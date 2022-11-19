Dodge County real estate transfers

Dawn M. Sherman f/k/a Dawn M. Tweedy to UDG Investments LLC, 305 W. 19th St., Fremont, $72,000.

Marsha A. Carsey, personal representative for the estate of Robert R. Carsey, deceased, to Jerod A. Bukoskie, 109 Railroad St., Nickerson, $100,000.

Andrew Smithson and Stephanie Smithson to Andrew Smithson, 2106 Pine St., Fremont.

Dean P. Lux and Karen L. Lux to Pendleton Pointe LLC, the northwest quarter of the southeast quarter and Tax Lot 10 described as part of the west half of the northeast quarter lying south of the southerly right of way of the Union Pacific Railroad, in Section 11, Township 17 North, Range 5 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

Britney L. Pauli to James R. Flynn, 1035 E. Sixth St., Fremont, $165,000.

Monte and Tamar Polivka to NEBCO Inc., Cabin 9, Lake Leba, Dodge County, $8,500.

Douglas A. Ayars, as the personal representative of the estate of Ramon K. Ayars, to NEBCO Inc., Cabin 12, Lake Leba, Dodge County, $34,870.

Paul R. Morris and Diane R. Morris to Gale Breitbarth, 1931 Parkview Drive, Fremont, $267,000.

Troy R. Riley and Michelle Riley to BJCE Properties LLC, 1545 N. Keene Ave., Fremont, $185,900.

William A. Douglas to Jacob W. and Naomi D. Smeal, 202 Oak St., Snyder, $80,000.

Pebley Inc. to Gary D. Pebley and Darlene K. Pebley, 2042-2044 E. Cuming St., Fremont.

Pebley Inc. to Gary D. Pebley and Darlene K. Pebley, 2218-2222 E. 22nd St., Fremont.

Danny L. Winkelman and Deborah A. Holtmeyer, surviving co-trustees of the Evelyn D. Winkelman Revocable Trust Agreement, to Deborah A. Holtmeyer, grantee, the south half of the southwest quarter of Section 23, Township 18 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

Danny L. Winkelman, surviving trustee of the Gale F. Winkelman Testamentary Trust, to Danny L. Winkelman, 850 County Road T, North Bend.

Kara M. Nelson to Noah Anderson, 102 S. Park St., Hooper, $185,000.