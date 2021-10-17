Dodge County real estate transfers

Tex Valley LLC to Trevor Martinosky a/k/a Trevor S. Martinosky, 1005 E. Second St., Fremont, $175,000.

Loretta L. Klebe to Samantha J. Renner, 1348 N. Union St., Fremont, $175,000.

Ronald J. McCabe to Richard A. Pearson and Priscilla A. Wilson, 1009 N. Broad St., Fremont, $135,000.

Daniel R. Knosp to Brenda G. Graves, the west 46.6 feet of Lot 8, Block 16, Dorseys addition, Fremont, $5,000.

Craig Corn and Jill S. Corn, co-trustees and their successors in trust of the Craig Corn and Jill Corn Family Trust, to James R. Coover, trustee of the James Coover Revocable Trust, 4240 N. Broad St., Fremont, $242,000.

Matthew D. Von Seggern and Jolene R. Von Seggern to Christie E. Eaton, 407 Elm St., Uehling, $101,500.

Asheville Properties LLC to S&JG Holdings LLC, 2675 N. Laverna St. A1-A3, Fremont, $980,000.

Evelyn I. Hovenden, Nancy L. Clausen, Carol Hovenden and Shirley Kolm to Shannon Michelle Robinson and Daniel Ross, 2307 Phelps Ave., Fremont, $199,000.

DPA Sunridge LLC to Cerise Construction Inc. d/b/a KC Homes, Lot 1, Block 2, Sunridge Place Addition, Fremont, $49,900.

Elijah J. Vosler to ANJ Properties LLC, 311 W. Seventh St., North Bend, $40,000.

Mary K. Wegner f/k/a Mary K. Williams and Marty Lee Williams to Brian Van Huynh and Sarah Elizabeth Huynh, 1306 N. Main St., Fremont, $97,000.

City of Fremont to Timothy A. Ashbrook, Lee Ashbrook and Janet D. Ashbrook, 1020 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Stephen A. Scigo to Stephen A. Scigo and Ashley R. Scigo, 1047 E. Fifth St., Fremont.

Debra A. Baker, Robert E. Baker and Tutti Baker to Marvin F. Swanda, 1035 W. Linden Ave., Fremont, $13,008.33.

Debra A. Baker, Robert E. Baker and Tutti Baker to Norma E. Baker, 1035 W. Linden Ave., Fremont, $13,008.33.

Betty J. Baker to Debra A. Baker, Robert E. Baker and Roger C. Baker, 1035 W. Linden Ave., Fremont, $19,512.50.

Roger C. Baker and Debra S. Baker to Debra A. Baker and Robert E. Baker, 1035 W. Linden Ave., Fremont, $6,504.17.

Debra A. Baker, personal representative of the estate of Harry R. Swanda, to Marvin F. Swanda, 1035 W. Linden Ave., Fremont.

Debra A. Baker, personal representative of the estate of Harry R. Swanda, to Norma E. Baker, 1035 W. Linden Ave., Fremont.

Debra A. Baker, personal representative of the estate of Harry R. Swanda, to Debra A. Baker and Robert E. Baker, 1035 W. Linden Ave., Fremont.

Blake Dillon and Tanya Dillon to Alexandra Yount and Conner Yount, 1444 N. Nye Ave., Fremont, $655,000.

Coletta Eikmeier to Maricela Hernandez and Miguel Palomeque, 341 N. Spruce St., Dodge, $110,000.

Keith A. Acker and Renee L. Acker to Nathaniel Q. Grube and Jennifer Grube, Lot 4, Willow Wood Lake, North Bend, $65,000.

Timothy J. Ward and Kay L. Ward to Kevin Wayne Jarosik and Deborah Jo Jarosik, 197 Legge Lake, North Bend, $650,000.

Daniel D. Hassler and Linda M. Hassler, trustees of the Daniel D. Hassler and Linda M. Hassler Living Trust dated April 3, 2017, to Hunter M. Nathan and Paige J. Petersen, 136 N. Ash St., Dodge, $163,970.

Just Right Properties LLC to Harvey Brett Adams and Robyn Sue Adams, 1020 Mulberry St., North Bend, $80,000.

Charles H. Diers LLC to Deer Pointe Corp., Lot 1, Diers Seventh Addition, Fremont.

Estate of Helen F. Anderson to Berger E. Anderson Sr., 3405 N. Yager Road, Fremont.

Berger E. Anderson Sr. to H & M Rentals LLC, 3405 N. Yager Road, Fremont, $1,050,000.

John W. Oliver to Blue Truck Properties LLC, 213 Queen Ave., Ames, $45,000.

Ralph J. and Luann R. Knobbe to Caehn and Hailey Knobbe, 1449 E. Sixth St., Fremont, $89,000.

Dodge Oil Company to Dillon Wagner, 232 Second St., Dodge, $25,000.

William G. White and Judith A. Lange, personal representatives of the estate of Charles W. White, deceased, to William G. White and Sonja White, 3039 Dale St., Fremont, $179,500.

Nebraska Department of Transportation to Gallery 23 East LLC, a tract of land located in the northwest quarter of Section 17, Township 17 North, Range 9 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $37,170.

Nebraska Department of Transportation to John Larsen and Michelle Larsen, a parcel of land located in the southwest quarter of the southwest quarter of Section 35, Township 18 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $1,350.

Pebley Inc. to MEC Properties LLC, 508 E. 32nd St., Fremont, $320,000.

Daniel J. Coates and Patricia K. Coates to Anthony J. Prochaska and Christyna R. Prochaska, 607 E. First St., Fremont, $330,000.

Derek Beaumont and Emerson Dieseree Beaumont to James Kenney, 110S. Myrtle St., Hooper, $125,000.

Lou Kroenke Farms Inc. to 7 C’s Family Enterprises LLC, 327 N. Ash St., Dodge, $67,500.

