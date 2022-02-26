Dodge County real estate transfers

Kevin Indra to Big Hill Capital LLC, a parcel of land being part of the southwest quarter of Section 18, Township 18 North, Range 9 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $270,000.

Douglas L. Backens and Angela L. Backens, co-trustees of the Douglas and Angela Backens Revocable Trust executed Feb. 12, 2014, to Matthew S. Bassett, 740 E. Fifth St., Fremont, $270,000.

Ted A. Windhusen and Rita L. Windhusen, and MRT Inc. to Joel D. Hargens, 1763 U.S. Highway 275, Hooper, $464,345.

Kevic C. Smith and Leslie L. Kumpf n/k/a Leslie L. Smith to Levi Entz and Tessa Entz, 2549 Idaho Ave., Fremont, $265,000.

Riverview Rentals LLC to Hutton Properties LLC, 1150 N. Platte Ave., Fremont, $155,000.

Austin Klingenberg, as successor trustee of the Joyce M. Jacobs Revocable Trust dated Aug. 25, 2015, and Peggy S. Clagett and Timothy Clagett, Dawn Jacobs, Pat L. Ruppert and Harold Ruppert, and Jenny L. Stewart and Stan Stewart to H Rentals of Fremont, 1407-1409 Ohio St., Fremont, $190,000.

Mark W. Griffey to Jennifer M. Watzke, 3259 Robyn Ridge, Fremont, $436,000.

Louis Schulzkump to Louis Schulzkump, 110 W. Cedar St., Nickerson.

Buster T. Shafer and Stacy M. Shafer to Levy Velasco Godinez, 1303 N. Maxwell Ave., Fremont, $90,000.

Lisa M. Stockamp and John Stockamp to Craig Hasemann and Christie Hasemann a/k/a Craig A. Hasemann and Christie R. Hasemann, the northwest quarter of the southwest quarter and the west half of the northeast quarter of the southwest quarter, all in Section 15, Township 20 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $600,000.

Great Western Bank, successor trustee, to Randy Rae Stuenkel, Ronald Rae Stuenkel, Robert Rae Stuenkel and Cynthia Lee Stuenkel, 2161 County Road O, Fremont.

Suzanne V. Van Meeteren and Thomas H. Van Meeteren, trustees, of their successors in trust, under the Suzanne V. Van Meeteren Living Trust, dated March 24, 2000, to Thomas H. Van Meeteren and Suzanne M. Van Meeteren, 11026 E. County Road Y, Valley.

Suzanne M. Van Meeteren and Thomas H. Van Meeteren, trustees, of their successors in trust, under the Suzanne M. Van Meeteren Living Trust, to Thomas H. Van Meeteren and Suzanne M. Van Meeteren, 942 E. Fourth St., Fremont.

Suzanne M. Van Meeteren and Thomas H. Van Meeteren to Thomas H. Van Meeteren, 11026 E. County Road Y, Valley.

Suzanne M. Van Meeteren and Thomas H. Van Meeteren to Thomas H. Van Meeteren, 942 E. Fourth St., Fremont.

Thomas H. Van Meeteren and Suzanne M. Van Meeteren to Thomas H. Van Meeteren and Suzanne M. Van Meeteren, trustees of the Thomas H. Van Meeteren Living Trust dated March 24, 2000, 11026 E. County Road Y, Valley.

Thomas H. Van Meeteren and Suzanne M. Van Meeteren to Thomas H. Van Meeteren and Suzanne M. Van Meeteren, trustees of the Thomas H. Van Meeteren Living Trust dated March 24, 2000, 942 E. Fourth St., Fremont.

Colhouer Farms LLC to Bravo Properties LLC, a tract of land lying in part of the northeast quarter of the northeast quarter and part of the south half of the northwest quarter and part of the northeast quarter of Section 13, Township 19 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $236,260.

Alan D. Kamrath and Mary E. Kamrath, co-trustees of the Alan D. Kamrath and Mary E. Kamrath Revocable Trust, dated Sept. 7, 2020, an undivided one-half interest in and to a tract of land lying in part of the northeast quarter of the northwest quarter and part of the south half of the northwest quarter and part of the northeast quarter of Section 13, Township 19 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

Anew Development LLC to Yessica D. Galdamez and Jorge J. Galdamez, 1638 N. D St., Fremont, $158,000.

Stephen A. Cosgrove and Nichole Cosgrove to Andrew P. Gadeken and Rachael S. Vyhlidal-Gadeken, 1230 Chestnut St., North Bend, $190,000.

David Sutherland and Rachel Sutherland to Edward F. Glenn, 2036 Irene St., Fremont, $245,000.

DPA Sunridge LLC to City of Fremont, Outlot 2, Sunridge Place Second Addition, Fremont.

I and I Holdings LLC to Bradcar Properties LLC, 131-135 S. Lincoln Ave. and 632 N. Grant St., Fremont, $285,000.

Scott and Judy Getzschman to S&JG Holdings LLC, 937 Kate Ave., Fremont.

Estudillo Holdings LLC to Christopher T. Estudillo and Jenny L. Estudillo, 5293 Ventura Dr., Fremont.

