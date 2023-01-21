 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

Dodge County real estate transfers

  • 0
Real Estate Transfers

Paul J. Wadzinski to Wesley/Prichard Big Sky, USA LLC, 424 Main St., Uehling, $30,000.

Fremont Eye Associates, P.C. to 2827 Clarkson LLC, 2827 N. Clarkson St., Fremont, $1,300,000.

John Peterson and Michelle A. Peterson to Taylor B. Fischer and Alexandria C. Fischer, 610 N. Irving St., Fremont, $155,000.

Karen Dugger to Richard Anthony Miller and Jacey Louise Miller, 1029 E. Military Ave., Fremont, $195,000.

Lucille A. Fujan, trustee of the Lucille A. Fujan Revocable Trust Dated June 17, 2003, as amended and restated on May 21, 2019, to Diane I. Gramke, 1364 Austin Ln., Fremont, $190,000.

Samantha Mahler, as personal representative for the estate of Daniel E. Jespersen, deceased, to Dustin Wilcox and Tamara Nicole Wilcox, 1110 S. Main St., Fremont, $70,000.

0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

BofA CEO Moynihan on Recession, Managing Headcount

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News