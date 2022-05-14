Dodge County real estate transfers

Brian Newton and Michell Newton to John & Libby LLC, 320 E. 17th St., Fremont, $140,000.

Arch’s Grandson LLC to Steven G. Cheuvront and Whitney A. Cheuvront, 1917 N. D St., Fremont, $160,000.

Vicki R. Borst and Levi R. Borst to Kristine Scholl, 1349 N. C St., Fremont, $346,000.

Gallery 23 Townhomes LLC to T and M Properties LLC, 2113 Brandon Lane, Fremont, $1,127,000.

Tamara L. Beargeon f/k/a Tamara Beargeon-Perez to Angella M. Ahl, 833 N. H St., Fremont, $195,000.

John D. Katz and Janet K. Katz to Vonda K. Brown, 273 Capstone Drive, Fremont, $279,000.

Daniel L. Meyer and Maria Christy Meyer to Francisco Solis Pablo, 428 N. L St., Fremont, $152,000.

Louanne A. Kampschneider to Dodge Insurance LLC, 439 Second St., Dodge, $93,000.

Robert Bresley a/k/a Robert A. Bresley and Lisa A. Bresley to Jeannina Blahak and Blake Kracl, 125 N. Morrell St., Fremont, $155,000.

DPA Sunridge LLC to Cerise Construction Inc. d/b/a KC Homes, 3050 Cottage Grove Lane, Fremont, $45,900.

Liberty Land & Livestock LLC to Jesse D. Neesen and Cara L. Neesen, part of the south half of the southwest quarter of Section 33, Township 18 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $85,000.

Aldor LLC to Cubby’s-Fremont Broad Street LLC, 450 S. Broad St., Fremont, $1,275,000.

DPA Sunridge LLC to Jeff Daniels d/b/a Jeff Daniels Carpentry, 3003 Cottage Grove Lane, Fremont, $45,900.

Donald L. Kahnk to Donald L. Kahnk, trustee of the Donald L. Kahnk Revocable Trust, 1320 Woodlawn Drive, Fremont.

J.P. Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Corp. to TGAATG LLC, Lot 13, Block 4, West Side Addition, Fremont, $20,000.

Austin Klingenberg, as successor trustee of the Joyce M. Jacobs Revocable Trust, dated Aug. 25, 2015, and Peggy S. Clagett and Timothy Clagett, Dawn Jacobs, Pat L. Ruppert and Harold Ruppert, and Jenny L. Stewart and Stan Stewart to Nicholas C. Kloke, the northeast quarter of the northeast quarter of Section 13, Township 18 North, Range 6, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $260,000.

Lorie J. Chrastil to Jack Sullivan and Jesse Sullivan, 720 Boulevard St., Lot 30, Fremont, $110,000.

Troy S. Sukut and Debra Sukut to Garrett E. Schwanke, 4437 Prairie Rd., Fremont, $175,000.

Craig E. Steel and Carol A. Jolet to Jolet Properties LLC c/o Craig E. Steel, 344-346 Jean Drive, Fremont.

Tommy D. Geisler and Katie E. Geisler to Tommy G. Geisler, a parcel of ground described to wit commencing at the southwest corner of the southeast quarter of the southeast quarter in Section 14, Township 19 North, Range 8, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; a tract of land lying in the north half northwest quarter of Section 24, Township 19, Range 8, said tract being bounded on the north by the north line of Section 24, on the southeast by the northwesterly right of way of the new County Road as deeded to Dodge County in 1961, and on the northwest by the old abandoned County Road; and the southwest quarter of the southwest quarter of Section 13, Township 19 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

South Broad Commercial Services LLC to South Broad Holdings LLC, 839 S. Broad St., Fremont, $1,250,000.

Pebley Inc. to Gary Pebley, trustee, and Darlene Pebley, trustee, 1643-1647 N. Platte Ave., Fremont.

Pebley Inc. to Gary Pebley, trustee, and Darlene Pebley, trustee, 1070-1074 Iowa Court, Fremont.

Northstar Storage LLC to Gary D. Pebley, trustee, and Darlene K. Pebley, trustee, 1015 N. Hancock St., Fremont.

Michael G. Eason and Claire R. Eason to Christensen Corporation, Tax Lot 104 in Section 15, Township 17, Range 6 East, Dodge County.

Dennis H. Diesterhaupt to Diesterhaupt Farmland LLC, the east half of the northwest quarter of Section 19, Township 20 North, Range 5, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; and the south half of the southwest quarter of Section 18, Township 20, North Range 5, East of the P.M., Dodge County.

Jason E. Jewell and Kelly A. Jewell to Jeremy Ellis Hoffman and Jasmine Hoffman, 3310 Barber St., Fremont, $319,000.

Keith E. Lallman, successor trustee of the Ann Lallman Revocable Trust, to Keith E. Lallman, trustee of the Keith E. Lallman Revocable Trust, 2103 N. Nye Ave., Fremont.

