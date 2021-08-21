Dodge County real estate transfers

James L. Poulas, personal representative of the estate of James Poulas, deceased, to Beebe Production Enterprises LLC, an undivided one-half interest in the northwest quarter of Section 13, Township 17, Range 6, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

James A. Adams, trustee of the Kathy J. Adams Revocable Trust, and Kathy J. Adams, trustee of the James A. Adams Revocable Trust, to Jeffrey J. Poulas, Jill K. Townsend, Kelly J. Eaton, Katie M. Steffen, trustee of the James L. Poulas and Janice A. Poulas Irrevocable Trust dated Aug. 9, 2017, and James L. Poulas and Janice A. Poulas, life estate interest, as to an undivided one-half interest in part of the south half of the northeast quarter and the southeast quarter of Section 4, Township 17 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, lying north and east of the cut-off ditch, $383,042.