Sunset Drive, Fremont.

Kristine H. Casey and William Casey, T. Christopher Dee and Judith L. Dee, and Rebecca E. Thiele and David Thiele to BEG LLC, the southwest quarter and the southwest quarter of the southeast quarter of Section 35, Township 17 North, Range 9 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $2,694,000.

Ronald W. Ondracek and Janice R. Ondracek to Dwayne Kavan, 1130 Main St., North Bend, $45,000.

James F. Pedersen to Padi J. Fleharty and James F. Pedersen, 1235 E. Dodge St., Fremont.

LTM Rentals LLC c/o Larry Meyer to Ryan J. Meyer, 207 N. Pebble St., Fremont, $43,000.

John R. Kennedy and Susan K. Kennedy to John R. and Susan K. Kennedy, 1263 Glenwood Court, Fremont.

