Dodge County real estate transfers

Taylor Partridge to Samantha Siebler, 1204 N. Main St., Fremont, $74,000.

Kevin J. Wisnieski and Dayle Trout Wisnieski to Kevin J. Wisnieski and Dayle Trout-Wisnieski, trustees of the Kevin J. Wisnieski and Dayle Trout Wisnieski Revocable Trust Agreement dated Oct. 14, 2022, 880 County Road G, Scribner.

Brian Wiese and Sherry Wiese to JEO Investments Inc., Lot 2, Copperhead Subdivision, Dodge County, $140,000.

Dustin Wilcox and Tamara Wilcox to Alexandria L. Gill and Michael D. Gill, 1008 W. Dakota St., Fremont, $240,000.

James D. Wilcynski and Susan G. Wilcynski to James D. Wilcynski and Susan G. Wilcynski, trustees of the James D. Wilcynski and Susan G. Wilcynski Family Trust dated Oct. 25, 2022, 1681 Laguna Drive, Fremont.

Dale L. Moll and Sheryl A. Moll to Moll of Nebraska LLC, 2706 Laverna St., Fremont.

Corban Gehle and Kinsley Gehle to Jesse M. Vitamvas and Arianne Zieg, 1035 Garfield St., Fremont, $180,000.

Jesse M. Vitamvas and Arianne C. Zieg to Glenn Becker, 614 E. Linden Ave., Fremont, $148,000.

J.R. Hansen, personal representative for the estate of Ralph E. Hansen, deceased, to NMK Properties LLC, 1226 N. Main St., Fremont, $105,000.

Cody A. Peck and Schelby A. Peck to Cesar J. Rincon Garcia and Angelica Muro Lopez, 124 E. Linden Ave., Fremont, $210,000.

Rodger J. Menn and Debra A. Menn to Brian K. Wiese and Sherry M. Wiese, a tract of land located in the southwest quarter of the southwest quarter of Section 2, Township 17 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $350,000.

KOW Properties LLC to FRC Properties LLC, 1230 Dunbar Rd., Fremont, $700,000.

John M. Belak and Laurie B. Belak to Beta Homes LLC, 830 W. 10th St., Fremont, $275,000.

Dodge County Treasurer to Daniel R. Knosp, 605 Schurman St., Fremont, $13,969.

Rina E. Robinson, personal representative of the estate of Iris Buchta, deceased, to Rina E. Robinson, personal representative of the estate of Richard E. Buchta, 2006 N. Clarkson St., Fremont.

Fremont Health Clinic to Methodist Fremont Health, 840 E. 29th St., Fremont.

Fremont Health Clinic to Methodist Fremont Health, 2540 N. Healthy Way and 2560 N. Healthy Way, Fremont.

Fremont Health Clinic to Methodist Fremont Health, 700 E. 29th St., Fremont.

Fremont Health Clinic to Methodist Fremont Health, 734 N. Main St., North Bend.

Fremont Health Clinic to Methodist Fremont Health, 2340 N. Clarkson St., Fremont.

Fremont Health Clinic to Methodist Fremont Health, Lot 1 in Block 3, except for the north 152 feet and except for the south 270 feet of Lot 1 in Block 3, all of Rodamar Addition, Fremont.

Fremont Health Clinic to Methodist Fremont Health, part of Lot 1, Block 1, Fountain Springs Addition, Fremont.

Lori A. Hansen-Dahl to Kelli J. Brown, 508 E. Sixth St., Fremont, $310,000.

Tiana J. Lopez and Melissa Miller to G & R Investment Group LLC, 1829 N. Logan St., Fremont, $85,000.

Tommy J. McDonald and Brenda L. McDonald to Juan Zarco Reyes, 1645 N. Logan St., Fremont, $175,000.

Rodney Skinner and Kathleen Skinner to Aaron F. Wolf and Ralyne W. Wolf, one-half interest in and to the southwest quarter of the southwest quarter, west half of the east quarter and southwest quarter, east half of the east quarter and southwest quarter, and southwest quarter of the southeast quarter, all in Section 20, Township 19 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $621,000.

Dana Skinner, a non-resident of Nebraska, to Aaron F. Wolf and Ralyne W. Wolf, one-half interest in and to the southwest quarter of the southwest quarter, west half of the east quarter and southwest quarter, east half of the east quarter and southwest quarter, and southwest quarter of the southeast quarter, all in Section 20, Township 19 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $621,000. Beta Homes LLC to NECO Investments LLC, 830 W. 10th St., Fremont, $350,000.

Gallery 23 Townhomes LLC to Lori Hansen Dahl, 2108 Brandon Ln., Fremont, $233,000.

Carie I. Drummond, personal representative of the estate of Sharon A. Wesely, deceased, to Kenneth R. McCurdy and Ellen D. McCurdy, 987 Sheridan St., Fremont, $295,000.

Deer Pointe Corp. to Michael C. Schow, 3061 Deer Run, Fremont, $63,900.

Leah A. Smeal and Joe Munoz to Jeffrey T. Myers and Stacie J. Myers, 1730 County Road 19, Fremont, $310,000.

Teddy Lee Maple Jr. to KOW Properties LLC, Lot 1, Block 2, Morningside North Business Park, Fremont, $200,000.

Jeffrey J. Cech to Triston M. Clary and Paige M. Hermanson, 1383 Highway 79, North Bend, $275,000.

Daniel R. Cyza and Carrie Cyza to Carter Bourek, 1625 N. Logan St., Fremont, $135,000.

Precision Building & Remodeling Inc. to Turn and Burn Trailer Sales LLC, Lot 2, Block 37, Scribner 6th Addition, Scribner, $10,000.

Precision Building & Remodeling to Todd A. Meyer, 617 Second St., Scribner.

Dean D. Varilek to Susan E. Sawyer, 64 W. 16th St., Fremont.

Estate of Dean Varilek to Michael A. Langemeier, 3450 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, $10,000.

Barbara J. Fickbohm and Robert L. Fickbohm, and Kathleen J. Kaufman to Robert K. Murray, trustee of the Robert K. Murray Revocable Living Trust Dated April 14, 2003, and Sandra L. Murray, trustee of the Sandra L. Murray Revocable Living Trust dated April 14, 2003, Lot 2, Knoell’s Estate, Dodge County, $416,360.

Sally Knoell, personal representative of the estate of Robert L. Knoell, deceased, to Robert K. Murray, trustee of the Robert K. Murray Revocable Living Trust dated April 14, 2003, and Sandra L. Murray, trustee of the Sandra L. Murray Revocable Living Trust dated April 14, 2003, Lot 2, Knoell’s Estate.

Caleb O. Kuddes and Chelsea E. Kuddes to Joe Munoz and Leah Munoz, 204 N. Elm St., Hooper, $185,000.

Sandra S. Sporleder, personal representative of the estate of Naomi E. Marconett, formerly known as Naomi E. Voss, deceased, to Troy Riley and Michelle Riley, 748 N. Christy St., Fremont, $199,500.

Rina E. Robinson, personal representative for the estate of Richard Buchta, deceased, to Rina E. Robinson, 2006 N. Clarkson St., Fremont.

Julia G. Wamset, trustee of the Patricia S. Wamsat Amended and Restated Living Trust Agreement, dated June 23, 2021, as amended, to Julia G. Wamsat and Jennifer Bell, as tenants in common, 2063 Big Island Road, Lot E, Fremont.