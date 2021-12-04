Dodge County real estate transfers

William T. Kreikemeier, trustee, to Mary Sue Kassmeier, Barbara Becker, Carol Poulson, Michael Kreikemeier, William T. Kreikemeier, Denise Goddard and Keith Kreikemeier, an undivided one-half interest in the northeast quarter of the northeast quarter of Section 1, Township 20 North, Range 5, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

Nicholas F. Austin and Marilyn C. Austin to Steven D. Gokie and Lori A. Gokie, 1599 S. Main St., Lot 14, Fremont, $380,000.

Julie Lynn Mills, personal representative for the estate of Doris I. Cruickshank, deceased, to Beebe Seed Farms Inc., the fractional east half of the southeast quarter of Section 9, Township 17 North, Range 6 East, of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, except a tract of land located in the east half of the southeast quarter of Section 9, Township 17 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, and except a tract of land located in the southeast quarter of the southeast quarter of Section 9, Township 17 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., and except the Union Pacific Railroad right-of-way, $413,400.

The Estate of Doris I. Cruickshank, deceased, to Beebe Seed Farms Inc., any accretion to the southeast quarter of Section 9, Township 17 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., lying in said Section 9 and lying in Section 16, Township 17 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., all in Dodge County.

Wayne S. Severson and Susan Lee Severson to Cruz Alexis Ornelas Gutierrez and Sandra Ivet Jimenez Melendez, 1606 Austin Ln., Fremont, $226,000.

Amanda Meridan Currier to Michelle Maryann Miller, 1816 N. Broad St., Fremont, $200,000.

Melissa A. Moser, f/k/a Melissa G. Givens, and Greg J. Moser to Thom Brittenham and Coleen Birttenham, 1408 N. Brewer, Fremont, $295,000.

Jade M. Brumbaugh to Wayne R. Morris and Stacie J. Muehe, 1065 Dakota St., Fremont, $215,000.

Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity Inc. to Melinda Brumbaugh, 422 W. Sixth St., Fremont, $178,000.

Brent V. Wasenius and Deidre Wasenius to David D. Carroll, 1333 E. Fourth St., Fremont, $160,000.

Thomas E. Brittenham and Coleen M. Brittenham to Cyril L. Pelster and Joyce A. Pelster, 1911 Buena Vista Pt., Fremont, $590,000.

Beverly Saalfeld, personal representative for the estate of Anna H. Longacre a/k/a Ann H. Longacre, deceased, to Loree F. Dienstbier and DeLoris A. Jensby, 1350 N. Christy St., Fremont, $295,000.

Leonard Jackson to Nikolas Beninato and Diane Beninato, 1145 Edearl Ln., Fremont, $125,000.

IPE1031 REV393 LLC to Palleton Inc. and Oakland-Marshall Limited Liability Company, 601 E. Dodge St., Fremont, $1,350,000.

Jolene A. Kasper to Christopher Linarte Garcia, 1319 W. 12th St., Fremont, $197,500.

Westergaard Ventures LLC to Joshua R. Klinzing and Elizabeth M. Klinzing, 207 County Road M, North Bend, $18,000.

Mark D.R. Snover and Nancy A. Snover to Michael L. Elofson and Samantha J. Elofson, the west half of the southeast quarter of Section 18, Township 18 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, except those portions conveyed to the County of Dodge, Nebraska, and The State of Nebraska, Department of Roads, $517,790.

