Allen D. Rolf and Betty A. Mandel, co-trustees of the Cletus B. Rolf and Alice C. Rolf Family Trust, to Duane Rolf and Barbara Rolf, the southeast quarter of the southeast quarter of Section 15, Township 20 North, Range 5 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; and the east half of the southwest quarter of the southeast quarter of Section 15, Township 20 North Range 5 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $162,000.

Sarah Boll and Seth Boll to Mark P. Miller, 705 Third St., Scribner, $92,000.

William H. Saeger, personal representative for the estate of Darlene G. Saeger, deceased, to Jacquiline C. Robbfeldt, 510 W. 21st St., Fremont, $275,000.

Kayla Brune, formerly known as Kayla McAleer, and Jake Brune to Tiny Treasures LLC, 316 Second St., Dodge, $95,000.

Deborah A. Culig, personal representative of the estate of Dennis O. Larsen, to Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity Inc., 942 E. Fifth St., Fremont, $69,243.

James A. Swanson, personal representative for the estate of Mary L. Swanson, deceased, to Betty A. Rogers, 808 N. Hancock St., Fremont, $215,000.

Homero J. Andrade to Dennis E. Copple, 113 Fourth St., Uehling, $90,000.

Paul Sefcik to I and I Holdings LLC, a tract of land located in the southwest quarter of the southwest quarter of Section 36, Township 18 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $182,000.

Colin M. Roberts to Sara J. Roberts, 2115 N. Aaron Way, Fremont.

Colin M. Roberts to Sara J. Roberts, 2101 N. Aaron Way, Fremont.

John L. Ringle and Sandra M. Ringle to John L. Ringle and Sandra M. Ringle, 3758 N. Luther Rd., Fremont.

Diane Rogers, formerly known as Diane Chisholm and Kenny Rogers, to Jose G. Pizarro and Erika Martinez, 1445-1447 Dakota St., Fremont, $245,000.

Poesen Properties LLC to Alma Rosales and Marcos Cadena, 155 Schuyler Ave., Fremont, $115,000.

Gary F. Ruskamp, trustee of the Gary F. Ruskamp Revocable Trust, to RC Holdings LLC, the west 40 feet of Lot 9, Block 6, Dodge, $3,000.

Heartland Financial Estates LLC to Ocean Front LLC, 450 E. 32nd St., Fremont, $675,000.

Stephen W. Hand and Sarah J. Hand to Estuardo Vasquez Garcia and Maritza Gricel Ocampo Vallecillo, Lot 1, a tract of land being part of Lots 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9 in Block 5, Sunset Subdivision, Fremont, $70,000.

Gallery 23 East LLC to D.R. Horton – Nebraska LLC, 1702 Taylor Lane, Fremont, $352,000.

Karen S. Poole, also known as Karen S. Werner, and Wallace Jay Poole to Karen S. Poole and Wallace Jay Poole, 1005 Logan St., Scribner.

Patricia Ann Thurlow to Shawn Thurlow, Shane Thurlow and Travis Thurlow, 1531 Austin Lane, Fremont.

Ronald K. Haggin to Lisa Beres, 3040 N. Howard St., Fremont, $260,000.

Bryan P. Smith to Zachary J. Pedersen, 234 N. Clarkson St., Fremont, $227,000.

Lutheran Family Services of Nebraska Inc. to LFS Fremont LLC, 1420 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Bonnie Vie International LLC to Jeffrey Allen Hall Jr. and Kashe M. Hall, 1045 W. Dakota St., Fremont, $263,000.

D & G Holdings LLC to Alan Millie, 1735 N. Keene Ave., Fremont, $195,000.

David Kahn and Monica Parker to Megan Walker and Cody Alan Ernesti, 1139 E. Fifth St., Fremont, $255,000.

Rodney Lynn Montgomery and Cathereine Ann Montgomery to Rodney L. Montgomery and Catherine A. Montgomery, as co-trustees of the Rodney and Catherine Montgomery Family Trust, 2130 Brandon Lane, Fremont.

Paige L. Giesselmann, also known as Paige L. Groppe-Giesselmann, and Paul H. Giesselmann to Austin Conklin and Kaylee Conklin, 2539 E. 21st St., Fremont, $315,000.

MB Holdings LLC to Tailgate Motor Co. LLC, 420 W. 23rd St., Fremont, $275,000.

Heidi Neuhaus, successor trustee of the Marvin D. and Barbara A. Lanning Revocable Trust, dated Dec. 12, 2001, and amended March 19, 2007, April 22, 2014, and Feb. 3, 2016 to Rychie M. Schroeder, 832 Town Square Drive, Fremont, $212,000.

KOW Properties LLC to Morningside Holdings LLC, Lot 1, Block 2, Morningside North Business Park, an addition to Fremont, $130,750.

Boris Borisow to Boris Borisow, as trustee, or any successor trustee or co-trustee, of the Boris Borisow Trust, dated March 8, 2023, 1240 Timberwood Drive, Ames.

Morningside Commercial LLC to KOW Properties LLC, Lot 2, Morningside Crossing III, Fremont, $100,300.

Judith A. Snyder, personal representative of the estate of William D. Snyder, to Robert J. Schmidt and Sophia S. Schmidt, a tract of land located in the northeast quarter of the northeast quarter of Section 16, Township 17 North, Range 9 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; and a tract of land located in the northwest quarter of the northeast quarter of Section 16, Township 17 North, Range 9 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $400,000.

D.R. Horton – Nebraska LLC to Vernon C. Gibson and Jane Gibson, 1859 Kara Way, Fremont, $334,000.

Jose F. Rucoba and Lucila Rucoba to Jose J. Vasquez Escobar and Candelaria Ubico Tojin, 910 Davenport Ave., Fremont, $185,000.

Alex F. Dominguez Paz to Alex F. Dominguez Paz and Jackellin A. Magana, 240 N. Logan St., Fremont.

Norman N. Fuhrmeister, also known as Norman Leroy Fuhrmeister, to Eric P. Fuhrmeister and Erin L. Johnson, 1655 County Road 20, Fremont.

Bolling Bees LLC to Dwayne R. Bolling, 1708 N. Broad St., Fremont.

Dwayne R. Bolling to Denise M. Bolling, 1708 N. Broad St., Fremont.

Denise M. Bolling to UFF DA LLC, 1708 N. Broad St., Fremont.

Paul E. Daniels to Dioni A. Ortiz Jimenez, 810 W. 21st St., Fremont, $192,000.

Jimmy Wolfenden and Lizabeth A. Wolfenden to Jacob Barnard, 327 N. Oak St., Dodge, $54,000.

Douglas W. Hartmann and Kathleen A. Hartmann to Greg Ritchhart and Denise Ritchhart, 1804 E. Fifth St., Fremont, $148,500.

Samuel V. King and Kenneth C. King Jr. to SK Brothers LLC, 1239 N. Park Ave., Fremont.