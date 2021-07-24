Dodge County real estate transfers

Paul J. and Linda M. Von Behren to Northside Properties LLC, 2046 E. 30th St., Fremont.
The Demo Guys LLC to Austin Hauptman and Tyler Hauptman, 761 Sunset Dr., Fremont, $175,000.
Montie D. Petersen to Kevin Yount and Lori Yount, 602 E. County Road T, Fremont.
Trevor J. Gnuse and Danielle D. Hutchison, co-personal representatives of the estate of Eugene A. Gnuse, deceased, to Danielle D. Hutchison, 2467-2469 Seaton St., Fremont; 1172-1174 Ohio St., Fremont; and 2118-2120 E. Dodge St., Fremont.
David City Investment Co. to Robert D. Gorden and Guillermo Villasenor, 938 S. Broad St., Fremont, $123,088.
Austin Hauptman and Tyler Hauptman to Leodan A. Ramirez and Idalia Y. Ramirez, 348 N. Pebble St., Fremont, $130,000.
Joseph A. Gustafson and Jamie L. Haferbier Gustafson to Brad Higgins and Alexandrie Higgins, 3242 Cherrywood Dr., Fremont, $382,000.
Heather L. Ramig and Randy A. Garver to Elizabeth Gibney and Thomas Gibney, 1501 N. Hancock St., Fremont, $231,000.
Tamara A. Trahan to Matthew Lee Miller, 2249 E. Ninth St., Fremont, $203,000.
Amber Rachelle Luedtke Potter to Lashara Verner, 424 N. Christy St., Fremont, $279,000.
Estate of Lyle Legrand to Jason Kubicek and Melissa Kubicek, 1525 N. Clarkson St., Fremont, $87,500.
Donna L. Heldt to Garold Wayne Larson and Rita Jo Larson, trustees of the Larson Family Living Trust dated Aug. 9, 2012, 1436 Nelson Ln., Fremont, $245,000.
Michael D. and Michelle M. Bieker to Dylan J. Bieker, 933 N. Locust St., Fremont, $165,000.
The Ritz Lake LLC to Kent A. Carder and Sheila K. Carder, Ritz Lake, Block 4, Lot 41, Fremont, $188,000.
Michael A. Lewis and Marla K. Lewis to Dana K. Verbeek Jr. and Shelli M. Novotny, 2117 N. Cedar St., Fremont, $150,000.
Carroll D. Hasemann and Mary L. Hasemann to Shane D. Hasemann and Megan Hasemann, a parcel of land located in the east half of the southeast quarter of Section 27, Township 18 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $25,000.
David E. Fauss and Bonnie L. Fauss to David E. Fauss and Bonnie L. Fauss, trustees of the David E. Fauss and Bonnie L. Fauss Revocable Trust Agreement dated June 29, 2021, 307 N. Cedar St., Hooper.
Carol L. Wait to Troy Kemp Wait, 310 W. North St., Hooper.
Carol L. Wait to Scott A. Carlson and Tami M. Carlson, 207 S. William Ave., Fremont, $205,000.
Tracey A. Kells f/k/a Tracey A. Kopsi joined by Matthew M. Kells to Tracey A. Kells and Matthew M. Kells, 2116 N. Howard St., Fremont.
Julianne K. Bauermeister to Henry F. Bauermeister Jr., trustee, the east half of the east half of the northeast quarter of Section 36, Township 17 North, Range 9, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; the south half of the northwest quarter of Section 31, Township 17 North, Range 10, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; and Tax Lot 3 in Section 31, Township 17 North, Range 10, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $1.
Henry F. Bauermeister Jr., trustee, to Shawn C. MacDonald and Cheryl R. MacDonald, an undivided one-fourth interest in the east half of the east half of the northeast quarter of Section 36; the south half of the northwest quarter and Tax Lot 3 in Section 31, all in Township 17 North, Range 9, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $1.
Phil Bauermeister to Shawn C. MacDonald and Cheryl R. MacDonald, an undivided one-fourth interest in the east half of the east half of the northeast quarter of Section 36; the south half of the northwest quarter and Tax Lot 3 in Section 31, all in Township 17 North, Range 9, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $1.
Jean L. Cook a/k/a Jean Bauermeister Cook and William Cook to Shawn C. MacDonald and Cheryl R. MacDonald, an undivided one-fourth interest in the east half of the east half of the northeast quarter of Section 36; the south half of the northwest quarter and Tax Lot 3 in Section 31, all in Township 17 North, Range 9, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $1.
Don C. Bauermeister and Connie Bauermeister to Shawn C. MacDonald and Cheryl R. MacDonald, an undivided one-fourth interest in the east half of the east half of the northeast quarter of Section 36; the south half of the northwest quarter and Tax Lot 3 in Section 31, all in Township 17 North, Range 9, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $1.
Marco A. Martinez and Mirthy F. Pacheco to Jesus Ortega Pareja and Luz E. Reyes Rodriguez, 504 Jackson St., Fremont, $99,000.
David Lee Samuelson and Marilyn Ruth Samuelson to Richard Samuelson and Melissa Samuelson, 615 Shoreline Dr., Lot 56, North Bend.
Jaclyn Kerwin and Kevin L. Kerwin to Korella LLC, 101 S. L St., Fremont, $115,000.
Johnson-Sloss Land Company to Larry D. Dolezal and Trent A. Dolezal, a tract of land located in the east half of the northwest quarter of Section 12, Township 17 North, Range 5 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $75,000.
Pebley Inc. and Debra Williamson, special administrator of the estate of Marty Williamson, deceased, to Roger Chisholm, 605 Boulevard St., Inglewood, $20,000.
Jay Ruzicka to Taylor M. Ruzicka-Scheele and Cheyenne L. Ruzicka-Ellinghausen, 510 W. Eighth St., North Bend.
Gallery 23 East LLC to Gallery 23 Townhomes LLC, Lots 1-4, Block 1; Lots 1-6, Block 2; and Lots 1-4, Block 3, all in Gallery 23 East Addition Replat, a subdivision in Dodge County; and Lots 9-12, Block 4, Gallery 23 East Addition Replat, a subdivision in Dodge County, $526,590.
Johnson-Sloss Land Company to Anthony Edmund Swirczek and Beth Ann Dushan, a tract of land located in the south half of the northeast quarter and the southeast quarter of the northwest quarter of Section 12, Township 17 North, Range 5 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $65,000.
David R. Oelkers and Julie K. Oelkers to Paul Paquette and Lori Paquette, 127 Patricia St., Dodge, $100,000.
Servando Negrete-Moreno to Patricia Negrete, 1061 N. Grant St., Fremont.