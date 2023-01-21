Dodge County real estate transfers

Paul J. Wadzinski to Wesley/Prichard Big Sky, USA LLC, 424 Main St., Uehling, $30,000.
Fremont Eye Associates, P.C. to 2827 Clarkson LLC, 2827 N. Clarkson St., Fremont, $1,300,000.
John Peterson and Michelle A. Peterson to Taylor B. Fischer and Alexandria C. Fischer, 610 N. Irving St., Fremont, $155,000.
Karen Dugger to Richard Anthony Miller and Jacey Louise Miller, 1029 E. Military Ave., Fremont, $195,000.
Lucille A. Fujan, trustee of the Lucille A. Fujan Revocable Trust Dated June 17, 2003, as amended and restated on May 21, 2019, to Diane I. Gramke, 1364 Austin Ln., Fremont, $190,000.
Samantha Mahler, as personal representative for the estate of Daniel E. Jespersen, deceased, to Dustin Wilcox and Tamara Nicole Wilcox, 1110 S. Main St., Fremont, $70,000.