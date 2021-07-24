Dodge County real estate transfers

Julianne K. Bauermeister to Henry F. Bauermeister Jr., trustee, the east half of the east half of the northeast quarter of Section 36, Township 17 North, Range 9, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; the south half of the northwest quarter of Section 31, Township 17 North, Range 10, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; and Tax Lot 3 in Section 31, Township 17 North, Range 10, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $1.

Henry F. Bauermeister Jr., trustee, to Shawn C. MacDonald and Cheryl R. MacDonald, an undivided one-fourth interest in the east half of the east half of the northeast quarter of Section 36; the south half of the northwest quarter and Tax Lot 3 in Section 31, all in Township 17 North, Range 9, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $1.

Phil Bauermeister to Shawn C. MacDonald and Cheryl R. MacDonald, an undivided one-fourth interest in the east half of the east half of the northeast quarter of Section 36; the south half of the northwest quarter and Tax Lot 3 in Section 31, all in Township 17 North, Range 9, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $1.