Dodge County real estate transfers
Craig L. Ganzel and Vicki L. Ganzel, trustees of the Craig L. Ganzel and Vicki L. Ganzel Revocable Trust, to Shane Vanek and Kelly Vanek, 1722 N. Clarmar Ave., Fremont, $275,000.
Joshua A. Steskal to David Kehn and Monica Parker, 1139 E. Fifth St., Fremont, $152,000.
RD Leasing LLC to Daniel R. Hoops and Glenna J. Hoops, trustees of the Daniel R. Hoops Revocable Living Trust, and Glenna J. Hoops and Daniel R. Hoops, trustees of the Glenna J. Hoops Revocable Living Trust, Lot 5, Howard Court Addition, a replat of Lot 3, Morningside Industrial Park, Section 24, Township 17 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Fremont.
RD Leasing LLC to Ryan D. Hoops and Margaret J. Hoops, Lot 6, Howard Court Addition, a replat of Lot 3, Morningside Industrial Park, Section 24, Township 17 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Fremont.
RD Leasing LLC to Ryan D. Hoops, Lot 8, Howard Court Addition, a replat of Lot 3, Morningside Industrial Park, Section 24, Township 17 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Fremont.
Betty Wietfeld, Steven Wietfeld and Cheryl Wietfeld, Kevin Christensen and Wendy Christensen, Terry Wietfeld and Staci Wietfeld, Jason Wietfeld and Lindsay Wietfeld, and Zachary Ladd and Jessica Ladd to Bradley J. Ferguson, 713 County Road K, Scribner, $250,000.
Joseph W. Storms Jr. and Brenda A. Storms to Ashley Schmidt and Kodi Classen, 1340 Brewer Dr., Fremont, $320,000.
Christensen Group LLC to Chateau Charme LLC, as to a 50% undivided tenant in common interest, H. Daniel Smith, trustee of the H. Daniel Smith Revocable Trust dated May 6, 2019, as to a 25% undivided tenant in common interest, RVD Real Estate Properties LLC, as to a 20.58% undivided tenant in common interest, and Marcia Dwyer, as to a 4.42% undivided tenant in common interest, Lot 2, Deerfield 2nd Subdivision, Fremont, $393,750.
Brian W. Sorensen, Scott R. Sorensen and Jeremy J. Sorensen to Brian W. Sorensen and Scott R. Sorensen, 1659 S. Ridge Rd., Lot C, Fremont, $85,000.
Marsha Nine, personal representative for the estate of Mildred Koopman, deceased, to Sergio Juarez and Ruth Juarez a/k/a Ruth B. Juarez, 2038 N. Howard St., Fremont, $200,000.
Patrick J. Orr and Barbara A. Orr to Patrick Jon Orr, trustee of the Patrick Jon Orr Revocable Trust, and Barbara Ann Orr, trustee of the Barbara Ann Orr Revocable Trust, 2005 E. 22nd St. and 2008 E. 22nd St., Fremont.
KCCSJ LLC to Chardian Enterprises LLC, 216 S. Thomas St., Fremont, $120,000.
L3 Holdings LLC to Kenneth Barcenas, 649 W. Fourth St., Fremont, $97,500.
Jeremy W. Rehwaldt to Brett Claussen and Lisa J. Claussen, 1728 N. H St., Fremont, $133,501.
Almeida LLC to Mitchell Brehm, 338 Empire Ave. and 348 Empire Ave., Fremont.
James C. Butts to John C. Huisman Sr. and Veronica Y. Huisman, 1034 Ohio St., Fremont, $100,500.
Kelly J. Tillman, personal representative of the estate of Jeanine Faye Tillman, to Jorge Baro, 2037 N. Hancock St., Fremont, $130,000.
Heather Pentinga a/k/a Heather M. Pentinga to Joshua Larsen a/k/a Joshua C. Larsen, 128 S. Spruce St., Dodge.
Chase Shimko to Zoe Baker, 606 W. 10th St., Fremont, $150,000.
JRB & Associates LLC to Chardian Enterprises LLC, 830 E. 19th St., Fremont, $118,000.
James L. Poulas and Janice A. Poulas, and Imogene and Robert Kucera to Beebe Production Enterprises LLC, the northwest quarter of Section 13, Township 17 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $1,150,000.
James L. Poulas, personal representative of the estate of James Poulas, deceased, to Beebe Production Enterprises LLC, an undivided one-half interest in the northwest quarter of Section 13, Township 17, Range 6, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.
James A. Adams, trustee of the Kathy J. Adams Revocable Trust, and Kathy J. Adams, trustee of the James A. Adams Revocable Trust, to Jeffrey J. Poulas, Jill K. Townsend, Kelly J. Eaton, Katie M. Steffen, trustee of the James L. Poulas and Janice A. Poulas Irrevocable Trust dated Aug. 9, 2017, and James L. Poulas and Janice A. Poulas, life estate interest, as to an undivided one-half interest in part of the south half of the northeast quarter and the southeast quarter of Section 4, Township 17 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, lying north and east of the cut-off ditch, $383,042.