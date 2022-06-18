Dodge County real estate transfers

Roger L. Sasse and Janice A. Sasse to Douglas R. Bloom, Dean A. Bloom, Deric R. Bloom, Dustin D. Bloom and Melinda L. Robart, 1743 County Road Q, Fremont; and an undivided one-half interest in and to the southeast quarter of the southeast quarter, in Section 27 and the east half of the northwest quarter and to the northwest quarter of the northeast quarter in Section 26, all in Township 18 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

Lanette L. Saenz a/k/a Lanette L. Severin to Alejandro Saenz, 1620 W. Military Ave., Fremont.

David J. Bauer and Tami S. Bauer to Russel J. Poppe and Anne M. Poppe, the west half of the northwest quarter of the northeast quarter, Section 17, Township 19, Range 7, Dodge County, $202,000.

Patricia I. Taylor to Valley Corporation, the northwest quarter of the northeast quarter of Section 5, Township 17 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; the northeast quarter of the northeast quarter of Section 5, Township 17 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, except for a tract of land beginning at the northeast corner of Section 5, Township 17 North, Range 7 East, thence south along the east section line a distance of 373 feet, thence west a distance of 583.9 feet, thence north a distance of 373 feet, thence east along the north section line a distance of 583.9 feet to the point of beginning, and except that part conveyed to State of Nebraska, Department of Transportation by Warranty Deed recorded Feb. 8, 2018, at Instrument No. 201800637 of the Records of Dodge County, and all subject to county roads of record, $420,000.

Michael E. Ronspies and Patricia L. Ronspies, trustees of the Ronspies Family Revocable Trust dated Dec. 12, 2019, to Jonathan J. Baehr and Terri L. Baehr, 50 Pioneer Lake, North Bend, $700,000.

John E. Thomas Vecera V to Hutton Properties LLC, 2142 Pine St., Fremont, $121,000.

Robin Fergus to Zachary Fergus and Brianne Fergus, 1139 N. I St., Fremont, $155,000.

Kelley E. Garay and Jonathan M. Garay to Brent Foxhoven and Lindsay Foxhoven, 1521 Pepperwood Court, Fremont, $600,000.

Cerise Construction Inc. d/b/a KC Homes to Kent T. Heermann and Jodi R. Heermann, 3117 Aurora Drive, Fremont, $409,628.

R&R Rentals LLC to Rosa Escareno and Carlos Moran, 1712 N. Hancock St., Fremont, $205,000.

Brent D. Harrill and Kimberly K. Harrill to Joe Dan Sarabia and Leonor Sarabia, 3150 Nebraska Ave., $400,000.

Mary Ann Kluthe, trustee, to Christina Muth, 315 N. Ash St., Dodge, $125,000.

Joseph L. Vampola and Katlin S. Vampola, trustees of the Joseph and Katlin Vampola Family Trust dated April 15, 2022, to Kevin L. Cox and Karen Mecseji, 1915 N. I St., Fremont, $235,000.

Andrew J. von Rein and Mariann von Rein, and Maynard Flamme and Stephanie Iwan Flamme, to Maple Creek Poultry LLC, all that part of a tract of land lying south of U.S. Highway 30 in the south half of the southeast quarter in Section 31, Township 18 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, except those parts deeded to the State of Nebraska in deeds recorded in Book 2007 at page 6544 and as Inst. No. 201704517.

American Underground Supply LLC to Andres Properties LLC, 3008 Morningside Road, Fremont.

Michael Cone Enterprises LLC to MKC Properties LLC, 2240 N. Nye Ave., Fremont.

MKC Properties LLC to Bodega Group Holdings LLC, 2240 N. Nye Ave., Fremont, $530,000.

Joel Ficek and Neilea Ficek to Julian Love and Anna Love, 312 E. 21st St., Fremont, $240,000.

Joe Sarabia and Leonor Sarabia to Joshua N. Reeks, 2110 E. Second St., Fremont, $235,000.

Diane Hoschiet, David Kozisek and Catherine Kozisek, and Douglas Kozisek to James A. Nodwell and Jennie Nodwell, 1631 Mayfair Ave., Fremont, $207,000.

David L. Rogers, personal representative for the estate of Marybeth Rogers, to David L. Rogers, 1415 N. D St., Fremont.

Brant Edgington and Cathleen Edgington to Brant Edgington, 1516 E. Fifth St., Fremont.

Ronald I. Merryweather to Si Harbottle and Cary Gerke, 131 E. Ninth St., North Bend, $195,000.

Charles C. Rice and Joanne Strehle to Charles C. Rice, 2511 Oregon Ave., Fremont.

D & G Holdings LLC to Gavin Andrew Peterson, 1546 E. First St., Fremont, $200,000.

Tyler W. Norton, debtor in Bankruptcy No. 22-8315, to CDC Partners LLC, 831 E. 15th St., Fremont, $155,000.

Larry W. Nielsen and Joleen K. Nielsen, trustees of the Larry W. Nielsen and Joleen K. Nielsen Revocable Trust Agreement, dated June 15, 2005, to Diego J. Ortiz and Danielle Jo Ortiz, 1424 E. 20th Ave., Fremont, $223,000.

Brickyard Hill LLC to Hagerbaumer Homes LLC, 1023 Brickyard Drive, Hooper, $32,000.

Brent A. Willnerd and Angela J. Willnerd a/k/a Angela Willnerd to Brent A. Willnerd and Angela J. Willnerd, trustees of the Brent and Angela Willnerd Living Trust dated March 30, 2022, 1349 Martin Ave., Fremont.

Brent A. Willnerd and Angela J. Willnerd to Brent A. Willnerd and Angela J. Willnerd, trustees of the Brent and Angela Willnerd Living Trust dated March 30, 2022, the northwest quarter of the southwest quarter and the southwest quarter of the northwest quarter of Section 21, Township 18, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

Daniel A. Boyd to Paul M. Boyd, 245 W. Fourth St., Fremont, $250,000.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.